Quest Diagnostics : Media Statement about COVID-19 and Monkeypox Testing

As of September 8, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT

FDA AuthorizesQuest Diagnostics Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Test

Yesterday afternoon, we announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted us emergency use authorization for our monkeypox virus PCR test, the first EUA for a monkeypox in vitro diagnostic during the monkeypox public health emergency. We perform the test at advanced laboratories on both coasts of the United States, providing nationwide access.

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing declined in August vs. the prior month. We recently participated in a scientific paper published on medRxiv (ahead of peer review) that reveals that solid organ transplant recipients are 42% to 76% more likely to receive negative SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-targeted antibody test results than the general population. The paper adds to growing evidence that these tests "may provide objective information on risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated adverse outcomes," particularly in high-risk patients.

About COVID-19 molecular diagnostic capacity and turnaround times

Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Our volume does not include onsite testing for hospitals we manage through our professional lab services. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

About COVID-19 Antibody Tests

Antibody testing detects if an individual has antibodies from a vaccine, prior or recent COVID-19 infection. Positive results may occur after COVID-19 vaccination, but the clinical significance of antibody results for individuals that have received a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet known. The results of COVID-19 antibody tests should not be interpreted as an indication or degree of immunity or protection from reinfection.

Positive results with a COVID-19 antibody test may occur after COVID-19 vaccination, but the clinical significance of a positive antibody result for individuals that have received a COVID-19 vaccine is unknown.

The performance of the COVID-19 antibody tests has not been established in COVID-19 vaccinees,

The clinical significance of a COVID-19 antibody test negative antibody result for individuals that have received a COVID-19 vaccine is unknown.

The antibody tests have not been FDA cleared or approved;

The antibody tests have been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories;

The antibody tests have been authorized only for the detection of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

The antibody tests are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

As of August 8, 2022, 8:50 AM EDT

About Monkeypox Specimen Collection and Our Patient Sites

Quest Diagnostics is committed to ensuring patients have access to the testing they need while also fostering a safe environment for our employees and all of our patients.

We perform monkeypox testing on swab specimens of skin lesions collected by physicians, hospitals, clinics and many other healthcare providers across the United States to support care. While we do not perform monkeypox skin-swab collections, through our relationships with about half the physicians, hospitals and other providers in the United States, we are well positioned to receive and test these specimens for patients nationwide during this health emergency.

Given that monkeypox has been declared a national public health emergency and the most recent CDC guidance, we are now implementing procedures to safely enable patients with suspected or confirmed monkeypox infection into our patient service sites for phlebotomy blood draws and other non-swab specimen collections. This approach will enable patients with suspected or confirmed monkeypox infections to receive additional testing they may need.

As of August 5, 2022, at 8:10 AM EDT

One in Four Patients Tested Was COVID-19 Positive in July, Monkeypox Test Demand Modest but Growing

Demand for our COVID-19 molecular testing in July was consistent with June. Approximately 1 in 4 tests in July was positive for COVID-19, compared to 1 in 5 tests in June. We report results for the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day. We have approximately 6,000 COVID-19 testing patient-access sites nationwide through our retail collaborations as well as our own patient service centers.

In mid-July, we launched our proprietary monkeypox lab-developed test. Our test is unique in its ability to aid both the detection and differentiation of monkeypox virus (West African clade) DNA from other non-variola orthopoxviruses and for enabling high-volume testing of up to 30,000 tests a week. Last week, we received approval from the New York State Department of Health to provide clinical testing using our monkeypox lab-developed test, expanding testing options for patients living in the state. We continue to plan to introduce the CDC's orthopoxvirus test during the first half of August, which will supplement testing with our current monkeypox test. While growing, demand for monkeypox testing continues to be modest and below our capacity.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Our volume does not include onsite testing for hospitals we manage through our professional lab services. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of July 7, 2022, at 9:00 AM EDT

Quest Diagnostics Extends COVID-19 Testing to Underserved Communities through CDC Partnership, Provides Update on Monkeypox Test Plans

COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing demand generally plateaued in June after rising in May. However, our positivity rate has increased since March, and approximately 1 in 5 tests we performed in June was positive for COVID-19. We are reporting results for the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day.

In other news:

We are proud to be selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in its Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 program. Through the program, uninsured individuals who qualify can access our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing for $0 out-of-pocket cost through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated test platform at approximately 1,200 of our 2,100 patient service centers

We are developing molecular diagnostic testing services to aid the detection of infection with the monkeypox virus, with plans to make one or more available to healthcare providers in mid-July. Quest will provide additional information to healthcare providers on accessing the new services at the time of launch. We are one of five laboratory providers selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support public health efforts to expand nationwide access to the CDC's orthopoxvirus test for monkeypox testing.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of June 8, 2022, at 8:40 AM EDT

Quest Extends CDC Collaboration to Identify and Monitor SARS-COV-2 Variants

COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing demand and positivity rose steadily throughout May, although the pace of both moderated as we exited the month. We are reporting results for the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day.

In other news, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently granted Quest a contract to provide next generation sequencing services to help identify and monitor variants of SARS-CoV-2. Awarded following a competitive bid, the new contract extends a collaboration we formed with CDC in January 2021 to provide variant sequencing to support public health efforts.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of May 5, 2022, at 9:10 AM EDT

COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing Demand and Positivity Rate Rose During the Last Two Weeks of April

We experienced a slight uptick in demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing during the last two weeks of April, following a plateau in demand during the first half of the month. We also observed a steady increase in the positivity rate in April. The positivity rate is now in the mid-teens, compared to the low-single digits in mid-March. We are reporting results for the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day.

Going forward, we expect to provide a media statement on our COVID-19 testing the first full week of each month with the volume of test orders for the preceding month.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of April 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM EDT

Quest Diagnostics Cites Modest Uptick in Positivity Rate for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing has continued to decline since the Omicron surge, but the pace of decline has slowed in recent weeks. Our positivity rate has climbed modestly over approximately the past 2 weeks, although it remains in the low to middle single digits. We are reporting results of the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day and are well positioned to serve any potential increase in testing demand.

Going forward, we expect to provide a media statement on our COVID-19 testing the first full week of each month with the volume of test orders for the preceding month.

In other news:

In late March, we notified our physician office and health system clients that we no longer expect to be reimbursed for COVID-19 testing for uninsured individuals through the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) unless additional funding is allocated to HRSA. Uninsured individuals can access a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test for a fee of $100 from us when ordered by a client. Individuals may also access self-pay test options through our QuestDirect™ consumer-initiated test platform {$125 for a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test ($119 with a $5.50 physician fee) and $70 for two proctored COVID-19 antigen tests}. Patients enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or a private health plan are not affected and are expected to continue to benefit from reimbursement for COVID-19 testing services.

Read results of our survey with Well+Good for insights into how the pandemic changed how individuals think about and access healthcare.

The rate of positive workplace drug tests reached a 20-year high in 2021 as employers grappled with hiring and retention challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Read more in our Drug Testing Index.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of March 23, 2022, at 5:30 PM EDT

Quest Diagnostics Granted CDC Contract to Provide SARS-CoV-2 Seroprevalence Population Analysis

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing has continued to moderate and our positivity rate is now in the low single digits. We are reporting results for the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day.

In other news:

Today we announced that we have been awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to analyze our laboratory data to support public health research into seroprevalence patterns due to COVID-19 infection and vaccination.

