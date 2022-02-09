Log in
Homepage
Equities
India
Bombay Stock Exchange
Quess Corp Limited
News
Summary
539978
INE615P01015
QUESS CORP LIMITED
(539978)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/08
725.2
INR
-0.83%
10:36a
Quess corp group ceo suraj moraje likely to step down - money co…
RE
2021
Quess Corp's Monster.com Raises $18 Million Funding
MT
2021
Monster.com India Pvt. Ltd. announced that it has received INR 1.375 billion in funding from Quess Corp Limited, Meridian Investments, LLC, Volrado Venture Partners and other investors
CI
QUESS CORP GROUP CEO SURAJ MORAJE LIKELY TO STEP DOWN - MONEY CO…
02/09/2022 | 10:36am EST
QUESS CORP GROUP CEO SURAJ MORAJE LIKELY TO STEP DOWN - MONEY CONTROL
© Reuters 2022
All news about QUESS CORP LIMITED
10:36a
Quess corp group ceo suraj moraje likely to step down - money co…
RE
2021
Quess Corp's Monster.com Raises $18 Million Funding
MT
2021
Monster.com India Pvt. Ltd. announced that it has received INR 1.375 billion in funding..
CI
2021
Quess Corp. Ups Stake in Staffing Platform Taskmo
MT
2021
Quess' Consolidated Profit Drops in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021
TRANSCRIPT
: Quess Corp Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2021
CI
2021
Quess Corp Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
2021
QUESS
: Acquires Additional Stake in Digital Gig Platform Taskmo
MT
2021
Quess Corp Limited Announces Appointment of Re-Designation of Ajit Isaac as Chairman
CI
2021
QUESS
: Microsoft collaborates with AICTE, NASSCOM, EY, GitHub, and Quess Corp to empower ..
AQ
More news
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2022
132 B
1 768 M
1 768 M
Net income 2022
2 875 M
38,5 M
38,5 M
Net cash 2022
308 M
4,12 M
4,12 M
P/E ratio 2022
38,6x
Yield 2022
1,05%
Capitalization
108 B
1 443 M
1 443 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,81x
EV / Sales 2023
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
6 603
Free-Float
45,6%
Chart QUESS CORP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends QUESS CORP LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
725,20 INR
Average target price
1 088,20 INR
Spread / Average Target
50,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Krishna Suraj Moraje
Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Narayanaswamy Ravi Vishwanath
Chief Financial Officer
Ajit Abraham Isaac
Executive Chairman
Srinivasan Guruprasad
Chief Operating Officer-India Region
Kundan Kumar Lal
Secretary, Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QUESS CORP LIMITED
-15.20%
1 435
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD
-17.84%
80 964
PAYCHEX, INC.
-11.34%
43 664
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
6.94%
13 427
RANDSTAD N.V.
2.33%
12 905
ADECCO GROUP AG
-0.77%
8 688
