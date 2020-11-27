Quest Diagnostics : Form4

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $125.93 to $126.17. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
The options vested in three equal annual installments beginning with the first on May 17, 2012, the second on May 17, 2013 and the final on May 17, 2014.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
WILENSKY GAIL R
500 PLAZA DRIVE
X
SECAUCUS, NJ 07094
Signatures
William J. O'Shaughnessy, Jr., Attorney in Fact for Gail R. Wilensky
11/27/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