As of today, the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) will stop accepting claims for testing and treatment for uninsured patients due to a lack of sufficient funds. We have begun to notify our clients and partners that we no longer expect to be reimbursed for testing through this program unless additional funding is allocated to HRSA. Patients enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or a private health plan are not affected and are expected to continue to benefit from reimbursement for COVID-19 testing services. We also provide self-pay COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antigen test options through our QuestDirect™ consumer-initiated test platform.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of March 9, 2022, at 9:00 AM EST

Quest Diagnostics Marks 2-Years of COVID-19 Testing, Observes Decline in Positivity Rate to Mid-single Digits

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing has continued to moderate since the Omicron peak. Our average positivity rate is now in the mid-single digits compared to more than 30% in January. We are reporting results for the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day.

This week, we mark two years of providing COVID-19 testing services to support the nation's pandemic response and patient care. Since we introduced our first COVID-19 test on March 9, 2020, we have performed nearly 65 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests, scaling our services from a single laboratory in California to approximately two dozen labs spanning the United States today.

In addition, during the past two years we achieved these notable pandemic milestones:

Received 20 new and amended emergency use authorizations from the FDA for our COVID-19 innovations, such as specimen pooling and home collection kits.

Created a comprehensive menu of COVID-19 test capabilities, including services to help identify co-infection with influenza and other respiratory viruses and serology antibody testing.

Introduced several QuestDirect consumer-initiated test services, including $0 out-of-pocket copay test options (for qualified individuals) and a 24/7 proctored COVID-19 rapid antigen test option with eMed for international travel.

Collaborated with the CDC and other private and public entities to identify genomic variants of SARS-COV-2 using advanced next-generation sequencing and to assess infection prevalence based on COVID-19 serology test data.

Made nearly 40 million courier stops to physician offices, hospitals and other facilities to collect and transport COVID-19 specimens to our laboratories for testing, covering over 230 million miles.

Flew our planes with COVID-19 specimens more than 50,000 times, covering over 10 million miles.

Provided COVID-19 testing for approximately 1.2 million students, educators and staff of K-12 schools, colleges, universities and camps in 35 states.

Delivered COVID-19 testing for numerous employers and other organizations to foster safer work and public environments.

Provided COVID-19 testing to patients of federally qualified healthcare centers at more than 1,500 events through our relationships with Centene, Family Christian Health Center and Salud Integral en la Montana, among others.

Committed more than $100 million to address health disparities through our Quest for Health Equity initiative.

Advanced scientific understanding of COVID-19 with the publication of nearly 40 studies, including peer-reviewed Health Trends® research, that revealed novel laboratory-based insights into the pandemic's impact on social determinants of health, cancer diagnosis, drug misuse and other aspects of healthcare.

These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our nearly 50,000 employees. We are grateful for their unwavering dedication to patients and the nation's pandemic response.

As we reflect on the approximately 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States - and 6 million globally -- we are reminded of all that we have lost. Quest continues to be vigilant and ready to provide the quality testing services and lab-based insights to support patient care and public health.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of February 22, 2022, at 9:00 AM EST

Vast majority of COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests reported in 1 day as demand and average positivity rate continued to moderate

We have performed and reported approximately 72.2 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. Demand for COVID-19 diagnostic testing has continued to moderate since the Omicron peak last month. In addition, our average positivity rate is now in the low double-digits, compared to higher than 30% last month. We report results for the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 1 day.

This morning, Quest's Jay Wohlgemuth, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Nigel Clarke, VP R&D and Chief Laboratory Officer, will speak about population testing for meaningful result interpretation of COVID-19 serology antibody tests during the Immunity for Health Security Symposium. To register for the free webcast, visit Home | Immunity for Health Security Symposium (bizzabo.com) .

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of February 9, 2022, at 9:00 AM EST

Vast majority of COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests reported within 1 day. Validation study of Quest's highly automated SARS-COV-2 variant whole genome sequencing technique published in Scientific Reports

We have performed and reported over 71 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. Demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test services has continued to moderate since reaching a peak in mid-January during the Omicron surge. In addition, our average positivity rate has declined significantly from two weeks ago, when it was above 30%. As a result of these dynamics, our turnaround times have improved and we now report the vast majority of molecular diagnostic test results in less than 1 day.

A study published online this week in Scientific Reports describes a highly automated whole genome sequencing method developed by a team at Quest Diagnostics to speed the identification of emerging variants of SARS-COV-2. According to the analysis, the technique can sequence as many as 2,700 SARS-COV-2 specimens at a time using a combination of robotics, an optimized PCR protocol and other technologies. Quest collaborates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to aid in surveilling for emerging SARS-COV-2 variants in the United States.

In other recent news:

During our fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings webcast on February 3, our Chairman, CEO and President Steve Rusckowski predicted that COVID-19 testing will "become a routine part of our business," similar to influenza testing, and "we will continue to maintain appropriate testing capacities and staffing levels" should an additional COVID-19 surge occur.

We announced 50 of our consumer-initiated QuestDirect laboratory testing services, including for COVID-19, are now available through Walmart.com, building on our long-standing collaboration with Walmart.

Through our Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative and a new collaboration with Project HOPE, we will provide no-cost COVID-19 testing for long-term care facility patients and staff in certain underserved communities in Illinois and Texas.

We also announced our leadership transition plan: James E. Davis, who has provided enterprise oversight of pandemic response as Executive Vice President, General Diagnostics since early 2020, will succeed Steve Rusckowski as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2022.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Our molecular capacity volume includes volume from Sonora Quest, a laboratory provider in Arizona in which we are a minority joint venture owner. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of January 26, 2022, at 7:00 AM EST

Quest Diagnostics reports that its average turnaround time is now 1-2 days for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing; launches proctored at-home COVID-19 antigen test option through QuestDirect™

We have performed and reported nearly 70 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. Demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test services has moderated compared to the beginning of January. As a result, our average turnaround time* for reporting results of these services is now 1-2 days, compared to 2-3 days earlier this month. While our average positivity rate continues to be above 30%, we have begun to observe a decline in this rate compared to earlier this month.

Today, we announced the launch of our at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test option through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated test service. The new option utilizes the Abbott BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test and features 24/7 proctored telehealth through eMed.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of January 12, 2022, at 8:00am EST

Quest Diagnostics continues to report COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results in 2-3 days on average

We have performed and reported approximately 67.6 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. Our average turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results continues to be approximately 2-3 days. Our average positivity rate remains above 30 percent following a sharp increase that began the last two weeks of December.

In addition to testing, it is important for everyone to follow public health guidance on vaccines, as well as to continue to mask, socially distance and practice frequent handwashing to minimize risk for yourself and the community.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of January 4, 2022, at 4:00pm EST

Quest reports COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results in 2-3 days on average, reactivates lab referral program amid surge in testing demand

We have performed and reported nearly 66.5 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 testing demand, we are experiencing longer than usual turnaround times. Our average turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results is approximately 2-3 days.

We are taking measures to strengthen our capacity to meet rising demand, such as using our national courier, air fleet and logistics network to balance volume across approximately two dozen COVID-19 testing laboratories. We have also reactivated our laboratory referral partner program, which involves directing excess volume to commercial and academic labs that provide quality COVID-19 testing.

In addition, we continue to provide at-home QuestDirect COVID-19 specimen collection kits for molecular (PCR/NAAT) testing via our QuestDirect consumer-initiated testing service.

In addition to testing, it is important for everyone to follow public health guidance on vaccines, as well as to continue to mask, socially distance and practice frequent handwashing to minimize risk for yourself and the community.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of December 21, 2021, at 4:00pm EST

With demand for testing increasing, Quest reports the majority of COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results in 1 day

We have performed and reported approximately 64.7 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020.

