Queen South Textile Mills Limited is an export-oriented textile manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in producing and selling different types of knitted, dyed, and finished cotton, nylon, polyester, viscose, carded, combed, and acrylic. It is involved in business to collect different type of sweater yarn as per marketâs demand and dye for supplying to those sweater manufacturing industries which are directly exporting their products outside of Bangladesh. The Company offers a range of product types of dyed yarn: 100% cotton, 100% viscose, 100% nylon, 50/50 acrylic/cotton, 100% polyester, 60/40 acrylic/viscose, 40/60 viscose/acrylic, 60/40 acrylic/cotton, and 40/60 acrylic/cotton.