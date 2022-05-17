Log in
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report
05/17 04:03:41 pm EDT
140.52 USD   +3.79%
Quest Diagnostics Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.66 a Share, Payable July 20 to Shareholders as of July 6
MT
Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
Quest Diagnostics to Speak at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
PR
Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/17/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
SECAUCUS, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share, payable on July 20, 2022 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on July 6, 2022.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301549615.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2022
