Quess : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
May 30, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East),
Mumbai-400001
Mumbai-400051
Security Code- 539978
NSE Symbol- QUESS
Sub: Analyst Call
Pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(oa) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Audio recordings of the analyst call, conducted through digital means, have been uploaded on the website of the Company under the following link: https://www.quesscorp.com/investors/
For Quess Corp Limited
KUNDAN KUMAR LAL
