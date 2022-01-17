Log in
Queensland Pacific Metals : First 4N HPA made from New Caledonia Ore

01/17/2022 | 04:35pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 JANUARY 2022

For personal use only

First 4N HPA Production for QPM from New Caledonian Ore

Highlights

  • Lab scale testwork undertaken by Lava Blue successfully produces 99.996% HPA from aluminium hydroxide feedstock produced by QPM in its pilot plant.
  • This represents the first major milestone in the QPM - Lava Blue working relationship post execution of the HPA license heads of agreement.
  • Successful HPA production provides QPM with the confidence to proceed with further testwork and the HPA section of the Defintive Feasibility Study for the TECH Project.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) ("QPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that lab scale testwork undertaken by Lava Blue has successfully produced 4N High Purity Alumina ("HPA") from aluminium hydroxide feedstock produced by QPM as part of its piloting of the DNi ProcessTM on New Caledonian ore. The purity of the HPA was 99.996%.

In December 2021, QPM executed a License Heads of Agreement with Lava Blue regarding the use of its propriertary HPA technology for the TECH Project. One of the key early workstreams in this partnership was the successful production of HPA from QPM's aluminium hydroxide feedstock. The success of this testwork provides QPM with the confidence to commence the next phase of testwork and to finalise the appointment of Stantec (formerly known as Engenium), Lava Blue's preferred engineering consultant, to undertake the HPA refinery section of the TECH Project Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") in conjunction with Hatch (QPM's engineering partner).

Testwork

QPM's pilot plant operation produced intermediate aluminium hydroxide from New Caledonian ore. Previous testwork undertaken by QPM was successful in producing high purity aluminium chloride, the final precursor to HPA. Aluminium chloride produced by QPM was sent to Lava Blue for testwork at its Queensland University of Technology ("QUT") laboratory.

Lava Blue's work program was to:

  • Confirm that 4N HPA could be successfully produced from QPM's aluminium chloride precursor by assaying impurities;
  • Produce 4N HPA from the aluminium chloride.

Lava Blue's testwork confirmed that QPM's aluminium chloride was very pure. From the assay results of QPM's aluminium chloride, Lava Blue projected HPA purity to be in the range of 99.995 - 99.998%, giving it confidence to proceed with the second part of the work program.

To produce HPA, the aluminium chloride samples were calcined to ~800°C in batches to yield transitional

P a g e | 2

For personal use only

alumina. The samples yielded from this process were then combined and homogenised. The next step was to take the homogenised transitional alumina and convert it to a final HPA product by a second heating stage to above 1150°C. Assaying this final product in the QUT HPA laboratory resulted in a purity of 99.996%, in line with Lava Blue's projections.

The next step for QPM in the HPA work program is to now prepare for further testwork including piloting at Lava Blue's demonstration plant, which is nearing completion, and to commission DFS activities on HPA. QPM will imminently finalise the appointment of Stantec and the HPA DFS workstream will be able to be completed in line with the rest of the TECH Project DFS.

QPM Managing Director Dr Stephen Grocott commented,

"We have now successfully produced the four key materials from New Caledonian laterite ore - nickel, cobalt, hematite and HPA. Maximising the underlying value of the feedstock ore is a key focus of QPM and in line with its goal of being a global leader in sustainability. We are delighted with the progress Lava Blue have made to date and are excited at the long term future of our partnership.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this announcement relating to the processing and metallurgy (including the JORC table in Annexure) is based on technical data compiled by Mr Boyd Willis, an Independent Consultant trading as Boyd Willis Hydromet Consulting (BWHC). Mr Willis is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Willis has sufficient experience which is relevant to metal recovery from the style of mineralisation and type of deposits in New Caledonia where the ore will be sourced (from third parties pursuant to an ore supply agreement) and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. This includes over 25 years of experience in metal recovery from Laterite ores. Mr Willis consents to the inclusion of the technical data in the form and context in which it appears.

ASX: QPM | ACN:125 368 658

For Further Info: P: +61 7 3517 5900 | E: info@qpmetals.com.au | W: www.qpmetals.com.au

Contact: Dr Stephen Grocott, MD & CEO | Address: Level 17, 307 Queens St, Brisbane Q 4000

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT Statements & material contained in this ASX Release, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, production levels or rates, commodity prices, resources or potential growth of QPM, industry growth or other trend projections are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events & expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks & uncertainties. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure facts stated in this Release are accurate and/or that the opinions expressed are fair & reasonable, no reliance can be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. Actual results & developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Nothing in this Release should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.

For personal use only

P a g e | 3

