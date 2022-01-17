Queensland Pacific Metals : First 4N HPA made from New Caledonia Ore
01/17/2022 | 04:35pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
18 JANUARY 2022
For personal use only
First 4N HPA Production for QPM from New Caledonian Ore
Highlights
Lab scale testwork undertaken by Lava Blue successfully produces 99.996% HPA from aluminium hydroxide feedstock produced by QPM in its pilot plant.
This represents the first major milestone in the QPM - Lava Blue working relationship post execution of the HPA license heads of agreement.
Successful HPA production provides QPM with the confidence to proceed with further testwork and the HPA section of the Defintive Feasibility Study for the TECH Project.
Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) ("QPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that lab scale testwork undertaken by Lava Blue has successfully produced 4N High Purity Alumina ("HPA") from aluminium hydroxide feedstock produced by QPM as part of its piloting of the DNi ProcessTM on New Caledonian ore. The purity of the HPA was 99.996%.
In December 2021, QPM executed a License Heads of Agreement with Lava Blue regarding the use of its propriertary HPA technology for the TECH Project. One of the key early workstreams in this partnership was the successful production of HPA from QPM's aluminium hydroxide feedstock. The success of this testwork provides QPM with the confidence to commence the next phase of testwork and to finalise the appointment of Stantec (formerly known as Engenium), Lava Blue's preferred engineering consultant, to undertake the HPA refinery section of the TECH Project Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") in conjunction with Hatch (QPM's engineering partner).
Testwork
QPM's pilot plant operation produced intermediate aluminium hydroxide from New Caledonian ore. Previous testwork undertaken by QPM was successful in producing high purity aluminium chloride, the final precursor to HPA. Aluminium chloride produced by QPM was sent to Lava Blue for testwork at its Queensland University of Technology ("QUT") laboratory.
Lava Blue's work program was to:
Confirm that 4N HPA could be successfully produced from QPM's aluminium chloride precursor by assaying impurities;
Produce 4N HPA from the aluminium chloride.
Lava Blue's testwork confirmed that QPM's aluminium chloride was very pure. From the assay results of QPM's aluminium chloride, Lava Blue projected HPA purity to be in the range of 99.995 - 99.998%, giving it confidence to proceed with the second part of the work program.
To produce HPA, the aluminium chloride samples were calcined to ~800°C in batches to yield transitional
P a g e | 2
For personal use only
alumina. The samples yielded from this process were then combined and homogenised. The next step was to take the homogenised transitional alumina and convert it to a final HPA product by a second heating stage to above 1150°C. Assaying this final product in the QUT HPA laboratory resulted in a purity of 99.996%, in line with Lava Blue's projections.
The next step for QPM in the HPA work program is to now prepare for further testwork including piloting at Lava Blue's demonstration plant, which is nearing completion, and to commission DFS activities on HPA. QPM will imminently finalise the appointment of Stantec and the HPA DFS workstream will be able to be completed in line with the rest of the TECH Project DFS.
QPM Managing Director Dr Stephen Grocott commented,
"We have now successfully produced the four key materials from New Caledonian laterite ore - nickel, cobalt, hematite and HPA. Maximising the underlying value of the feedstock ore is a key focus of QPM and in line with its goal of being a global leader in sustainability. We are delighted with the progress Lava Blue have made to date and are excited at the long term future of our partnership.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this announcement relating to the processing and metallurgy (including the JORC table in Annexure) is based on technical data compiled by Mr Boyd Willis, an Independent Consultant trading as Boyd Willis Hydromet Consulting (BWHC). Mr Willis is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Willis has sufficient experience which is relevant to metal recovery from the style of mineralisation and type of deposits in New Caledonia where the ore will be sourced (from third parties pursuant to an ore supply agreement) and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. This includes over 25 years of experience in metal recovery from Laterite ores. Mr Willis consents to the inclusion of the technical data in the form and context in which it appears.
ASX: QPM | ACN:125 368 658
For Further Info:P: +61 7 3517 5900 |E: info@qpmetals.com.au | W: www.qpmetals.com.au
Contact: Dr Stephen Grocott, MD & CEO | Address: Level 17, 307 Queens St, Brisbane Q 4000
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT Statements & material contained in this ASX Release, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, production levels or rates, commodity prices, resources or potential growth of QPM, industry growth or other trend projections are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events & expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks & uncertainties. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure facts stated in this Release are accurate and/or that the opinions expressed are fair & reasonable, no reliance can be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. Actual results & developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Nothing in this Release should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.
For personal use only
P a g e | 3
ANNEXURE - JORC TABLES
1.1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut
•
The laterite ore sample for leaching is a grab
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
sample sourced from a shipping stockpile by
specialised industry standard
laterite supplier SMT in New Caledonia.
measurement tools appropriate to the
•
The ore sample grade was requested by
minerals under investigation, such as down
QPM to be indicative of the specification
hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF
required under the terms outlined an ore
instruments, etc). These examples should
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning
supply MoU between QPM, SMT and
of sampling.