In recent days, we have experienced increased demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing services. We are performing and reporting the majority of these tests in 1 day. We are taking measures to strengthen our capacity to meet rising demand, such as using our national courier, air fleet and logistics network to balance volume across approximately two dozen COVID-19 testing laboratories.

In addition to testing, it is important for everyone to follow public health guidance on vaccines, as well as to continue to mask, socially distance and practice frequent handwashing to minimize risk for yourself and the community.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of December 8, 2021, at 5:00 pm EST

Quest Provides Update on COVID-19 Testing, including for the Omicron Variant, and Broadens COVID-19 Testing Access with 1,500 Specimen Collection Sites

We have performed and reported more than 63 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. Demand for our COVID-19 diagnostic testing has increased in recent days following an expected decline over the Thanksgiving weekend. Our average positivity rate also continues to climb, continuing a trend we've observed for approximately the past 5 weeks. We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day* and are well positioned to accommodate potential increased demand.

In addition to testing, it is important for everyone to please seek out vaccines or boosters, as well as to continue to mask, socially distance and practice frequent handwashing to minimize risk for yourself and the community.

In other developments:

Omicron COVID-19 Variant Testing and Sequencing : Our COVID-19 molecular (PCR/NAAT) and antigen testing services will detect infection with SARS-CoV-2, including the Omicron variant of concern. Our COVID-19 testing services utilize several FDA emergency-use authorized molecular tests and antigen point-of-care tests manufactured by third parties as well as our own internally developed lab innovations. As part of the SPHERES initiative, we perform viral genomic sequencing on select deidentified specimens of patients that test positive for SARS-CoV-2. We then provide these data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to aid their efforts to identify and monitor specific variants, such as Omicron, circulating in the United States.

: Our COVID-19 molecular (PCR/NAAT) and antigen testing services will detect infection with SARS-CoV-2, including the Omicron variant of concern. Our COVID-19 testing services utilize several FDA emergency-use authorized molecular tests and antigen point-of-care tests manufactured by third parties as well as our own internally developed lab innovations. As part of the SPHERES initiative, we perform viral genomic sequencing on select deidentified specimens of patients that test positive for SARS-CoV-2. We then provide these data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to aid their efforts to identify and monitor specific variants, such as Omicron, circulating in the United States. Broader Access to COVID-19 Testing Through 1,500 Quest Diagnostics and Third-Party Retail Specimen Collection Sites : In addition to our clinical testing services for hospitals and other providers, we enable individuals to access our clinical-grade molecular diagnostic tests through our consumer-initiated test service QuestDirect. With this service, individuals regardless of symptoms or COVID-19 exposure may perform observed self-collection by nasal swab at more than 700 participating Walmart® and Giant Eagle sites. Asymptomatic individuals or those without a possible COVID-19 exposure may perform observed self-collection by nasal swab at more than 800 Quest Diagnostics patient service centers. Appointments are required (scheduled online) and same-day appointments may be available in some areas. For eligible individuals, QuestDirect testing may be billed to the patient's health plan or the government, and the individual will have $0 out-of-pocket cost.

: In addition to our clinical testing services for hospitals and other providers, we enable individuals to access our clinical-grade molecular diagnostic tests through our consumer-initiated test service QuestDirect. With this service, individuals regardless of symptoms or COVID-19 exposure may perform observed self-collection by nasal swab at more than 700 participating Walmart® and Giant Eagle sites. Asymptomatic individuals or those without a possible COVID-19 exposure may perform observed self-collection by nasal swab at more than 800 Quest Diagnostics patient service centers. Appointments are required (scheduled online) and same-day appointments may be available in some areas. For eligible individuals, QuestDirect testing may be billed to the patient's health plan or the government, and the individual will have $0 out-of-pocket cost. Combined COVID-19 and Flu Test Now Available Through QuestDirect : We have introduced a QuestDirect COVID-19 and Flu Test that provides simultaneous detection of infection by SARS-COV-2 and Influenza A or B (the "Flu"). COVID-19 and flu symptoms can overlap, and co-infection is possible. For eligible individuals, testing may be billed to the patient's health plan or the government, and the patient will have $0 out-of-pocket cost.

: We have introduced a QuestDirect COVID-19 and Flu Test that provides simultaneous detection of infection by SARS-COV-2 and Influenza A or B (the "Flu"). COVID-19 and flu symptoms can overlap, and co-infection is possible. For eligible individuals, testing may be billed to the patient's health plan or the government, and the patient will have $0 out-of-pocket cost. Pandemic Associated with Rise in Blood Pressure : In our latest Health Trends® study published this week in Circulation, researchers with Quest Diagnostics and Cleveland Clinic found significant increases in blood pressure in individuals participating in employee population health services provided by Quest Diagnostics for employers during the first several months of the pandemic.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of November 23, 2021, at 4:00pm EST

Quest Diagnostics Cites Increase in Positivity Rate in COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

We have performed and reported over 62 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day*.

Over approximately the past 3 weeks, we have noted a steady uptick in the average positivity rate of our COVID-19 diagnostic testing. Now that we are in the holiday season, it is important for everyone to remain vigilant and please seek out vaccines or boosters, as well as continue to mask, social distance and practice frequent handwashing to minimize risk for yourself and the community.

In other news:

Our latest Health Trends® report finds that almost 70% of physicians fear they missed signs of drug misuse in patients during the pandemic and anticipate rising overdose deaths even as the pandemic subsides. The report preceded an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published last week that estimates drug overdoses claimed about 100,000 lives during the 12-month period ending April 2021.

We are proud to be named a trusted lab partner for COVID-19 testing services by the state of Hawaii for its Trusted Testing and Travel Partners Program. Individuals who must fulfill pre-travel testing requirements can purchase a COVID-19 Active Infection test and schedule an appointment online through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated testing service. The state requires pre-travel testing to be performed through its approved list of trusted partners. The CDC recommends different testing protocols for travelers, depending on vaccination status.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of November 10, 2021, at 8:00 am EST

Quest Diagnostics Recognizes Employees for Aiding Pandemic Response

We have performed and reported nearly 61 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day*. Given the fast-approaching holiday season, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant: please seek out vaccines or boosters, and continue to mask, social distance and practice frequent handwashing to minimize risk for yourself and the community.

Increased Interest in Employer Testing Following OSHA Regulation

We are fielding interest from organizations related to the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirement for employers with 100 or more employees to ensure each of their workers is fully vaccinated or tests for COVID-19 on at least a weekly basis. Our Employer Population Health services feature antigen and molecular diagnostic testing services, including at-home and telehealth-proctored testing, for organizations with more than 100 employees. We also provide workforce COVID-19 testing for small businesses through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated test platform.

Recognizing Quest Colleagues

For the last twenty months, Quest colleagues have given their all every day to support our nation through the COVID-19 crisis. In recognition of those efforts, we recently launched our "High 5" program-five significant actions Quest is taking to support and recognize our employees over the next few months-including a $500 non-taxable payment to be made in December. For more on our High 5 program, visit: Quest Diagnostics Newsroom - News Releases

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of October 26, at 4:00 pm EDT

Quest to participate in NIH-led "Test Us at Home" RADx research initiative

We have performed and reported nearly 60 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day*.

Quest Diagnostics is proud to announce it has been selected to be the laboratory partner for a new "Test Us at Home" research study led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The project is part of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative, which has supported scientists and organizations in developing their innovative ideas for new COVID-19 testing approaches and strategies.

