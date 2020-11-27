Log in
Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report
11/27 01:10:00 pm
124.8 USD   +0.38%
04:49pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Form4
PU
11/24QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Form4
PU
11/24QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
Quest Diagnostics : Form4

11/27/2020 | 04:49pm EST
FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

WILENSKY GAIL R

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC [ DGX ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

500 PLAZA DRIVE

11/24/2020

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SECAUCUS, NJ 07094

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

11/24/2020

M

6111

A

$57.665

22593

D

Common Stock

11/24/2020

S

6111

D

$126.022 (1)

16482

D

Common Stock

13375

I

by Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Stock Options

$57.665

11/24/2020

M

6111

(2)

5/17/2021

Common

6111.0

$57.665

0

D

(Right to Buy)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $125.93 to $126.17. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
  2. The options vested in three equal annual installments beginning with the first on May 17, 2012, the second on May 17, 2013 and the final on May 17, 2014.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

WILENSKY GAIL R

500 PLAZA DRIVE

X

SECAUCUS, NJ 07094

Signatures

William J. O'Shaughnessy, Jr., Attorney in Fact for Gail R. Wilensky

11/27/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 21:48:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
