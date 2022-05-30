Quess : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

May 30, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400001 Mumbai-400051 Security Code- 539978 NSE Symbol- QUESS Dear Sir / Madam, Sub: Analyst Call

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(oa) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Audio recordings of the analyst call, conducted through digital means, have been uploaded on the website of the Company under the following link: https://www.quesscorp.com/investors/

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours sincerely,

For Quess Corp Limited