The goal of this study, which is led by UMass Chan Medical School and is funded through a grant by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, is to compare at-home testing by individuals with rapid antigen and molecular (PCR/NAAT) testing methods. Rapid antigen tests are faster, but less sensitive, than molecular tests, which are considered the gold standard for detecting SARS-CoV-2. The project starts this month and is expected to run for approximately 12 weeks. Testing will be performed at Quest's state-of-the-art laboratory in Marlborough, Mass.

We believe we bring several unique attributes to this project, including breadth of menu in molecular and antigen testing, including an at-home molecular test that is FDA emergency use authorized; consistently fast turnaround times averaging within 1 day for majority of patients; and caliber of our medical team.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of October 13, 2021 EDT, at 7:00 am EDT

Quest Debuts New Laboratory in NJ, Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Large-Scale Deployment COVID-19 Specimen Collection Kits

We have performed and reported approximately 58.5 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day*.

Quest debuts next-generation lab facility in Clifton, NJ providing COVID-19 testing, among others

In news issued yesterday, we announced that our new 250,000 sq. ft. lab facility will provide a range of testing services, including for COVID-19, for more than 40 million people per year in seven states across the Northeast. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said: "COVID-19 clearly demonstrated the need for accurate diagnostic testing and this lab is testament to the fact that Quest has heard that call and answered. This is truly a first-class facility."

FDA authorizes new COVID-19 collection materials for emergency use, enabling faster large-scale deployments with less environmental impact

On October 8, we received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for our Quest Diagnostics Collection kit for COVID-19 (COVID-19 Collection kits), which are intended to be used as part of a program to collect anterior nares (nasal) swab specimens for molecular testing at the laboratory.** We developed our COVID-19 Collection kits to speed large-scale testing deployments involving multiple individuals (such as workforce and K-12 school testing) while also reducing packaging waste and associated environmental impact.

Rather than provide individual specimen collection kits, our COVID-19 Collection kits enable us to designate program sponsors to operate locations for picking-up collection supplies and dropping-off collected specimens. Specimens can be transported at ambient temperature for testing at an authorized laboratory that we designate as meeting the requirements of the EUA. The COVID-19 Collection kits can only be used with an in vitro diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA identified by the company.*** This is the 21st FDA EUA or amendment we have received for our COVID-19 testing innovations.

Quest completes onsite COVID-19 testing for the 125th Boston Marathon

We are proud to provide onsite COVID-19 testing for the 125th Boston Marathon, held on October 11. Quest was the exclusive provider of COVID-19 testing for entrants, staff and volunteers at multiple on-site events in the days leading up to the race to ensure a uniform, convenient and seamless process to help ensure the safety of all participants.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

**From individuals age 18 years or older (self-collected), 16 years and older (self-collected under adult supervision), or 2 years and older (collected with adult assistance) when determined to be appropriate by a healthcare provider.

***Testing is limited to laboratories designated by Quest Diagnostics that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet the requirements to perform high complexity tests and that run the specimens collected from the Quest Diagnostics Self-Collection Materials for COVID-19 Testing on an IVD molecular test that is indicated for use with the Quest Diagnostics Self-Collection Materials for COVID-19 Testing when used consistent with its authorization. The Quest Diagnostics Self-Collection Materials for COVID-19 Testing.is only for use under the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization.

As of September 28, 2021, at 11:30 pm EDT

We have performed and reported over 57 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day*.

We recently launched a new multitarget molecular test service to aid the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) viral RNA. The new test service (Test Code 39816: SARS-CoV-2 RNA, Influenza A/B, and RSV RNA, Qualitative NAAT - SARS-CoV-2 RNA, Influenza A/B, and RSV RNA, Qualitative NAAT) complements our existing menu of COVID-19 and other respiratory virus testing services.

Our new test service is intended to be performed on respiratory specimens collected from individuals suspected of respiratory viral infection consistent with COVID-19 or influenza or RSV by their healthcare provider. Clinical signs and symptoms of respiratory viral infection due to SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and RSV can be similar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that "reduced population immunity due to lack of flu virus activity since March 2020 could result in an early and possibly severe flu season." In June, the CDC issued a Health Advisory about "increased interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity across parts of the Southern United States."

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of September 14, 2021, at 4:00 pm EDT

Quest Evaluates Potential Implications for COVID-19 Testing Under New Federal COVID-19 Action Plan

We have performed and reported over 55.5 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day*.

Last week, the Administration unveiled its "Path out of the Pandemic" plan, which calls for increased access to testing as well as vaccination. Under the plan, the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will develop a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement.

We are evaluating the Plan and its potential implications for demand for our COVID-19 testing services, once specific requirements are included in the pending OSHA rule. While many factors influence testing demand, we are evaluating opportunities to scale our laboratory testing capacity and rapid antigen test inventory should demand increase.

As the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, Quest provides broad nationwide access to COVID-19 diagnostic testing through our relationships with healthcare providers, employers, schools and other organizations. We also enable individuals and small businesses to request COVID-19 testing through our online consumer-initiated test service QuestDirect. While most of our COVID-19 diagnostic testing is based on molecular diagnostic testing, which is the gold standard in SARS-COV-2 diagnostics, many of our employer clients utilize at-home rapid antigen testing services through our relationship with eMed™.

*Molecular capacity refers to total potential laboratory capacity as determined by instrumentation and total possible volume of laboratory tests. Positivity rates, staffing levels, and other factors impact potential capacity. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of August 31, 2021, at 4:00 pm EDT

Quest Maintains 1-Day Turnaround Time for COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing, Reports New Research in JAMA Network Open, Oncology Revealing Rate of Cancer Diagnosis Declined Significantly During the Pandemic

We have performed and reported over 54 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. Despite the nationwide COVID-19 surge, we are able to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day*. To enhance preparedness, we are adding COVID-19 testing platforms in laboratories in regions where demand is comparatively high.

In other news, a Quest Diagnostics Health Trends® study published today in JAMA Network Open reveals that new diagnoses of eight common types of cancer (prostate, breast, colorectal, lung, pancreatic, cervical, gastric and esophageal) significantly declined during most of the first year of the pandemic (March 2020-March 2021). The findings, based on de-identified laboratory data from 799,496 patients, suggest that many individuals failed to receive preventive or other forms of medical care, such as routine screenings, during the pandemic, raising the prospect of a future wave of cancers diagnosed at more advanced stages of disease.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of August 17, 2021, at 4:00 pm EDT

Quest Maintains 1-Day Turnaround Time for the Majority of COVID-19 Tests, Provides Update on K-12 School and Employer COVID-19 Testing

We have performed and reported over 52.5 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. While COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing demand and positivity rates have climbed in recent weeks due to the nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, we are performing and reporting the majority of COVID-19 tests within 1 day.* We have ample capacity, but are adding molecular test instruments to bolster readiness in select laboratories in the Southeast and Southwest, where demand is comparatively high.

In other news, Quest will:

Be one of the core laboratory providers for K-12 COVID-19 school testing in parts of Pennsylvania through its collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks. Announced on Aug. 16, the initiative will provide free COVID-19 testing in participating K-12 schools across the commonwealth to mitigate spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks in schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

on Aug. 16, the initiative will provide free COVID-19 testing in participating K-12 schools across the commonwealth to mitigate spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks in schools during the 2021-2022 school year. Offer clinician-guided rapid COVID-19 antigen testing to employers seeking to foster safer workplace environments. Available through a collaboration with eMed, the new offering features a guided telehealth visit using the BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test, a self-administered, nasal swab antigen test that provides results in 15 minutes.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of August 3, 2021, at 4:15 PM EDT

COVID-19 testing demand continues to increase as U.S. experiences surge in cases

We have performed and reported over 51 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests since we began to provide these services in 2020. We continue to see our molecular test volumes increase as we work to meet the demand caused by the current COVID-19 surge in the United States. Our average positivity rate has also steadily increased over the past six weeks, making it more difficult to pool specimens. While we have ample capacity to meet current demand, we are currently evaluating measures to increase capacity should testing volume and positivity rates continue to surge.

