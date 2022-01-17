Queensland Pacific Metals : First 4N HPA made from New Caledonia Ore

alumina. The samples yielded from this process were then combined and homogenised. The next step was to take the homogenised transitional alumina and convert it to a final HPA product by a second heating stage to above 1150°C. Assaying this final product in the QUT HPA laboratory resulted in a purity of 99.996%, in line with Lava Blue's projections.

The next step for QPM in the HPA work program is to now prepare for further testwork including piloting at Lava Blue's demonstration plant, which is nearing completion, and to commission DFS activities on HPA. QPM will imminently finalise the appointment of Stantec and the HPA DFS workstream will be able to be completed in line with the rest of the TECH Project DFS.

QPM Managing Director Dr Stephen Grocott commented,

"We have now successfully produced the four key materials from New Caledonian laterite ore - nickel, cobalt, hematite and HPA. Maximising the underlying value of the feedstock ore is a key focus of QPM and in line with its goal of being a global leader in sustainability. We are delighted with the progress Lava Blue have made to date and are excited at the long term future of our partnership.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this announcement relating to the processing and metallurgy (including the JORC table in Annexure) is based on technical data compiled by Mr Boyd Willis, an Independent Consultant trading as Boyd Willis Hydromet Consulting (BWHC). Mr Willis is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Willis has sufficient experience which is relevant to metal recovery from the style of mineralisation and type of deposits in New Caledonia where the ore will be sourced (from third parties pursuant to an ore supply agreement) and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. This includes over 25 years of experience in metal recovery from Laterite ores. Mr Willis consents to the inclusion of the technical data in the form and context in which it appears.