SMGM. It did not need to be representative
• Include reference to measures taken to
of any specific location and is not
ensure sample representivity and the
considered to be an in situ sample.
appropriate calibration of any
•
The intermediate aluminium-containing
measurement tools or systems used.
product was sub-sampled from the pilot
• Aspects of the determination of
plant runs. This subsample was processed
mineralisation that are Material to the
Public Report.
through to aluminium chloride hexahydrate
• In cases where 'industry standard' work
(ACH)
has been done this would be relatively
•
The intermediate ACH sample was packed
simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was
into sealed plastic bags and sent to Lava
used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
Blue for processing through to HPA.
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
for fire assay'). In other cases more
explanation may be required, such as
where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual
commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation,
•
No exploration drilling was undertaken
techniques
open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core
•
No exploration drilling was undertaken
recovery
and chip sample recoveries and results
assessed.
• Measures taken to maximise sample
recovery and ensure representative nature
of the samples.
• Whether a relationship exists between
sample recovery and grade and whether
sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse
material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been
•
No exploration drilling or logging was
geologically and geotechnically logged to a
undertaken
level of detail to support appropriate
Mineral Resource estimation, mining
studies and metallurgical studies.
P a g e | 4
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
only
• Whether logging is qualitative or
quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of the
relevant intersections logged.
Sub-
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether
•
All samples of HPA product made in the
sampling
quarter, half or all core taken.
testwork were recombined and
techniques
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,
homogenised before the final analysis
and sample
rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet
samples were taken.
preparation
or dry.
•
This work was undertaken in the QUT
use
• For all sample types, the nature, quality
laboratory which is dedicated to HPA
and appropriateness of the sample
preparation technique.
testwork.
• Quality control procedures adopted for all
sub-sampling stages to maximise
representivity of samples.
• Measures taken to ensure that the
sampling is representative of the in situ
material collected, including for instance
personal
results for field duplicate/second-half
sampling.
laboratory which is dedicated to HPA
whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to
the grain size of the material being
sampled.
Quality of
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of
•
HPA samples were prepared for analysis by a
assay data
the assaying and laboratory procedures
total digestion procedure. Samples were
and
used and whether the technique is
digested in sulfuric acid. The digest was then
laboratory
considered partial or total.
quantitatively transferred to a digestion tube
tests
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers,
and made up to volume with ultrapure
handheld XRF instruments, etc, the
water.
parameters used in determining the
analysis including instrument make and
•
Triplicate analysis of the HPA samples were
model, reading times, calibrations factors
performed to ensure accuracy and control.
applied and their derivation, etc.
•
The samples were assayed using a
• Nature of quality control procedures
combination of ICP-OES and ICP-MS.
adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,
•
This work was undertaken in the QUT
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and
For
lack of bias) and precision have been
testwork.
established.
Verification
• The verification of significant intersections
•
No exploration drilling or sampling was
of sampling
by either independent or alternative
undertaken
and
company personnel.
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
• Documentation of primary data, data entry
procedures, data verification, data storage
(physical and electronic) protocols.
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to
•
No exploration drilling was undertaken
data points
locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
surveys), trenches, mine workings and
other locations used in Mineral Resource
estimation.
• Specification of the grid system used.
• Quality and adequacy of topographic
For personal use only
P a g e | 5
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
control.
Data
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
• No exploration drilling was undertaken.
spacing
Results.
and
• Whether the data spacing and distribution
distribution
is sufficient to establish the degree of
geological and grade continuity
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
• Whether sample compositing has been
applied.
Orientation
• Whether the orientation of sampling
• No exploration drilling was undertaken.
of data in
achieves unbiased sampling of possible
relation to
structures and the extent to which this is
geological
known, considering the deposit type.
structure
• If the relationship between the drilling
orientation and the orientation of key
mineralised structures is considered to
have introduced a sampling bias, this
should be assessed and reported if
material.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample
• The ACH sample was collected, secured and
security
security.
sent in closed plastic bags via either a
registered transport company, or were hand
delivered directly to the laboratory.
• The HPA sampling work was all undertaken in
the QUT laboratory, which is secure and only
accessed by accredited workers.
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of
• No external audits have been completed.
reviews
sampling techniques and data.
1.2 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location
•
Not Applicable
tenement and
and ownership including agreements or
• Sample was sourced from third party
land tenure
material issues with third parties such as
supplier SMT in New Caledonia.
status
joint ventures, partnerships, overriding
royalties, native title interests, historical
sites, wilderness or national park and
environmental settings.
• The security of the tenure held at the
time of reporting along with any known
impediments to obtaining a licence to
operate in the area.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of
•
Not Applicable
done by other
exploration by other parties.
parties
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style
•
Not Applicable.
of mineralisation.
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to
• No exploration drilling or sampling was
Information
the understanding of the exploration
undertaken.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 21:34:11 UTC.