We continue to perform and report the majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests within 1 day.* Our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests are effective in detecting individuals infected with the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the United States, as well as other known circulating strains.

Quest Supports the First Post COVID-19 Care Clinic in Puerto Rico

Funded by a grant from the Quest Diagnostics Foundation as part of the Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, Salud Integral en la Montaña, Inc., (SIM) will expand its range of primary medical care with the first Post COVID-19 Care Clinic in Puerto Rico. In this clinic, patients will have access to a multidisciplinary team that will help address short-, medium- and long-term health conditions exacerbated by complications of COVID-19.

A Reminder on Personal Responsibility

The CDC and other public health agencies continue to stress that each of us has a role in combatting further spread of COVID-19. Vaccines are the most powerful tool available for reducing the spread of SARS-COV-2, including the Delta variant, which is fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases, and everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated. Masking, social distancing and hand washing continue to be essential to reducing transmission. For more information on accessing COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC website.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of July 20, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT

COVID-19 testing demand and positivity rates increase as Delta variant spurs national increase in COVID-19 cases

We have performed and reported approximately 43.6 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests since we began to provide these services in March 2020. In recent weeks, we have seen our molecular diagnostic testing volumes stabilize and begin to increase modestly. Our average positivity rate has also steadily increased over the past four weeks.

We continue to perform and report the vast majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests within 1 day and have ample capacity to serve demand should it grow.* Our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests are effective in detecting individuals infected with the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the United States, as well as other known circulating strains.

In addition, we have increased the number of sites for individuals to access our $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 diagnostic test option through QuestDirect™, our online consumer-initiated testing platform, to include approximately 700 of our Quest Diagnostics patient service centers. (Appointments are required and access to these centers is for asymptomatic individuals only.) This increase supplements the nearly 600 Walmart Neighborhood Market and other retail locations through which the test option has been available since we launched it earlier this year. The $0 out-of-pocket QuestDirect COVID-19 test option is available for individuals (2 years of age and older) regardless of symptoms, often with same-day appointments. Both molecular (nationwide) and rapid antigen (New York only) tests are available, depending on location.

A Reminder on Personal Responsibility

Each of us has a role in combatting further spread of COVID-19. Currently available vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, which is fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases. We strongly encourage all vaccine-eligible individuals to receive a vaccine without delay. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC website.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and other factors and vary by region.

As of May 11, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT

Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ Study with CDC Reveals Pandemic's Impact on Hepatitis C Testing and Treatment; New K-12 School COVID-19 Test Collaborations and $0 Out-Of-Pocket COVID-19 Test Option Help Foster Safer Environments

We have the capacity to perform over 300,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day across approximately two dozen laboratories in the United States. We report the vast majority of test results in 1 day.*

Quest-CDC Analysis Reveals Sharp Decline in Hep C Diagnoses, Treatment During First Months of Pandemic

A new Health Trends® study authored by researchers from Quest Diagnostics and the CDC reveals an approximately 40% decline in the number of positive HCV RNA diagnostic test results and medication prescriptions in July 2020 compared to July 2018/2019, attributed to patients not accessing healthcare services for potentially life-saving treatment and care during the early months of the pandemic. Published this week in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, the study is believed to be the largest of its kind to evaluate the pandemic's impact on diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis C (HCV), based on analysis of more than 12 million test results as well as data on dispensed direct acting antiretroviral (DAA) medications. Read press release and study.

Quest Teams Up to Provide COVID-19 Testing for K-12 Schools and Camps Nationwide

We are collaborating to provide high quality laboratory testing to support the safe return to schools and camps. Through separate relationships with Ginkgo Bioworks and CIC Health, we provide COVID-19 molecular diagnostic surveillance testing using pooled specimens of campers, students, teachers and staff. For more information visit QuestBacktoClass.com.

Quest Diagnostics Expands Eligibility for $0 Out-of-Pocket COVID-19 Testing

Today, we announced that individuals can request access to our $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 test option for themselves and children 4 years of age and older through QuestDirect™, our online consumer-initiated test platform. Eligibility includes adults and minors (4 years of age and older) regardless of symptoms or suspected exposure, consistent with updated government guidance on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing. Observed self-collection is available at 500 Walmart Neighborhood Market locations and other sites. Our goal for the new option is to help combat COVID-19 while enabling individuals and families to resume normal activities more safely and responsibly.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates. Turnaround time refers to the average expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of April 27, 2021, at 4:00 PM EDT

New COVID-19 Test Services Support "Return to Work" for Small Businesses; Turnaround Time for Reporting COVID-19 Test Results Typically Within 1 Day

The recently launched QuestDirect™ Small Business COVID-19 Testing Program is designed to help small businesses foster safer environments for their employees and customers using insights from easy, fast and convenient COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and/or antibody testing services. Available through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated testing platform, the offering is well-suited for small businesses that require in-person interactions, such as restaurants, small retail stores, construction companies, auto mechanics and small offices.

The offering extends our "Return to Work" services for mid-size and large employers, which we announced in May 2020. These services build on our expertise as the leader in employer population health services, which feature our award-winning health screenings and evidence-based intervention programs to improve physical and mental health.

Turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results typically within 1 day

While our average turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to be approximately 1-2 days, we complete and report the large majority of tests within 1 day. We have the capacity to perform approximately 300,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day. We are well positioned to expand clinical testing as well as industry "Return to Work" and "Return to Life" programs such as K-12 school testing.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of April 13, 2021, at 8:00 am EDT

Quest Maintains Turnaround Times, Increases Capacity, Amid Growing Number of COVID-19 Cases

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, our average turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to be approximately 1-2 days, with the vast majority of tests completed in 1 day. We now have the capacity to perform nearly 300,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day, higher than at any other time during the pandemic. We are well positioned to expand clinical testing as well as industry "Return to Life" programs, such as K-12 school testing.

The national positivity rate in our tested population has grown by approximately 22% over the past month and is now in the high single digits. Although our positivity rate may differ from other data sources for reasons that include a potentially larger relative percentage of hospitalized patients, who are more likely to be infected than other patient segments, Johns Hopkins has also reported an increase in the positivity rate during approximately the same time period that is greater than our rate.

The highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom is now the most dominant strain of the virus in United States, according to the CDC, and hospitals are admitting more people in their 30s and 40s. While more Americans are vaccinated every day, the virus is now spreading among young people who haven't been vaccinated. We encourage vigilance - including masking, social distancing, and hand washing, along with continued testing and vaccination - to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In some cases, individuals who have been vaccinated may benefit from testing, according to the CDC. This is not the time to let our guard down.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of March 30, 2021, at 8:00 am EDT

Quest Diagnostics cited among the nation's "top testing companies" for K-12 school testing, completes over 13,000 SARS-CoV-2 variant genomic sequencing tests for the CDC

Our average turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing is approximately 1-2 days, with the vast majority completed in 1 day. We now have capacity to perform over 280,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day, higher than at any other time during the pandemic. We are well positioned to expand clinical testing as well as industry "Return to Life" programs.

