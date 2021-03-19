Log in
Queen Road Capital Investment : Road Capital Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

03/19/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Queen's Road Capital Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
March 19, 2021

Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSXV-QRC) (the 'Company' or 'Queen's Road Capital') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Vicki Cook as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 1, 2021.

Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Cook has worked in various roles for Hutchison Whampoa Limited ('HWL') over an 18-year period. HWL is a multinational conglomerate, part of the Cheung Kong Group of Companies founded by Mr. Li Ka-shing. Ms. Cook has also been a consultant to Cathay Pacific Airways Limited ('CPA') for the past 7 years. Ms. Cook holds a Master's degree from Oxford University. She is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Company also wishes to advise that, due to internal personnel changes at Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. ('Wyloo'), Mr. Chris Hansen has stepped down as the appointee of Wyloo to the Board of Directors of Queen's Road Capital. As per the terms of its investment in the Company, Wyloo has the right to appoint a director to the Board of Queen's Road Capital as long as it maintains a 10% equity interest in the Company.

Queen's Road Capital is a leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for both long-term capital appreciation and short-term gains, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, visit the Company's website at www.queensrdcapital.com or contact by email info@queensrdcapital.com or phone +852 2759 2022

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's growth strategy and the Company's future performance. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, inability to identify or successfully conclude corporate transactions, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; and general market and mining exploration risks. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Disclaimer

Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
