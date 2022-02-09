Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Quess Corp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539978   INE615P01015

QUESS CORP LIMITED

(539978)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QUESS CORP GROUP CEO SURAJ MORAJE LIKELY TO STEP DOWN - MONEY CO…

02/09/2022 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUESS CORP GROUP CEO SURAJ MORAJE LIKELY TO STEP DOWN - MONEY CONTROL


© Reuters 2022
All news about QUESS CORP LIMITED
10:36aQuess corp group ceo suraj moraje likely to step down - money co…
RE
2021Quess Corp's Monster.com Raises $18 Million Funding
MT
2021Monster.com India Pvt. Ltd. announced that it has received INR 1.375 billion in funding..
CI
2021Quess Corp. Ups Stake in Staffing Platform Taskmo
MT
2021Quess' Consolidated Profit Drops in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021TRANSCRIPT : Quess Corp Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2021
CI
2021Quess Corp Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
2021QUESS : Acquires Additional Stake in Digital Gig Platform Taskmo
MT
2021Quess Corp Limited Announces Appointment of Re-Designation of Ajit Isaac as Chairman
CI
2021QUESS : Microsoft collaborates with AICTE, NASSCOM, EY, GitHub, and Quess Corp to empower ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net income 2022 2 875 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net cash 2022 308 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,6x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 108 B 1 443 M 1 443 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 603
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart QUESS CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quess Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUESS CORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 725,20 INR
Average target price 1 088,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krishna Suraj Moraje Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Narayanaswamy Ravi Vishwanath Chief Financial Officer
Ajit Abraham Isaac Executive Chairman
Srinivasan Guruprasad Chief Operating Officer-India Region
Kundan Kumar Lal Secretary, Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUESS CORP LIMITED-15.20%1 435
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-17.84%80 964
PAYCHEX, INC.-11.34%43 664
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.6.94%13 427
RANDSTAD N.V.2.33%12 905
ADECCO GROUP AG-0.77%8 688