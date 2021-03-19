Queen Road Capital Investment : Road Capital Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSXV-QRC) (the 'Company' or 'Queen's Road Capital') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Vicki Cook as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 1, 2021.

Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Cook has worked in various roles for Hutchison Whampoa Limited ('HWL') over an 18-year period. HWL is a multinational conglomerate, part of the Cheung Kong Group of Companies founded by Mr. Li Ka-shing. Ms. Cook has also been a consultant to Cathay Pacific Airways Limited ('CPA') for the past 7 years. Ms. Cook holds a Master's degree from Oxford University. She is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Company also wishes to advise that, due to internal personnel changes at Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. ('Wyloo'), Mr. Chris Hansen has stepped down as the appointee of Wyloo to the Board of Directors of Queen's Road Capital. As per the terms of its investment in the Company, Wyloo has the right to appoint a director to the Board of Queen's Road Capital as long as it maintains a 10% equity interest in the Company.

Queen's Road Capital is a leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for both long-term capital appreciation and short-term gains, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