In recent news:

Quest cited as a top testing company for K-12 schools

The Rockefeller Foundation cited us among the nation's "top testing companies" in its new K-12 National Testing Action Program: Connecting Schools with the Nation's Leading Testing Companies to Safely Reopen (NTAP). The NTAP provides a roadmap for schools to implement testing programs using funds from a recent $10 billion allocation from the American Rescue Plan to safely reopen America's schools.

Quest completes over 13,000 variant sequencing tests for the CDC

We have completed over 13,000 SARS-CoV-2 variant genomic sequencing tests on behalf of the variant surveillance program of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In January, we announced our collaboration with the CDC with the aim to provide genomic sequencing to identify new mutations in, and patterns of transmission of, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Participation in New York's Excelsior Pass for Digitally Sharing COVID-19 Test Status

We are pleased to announce our participation in New York's new Excelsior Pass, which offers a free way for individuals to voluntarily share their negative COVID-19 test result as well as vaccination status in accordance with New York State guidelines.

We encourage continued vigilance - including masking, social distancing, and hand washing, along with testing and vaccination - to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends that individuals do not travel at this time. For individuals who must travel, CDC guidelines recommend several measures, including COVID-19 testing 1-3 days before a trip and 3-5 days after a trip (as well as self-quarantine, even with a negative test).

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of March 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM EDT

Quest provides updates on COVID-19 testing strategy at 2021 Investor Relations Day, urges caution around holiday gatherings and travel

Our average turnaround time** for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to be approximately 1-2 days across all populations, with the vast majority completed in 1 day, including our priority population of hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

We are now able to perform as many as 260,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day, up from 250,000 at the beginning of the month.* We are well positioned to accommodate increased demand, including for non-clinical settings, such as schools, travel and entertainment and workplace screening.

COVID-19 testing expected to transition into "Return-to-Life" activities

At our virtual 2021 Investor Day meeting on March 11, members of our senior management team reported that we expect our COVID-19 testing to continue into 2022 at lower levels as testing moves from primarily clinical uses to support for "Return-to-Life" activities. Watch a replay and review the presentations here.

More than 1 million COVID-19 self-collected un-observed nasal tests completed

We have completed over 1 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests using self-collected, un-observed nasal (anterior nares) specimens. This self-collection method has enabled broad access to our COVID-19 testing, such as through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated test platform as well as employer, retail store and community testing events. We perform the majority of the testing on these orders at our advanced clinical laboratory in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., using our proprietary molecular diagnostic test.***

Expanding awareness of monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19

Beginning this week, Quest will add information to its COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test reports about the availability of monoclonal antibody treatments for patients with COVID-19. A link to the CombatCovid.hhs.gov website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also be included. The site provides educational materials and a tool for identifying treatment sites in one's area. Monoclonal antibody treatments are authorized by the FDA for patients with certain high-risk criteria with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms for less than 10 days. These outpatient treatments may reduce risk of severe disease and hospitalization in eligible patients.

Supporting New York with COVID-19 testing

Quest Diagnostics is proud to support the NY Forward Rapid Test Program, which provides access to our QuestDirect COVID-19 Rapid Testing in New York offering with the aim to accelerate reopening of New York's economy.

Travel and Gatherings

We recognize that warmer Spring weather, "Spring Break" and religious holiday celebrations may motivate more travel and gatherings over the coming weeks. While cases of COVID-19 have declined dramatically from a peak in January, recent daily case rates and test positivity rates indicate significant risk of COVID-19 nationally. We encourage continued vigilance - including masking, social distancing and hand washing, along with testing and vaccination - to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends that individuals do not travel at this time. For individuals who must travel, CDC guidelines recommend several measures, including COVID-19 testing 1-3 days before a trip and 3-5 days after a trip (as well as self-quarantine, even with a negative test).

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

***These tests have not been reviewed by the FDA. Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status. Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains, such as coronavirus HKU1, NL63, OC43, or 229E. The test system being used by Quest Diagnostics to perform the testing has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.

As of March 2, 2021, at 8:30 am EST

Quest Diagnostics Marks 1-Year of COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing and More Than 40 Million COVID-19 Tests

Marking 1-Year of COVID-19 Testing

Early March marks 1 year since the launch of our first COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test service, following its emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Since then, we've performed approximately 35.3 million molecular diagnostic tests and 5.4 million antibody tests to aid COVID-19 response and patient care across the United States.

Additionally, in the past year, Quest Diagnostics:

Received 16 new and amended EUAs from the FDA, including industry-first laboratory innovations, such as a consumer-initiated antibody test and specimen pooling

Scaled up COVID-19 testing across more than 20 laboratories operated by Quest Diagnostics and our lab referral partners

Flew our planes with COVID-19 specimens more than 21,000 times, over 5 million miles

Made more than 18 million courier stops to pick up COVID-19 specimens, covering nearly 110 million miles

Published 14 peer-review and Health Trends™ studies based on our COVID-19 testing and other data, revealing insights into the impact of COVID-19 on social determinants in health, diabetes, cancer, drug misuse and other areas of healthcare

Committed more than $100 million to address racial disparities in healthcare through our Quest for Health Equity initiative

These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our 50,000 employees, and we are grateful for their unwavering service to our nation's pandemic response. Yet, the deaths of more than 500,000 people in the U.S. over the past year is a sobering reminder of all that we have lost. We continue to encourage vigilance - mask wearing, social distancing, washing hands, and, of course, early COVID-19 diagnostic testing and vaccination - to minimize further spread of COVID-19.

Turnaround Time 1-2 Days

Our average turnaround time** for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to be approximately 1-2 days across all populations, with the vast majority completed in 1 day, including our priority population of hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

We are now able to perform as many as 250,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day and expect to add to this capacity going forward should there be an increase in testing demand. In addition to patient testing, we are well positioned to provide these services for non-clinical settings, such as schools, travel and entertainment venues, and workplace screening.

New CMS Guidance Removes Barriers to COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Guidance issued on Friday, Feb. 26, by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), with the Departments of Labor and the Treasury, removes barriers to COVID-19 diagnostic testing and vaccinations and strengthens requirements that plans and issuers cover diagnostic testing without cost sharing. This guidance makes clear that private group health plans and issuers generally cannot use medical screening criteria to deny coverage for COVID-19 diagnostic tests for individuals with health coverage who are asymptomatic, and who have no known or suspected exposure to COVID-19. Such testing must be covered without cost sharing, prior authorization, or other medical management requirements imposed by the plan or issuer.

Scaling up COVID-19 Antibody Testing

We also recently introduced a new COVID-19 semi-quantitative antibody testing service*** that aids in providing insight into an individual's immune response as a result of a recent or prior infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or to immune response observed in connection with COVID-19 vaccination. The new service extends our existing antibody testing services, which include IgG and IgM qualitative testing. We have increased our capacity to be able to perform approximately 350,000 total antibody tests a day, up from 200,000 of these tests a day last month.

We also participate in research based on our COVID-19 antibody testing. According to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, patients with positive antibody test results "became markedly less likely to have positive NAAT (nucleic acid amplification test, such as PCR) results over time, suggesting that seropositivity is associated with protection from infection. The duration of protection is unknown, and protection may wane over time." Researchers from Quest Diagnostics participated in the study, which involved analysis of our de-identified laboratory data.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

***These tests have not been reviewed by the FDA. Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status. Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains, such as coronavirus HKU1, NL63, OC43, or 229E. The test system being used by Quest Diagnostics to perform the testing has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.

