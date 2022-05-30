Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Quess Corp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539978   INE615P01015

QUESS CORP LIMITED

(539978)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-26
667.00 INR   +2.14%
09:59aQUESS : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/27Quess Corp Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q4; EPS, Revenue Miss Estimates
MT
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Quess Corp Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quess : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
May 30, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai-400051

Security Code- 539978

NSE Symbol- QUESS

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Analyst Call

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(oa) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Audio recordings of the analyst call, conducted through digital means, have been uploaded on the website of the Company under the following link: https://www.quesscorp.com/investors/

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours sincerely,

For Quess Corp Limited

KUNDAN KUMAR LAL

Digitally signed by KUNDAN KUMAR LAL Date: 2022.05.30 12:33:08 +05'30'

Kundan K Lal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Quess Corp Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