As of February 16, 2021, at 9:00 am EST

Quest Adds COVID-19 Testing Capacity; Doubles Amount of SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Sequencing for CDC's Variant Surveillance Program

Our turnaround times for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing are now faster than at any other time during the pandemic. While our average turnaround time** continues to be approximately 1-2 days across all populations, the vast majority are completed in 1 day. Our average turnaround time** is also approximately 1 day for our priority population of hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

Although demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing has recently declined, the spread of more infectious variants and loosening of restrictions in certain parts of the country could lead to another surge of cases. Moreover, COVID-19 testing continues to play a significant role in pandemic response. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that K-12 schools implement screening of students, teachers and staff in areas of moderate to high levels of community transmission. Quest is well positioned to provide testing for large population testing programs as well as for patient management.

For these reasons, we continue to add capacity to our testing operations. We are now able to perform as many as 230,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day, and expect to add to this capacity going forward.

In addition, in our commitment to aiding COVID-19 public health response, we have doubled the number of COVID-19 genomic sequencing tests we perform for the CDC, reaching 2,000 tests a week as of this week, compared to 1,000 a week when we announced the program last month. We are proud to support the CDC's efforts to track new mutations in, and patterns of transmission of, SARS-CoV-2 across the United States.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of February 2, 2021, at 9:00 am EST

Average Turnaround Time for COVID-19 Testing Holds Steady at 1-2 Days

Our average turnaround time** for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to be approximately 1-2 days across all populations, and approximately 1 day for our priority population of hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients. While the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has declined in recent days, we continue to add capacity and can now perform approximately 225,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests across our performing labs and lab referral partners.

In other recent news:

Quest has been named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2021, the seventh year in a row we have received the honor. In acknowledging the award, Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, cited the company's 50,000 employees as "heroes" who have "… stepped up when our country needed them most …" with COVID-19 testing to aid pandemic response.

We provided COVID-19 testing for the first "Choose Healthy Life" COVID-19 testing, vaccine awareness and education event, which was held at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on January 25th. The event was the first of several planned across the United States as part of the Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Action Plan, an initiative that includes support from the United Way, Quest Diagnostics (as part of our Quest for Health Equity initiative) and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation, and Resolve to Save Lives with the aim to raise awareness, educate the community on preventative measures and provide access to COVID-19 testing for high-risk communities through the Black church.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of January 19, 2021, 9:15am EST

Quest Diagnostics Announces New COVID-19 Initiatives and Research, Reports Average Turnaround Time of 1-2 Days for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Our average turnaround time** for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing is approximately 1-2 days across all populations, and approximately 1 day for our priority population of hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients. We have the capacity to service increased demand now and continue to add capacity to prepare for potential future surges.

In addition, we provide the QuestDirect consumer-initiated $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 test option (for qualified individuals) to further expand access to COVID-19 testing. The QuestDirect offering is unique for providing specimen collection at more than 500 participating Walmart® drive-thru locations - many with same- or next-day appointments - reducing time associated with waiting on long lines or for a home kit to be delivered.

In other news this week:

We announced an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through which we will provide genomic sequencing to identify new mutations in, and patterns of transmission of, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, spoke at yesterday's Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Conclave, a convening of 100+ Black clergy, America's leading public health officials, corporate and scientific leaders on Martin Luther King (MLK) Day to step into the breach and address COVID-19 in the Black community. Speakers included co-hosts Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Calvin O. Butts; U.S. Senator-Elect and Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Co-Chair, President-elect Biden COVID-19 Advisory Board and incoming Chair Health Equity Task Force for the Biden-Harris Administration; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health. A replay of the event can be viewed here.

A new Quest Diagnostics Health Trends study, which we issued with Harris Poll, explores the ways COVID-19 has magnified racial disparities in healthcare -- and raised expectations for change.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of January 5, 2021, 8:45am EST

Average Turnaround Time** for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing Stable at Approximately 2 Days

Our average turnaround time** for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing is approximately 2 days across all populations, including our priority population of hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

Despite an expected decline in testing overall, both for our company and our industry, during the holiday period, we note that the number of new cases and positivity rates continue on an upward trend.1 We have the capacity to service increased demand now and continue to add capacity to prepare for potential future surges.

We also continue to expand options for individuals to access convenient, quality COVID-19 testing. In December 2020, we introduced our $0 out-of-pocket QuestDirect COVID-19 testing option (for qualified individuals). The QuestDirect offering is unique among COVID-19 consumer-initiated tests for providing specimen collection at more than 500 participating Walmart® drive-thru locations - many with same- or next-day appointments - reducing time associated with waiting on long lines or for a home kit to be delivered.

*Capacity depends on access to sufficient supplies and equipment as well as positivity rates.

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

Source: Daily Testing Trends in the US - Johns Hopkins (jhu.edu)

As of December 21, 2020, 8:30pm EST

Average Turnaround Time** for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing Stable at Approximately 2-3 Days

$0 Option for QuestDirect COVID-19 Active Infection Test

New Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ Survey Reveals Fears Leading to COVID-19 Testing Hesitancy Among Americans

Quest spearheads initiative with Prominent Black Clergy and Dr. Anthony Fauci to address racial health disparities

We have reported results of approximately 27 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests to patients and providers in the United States since we began to provide these services in March 2020. Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases and testing demand in recent weeks, our average turnaround time* for molecular diagnostic testing continues to be 2-3 days across all populations and 2 days for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients. We attribute the stability in our turnaround times to our continuing efforts to expand testing capacity and at the same time modulate demand.

$0 Option for QuestDirect COVID-19 Active Infection Test

Quest now offers a $0 COVID-19 testing option through QuestDirect. This option is appropriate for those experiencing symptoms, exposed or possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19. Testing is available at more than 500 participating Walmart® drive-thru locations.

One in Two Americans Surveyed Cite Worries about SARS-COV-2 Virus Exposure as Top Reason They Avoid or Delay In-person Healthcare

A new Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ study commissioned with Harris Poll reveals the extent to which fear of exposure to the SARS-COV-2 virus is causing some individuals to delay or skip healthcare - including COVID-19 testing.

About three in four Americans who believed they needed a COVID-19 test (74%) say they chose not to get one, or delayed getting one, primarily due to concerns about exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus (30%).

Worries about exposure to the virus are at the top of the list of reasons why U.S. adults have avoided or delayed in-person health care (53%), but many of them also recognize that forgoing this care has now led to other health problems, like greater stress about a health condition (31%), delayed treatment (23%) or diagnosis (18%) and worsening symptoms (17%).

Over a third of Americans surveyed do not plan to resume attending in-person medical treatments and appointments until the pandemic is under better control (39%) or until a vaccine is available (33%).

New Collaborations

Leading Black Clergy Meet with Dr. Fauci and Nation's Top Doctors in Historic Summit to Address COVID-19 in the Black Community

In July, Quest announced Quest for Health Equity, an initiative to address and reduce health disparities in underserved communities, including those impacted by COVID-19. The multi-year initiative will provide a combination of donated testing services, education programs, partnerships, and financial support. In conjunction with this initiative, Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Action Plan, a group of the nation's leading Black clergy convened a meeting last week with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other top doctors including the National Medical Association to address racial health disparities, fighting COVID-19 in the Black community and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Quest Diagnostics and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation are founding sponsors of Choose Healthy Life, a sustainable, scalable and transferable approach to address public health disparities through the Black Church.

Quest Joins Common Project Foundation to Make COVID-19 Testing Data Easier for People to Access on Mobile Devices

Quest Diagnostics is among the first industry members of the Commons Project Foundation, which is focused on enabling people to access digital versions of their COVID-19 test results and vaccination records in order to more safely open international borders and resume economic activity. In addition, individuals can now elect to access their Quest Diagnostics laboratory testing data through CommonHealth, the privacy-preserving Android app, allowing for easy, secure access to health data on a single, secure app.

Holiday Travel and Gatherings

As we enter Christmas week, it bears repeating that the CDC and other public health authorities have said the safest way to celebrate this holiday season is by staying home. For those who travel, the CDC recommends testing before and after a trip, among other steps. Each of us can help to reduce risk through social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing. These common-sense measures can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the country's test capacity is available for those who need it most.

For more, refer to the CDC guidelines:

COVID-19: Holiday Celebrations | CDC

Domestic Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic | CDC

**Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days required to collect, transport, perform testing on and report results for a specimen. It begins at the end of the day on which a specimen was collected and ends at the end of the day on which we report the result. For instance, a specimen collected at 11 am on a Monday and reported electronically to a healthcare provider at 2 pm on a Wednesday would reflect a turnaround time of 2 days. We provide the expected turnaround time for specimens arriving into our laboratories on a given day (versus a historical perspective for results being reported that day) so that providers and the public can make informed decisions before they order a test. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand, supplies and other factors, and vary by region.

As of December 7, 2020, 4:15pm EST

Quest Diagnostics to Surpass 25 Million COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests This Week, Receives Emergency Use Authorization from FDA for First At-home COVID-19 +Flu Collection Kit

This week, we will perform and report results of more than 25 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostics tests, marking nine months since we began to provide these services on March 9, 2020. Over that time, we significantly expanded our capacity, growing from a single laboratory in California to more than 20 Quest Diagnostics and lab referral partners across the United States today. We want to thank the many thousands of Quest Diagnostics colleagues who enabled this rapid, national implementation of COVID-19 testing to support clinical care and public health response to the pandemic.

Turnaround Times

Our average turnaround time** for reporting COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results is approximately 2-3 days for all patients and 2 days for priority patients. Given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, we continue to work with healthcare providers to prioritize testing to modulate volume. We are also taking steps to add capacity, such as through the addition of new testing platforms as well as relationships with our laboratory referral partners.

First FDA Authorization for COVID-19 +Flu At-home Self-Collection Test

We are pleased to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our Quest Diagnostics RC COVID-19 +Flu RT-PCR, the first diagnostic test for at-home self-collection of patient samples to detect both COVID-19 and influenza A and B (flu).* (Read the FDA Press Release) COVID-19 and Influenza ("flu") can mimic symptoms. This new authorization will allow us to extend access to COVID-19 and Influenza lab services to more individuals by providing a convenient at-home self-collection option during this critical phase of the pandemic. We expect to make the test option available to healthcare providers and employers seeking to provide combined COVID-19-Influenza testing.

Holiday Travel and Gatherings

The CDC and other public health authorities have said the safest way to celebrate this holiday season is by staying home. For those who must travel, the CDC recommends testing before and after a trip, among other steps. Each of us can help to reduce risk through social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing. These common-sense measures can help ensure the country's test capacity is available for those who need it most.

For more, refer to the CDC guidelines:

COVID-19: Holiday Celebrations | CDC

Domestic Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic | CDC

**Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for a specimen coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

As of November 24, 2020, 8:40 am EST

Average Turnaround Time** for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing Increases to Approximately 2-3 Days as COVID-19 Continues U.S. Surge; Quest Extends Testing to Underserved Black, Veteran and Prison Populations

As we reported last week, the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases is contributing to growing demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing services. In addition, the average positivity rate of specimens across our served regions continues to limit our ability to pool specimens. And, as we and others have reported, global supply constraints are an ongoing source of strain on laboratory testing.

These dynamics are pressuring our testing capacity, causing delays for test results (turnaround time). Our average turnaround time** for reporting test results is approximately 2-3 days for all patients and approximately 2 days for our priority patients.

We are taking several steps to address these dynamics. We continue to: expand our physical capacity with additional testing equipment and platforms; add capacity through our lab referral partner program; and remain in close contact with our suppliers to acquire the supplies needed to provide testing. We also continue to work with healthcare providers to prioritize testing, including for patients who are hospitalized, awaiting surgery or receiving care in congregate settings, such as nursing homes.

In other news, we are pleased to announce:

Our participation as founding sponsor for the Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Action Plan to address COVID-19 and other health disparities in the Black community.

A new agreement to provide COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing services to support ongoing efforts to reduce COVID-19 spread at facilities overseen by the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) and State Veteran's Homes.

Thank You to Our Dedicated Quest Colleagues

As we approach Thanksgiving, we want to recognize and thank our Quest Diagnostics colleagues for everything they are doing to expand COVID-19 testing for patients across the United States. You are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, and we are grateful for your essential role to the nation's effort to stop further spread of COVID-19.

**Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for a specimen coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

As of November 17, 2020, 9:00 am EST

Average Turnaround Time** for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing Increases Slightly to More Than 2 Days as National Surge in COVID-19 Cases Drives Increasing Demand

A wave of COVID-19 cases is sweeping across the United States. As reported by other labs, this wave is beginning to affect our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing:

Orders for our COVID-19 molecular testing have increased by approximately 50 percent compared to the last week of September.

The average positivity rate of specimens across our served regions has also increased and is now above 10 percent, which limits our ability to pool specimens.

In addition, the laboratory industry as a whole is experiencing increasing constraints on supplies, including test kits and reagents on high-end platforms as well as pipettes and other goods needed to provide testing. We are in constant contact with our suppliers, which are working to produce these goods to meet increasing global demand.

Impact on Turnaround Times

As a result of these dynamics, our average turnaround time** for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing is slightly more than 2 days for all patients and up to 2 days for priority patients. This compares to an average turnaround time of 2 days for all patients and 1-2 days for priority patients, which we consistently delivered from late August to last week.

While the increase is modest, assuming national trends continue, we expect COVID-19 cases and corresponding orders for testing to increase for the foreseeable future, which may cause turnaround times to grow. We are taking several measures to minimize this possibility.

We will continue to expand our physical capacity, with the addition of new testing instruments and related equipment. We also intend to expand our lab referral partner program. And we will continue to strive to provide the fastest testing for priority patients, which includes those who are hospitalized, pre-surgical or receiving care in congregate settings, such as nursing homes.

An Appeal to Personal Responsibility

Because of COVID-19, the American people depend more on laboratories like Quest Diagnostics than ever before. Our 47,000 employees take this responsibility seriously. We are committed to doing everything in our power to meet the challenge - and empower better health.

However, we can't do it alone. With the United States now in a new and highly dangerous phase of the pandemic, it is important that everyone adhere to the latest CDC guidance, which includes wearing a mask, social distancing and other measures to reduce risk. With these simple actions, each of us can help to reduce the spread of COVID-19, improve testing and patient care, and potentially save lives.

Join the Quest Team

Quest Diagnostics is actively seeking talented phlebotomy, specimen management and molecular laboratory staff to address increased testing demands we are experiencing for COVID-19 and other testing. Learn more about joining our team by visiting our Careers Page.

**Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for a specimen coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

As of November 9, 2020, 4:00 PM EST

Quest Diagnostics Reports 20.4 Million COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Test Results; Introduces New IgM-IgG Test Option and Validates Specimen Pooling

We have reported results of approximately 20.4 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests to patients and providers in the United States since we began to provide these services in March 2020. Over the last three weeks, we've seen a steady increase in demand and positivity rates, consistent with national trends. We continue to take measures to expand pooling and increase our physical capacity to address these dynamics.

Our average turnaround time* for molecular diagnostic testing continues to be 2 days across all populations and 1-2 days for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

Additionally, we have reported results of approximately 4.2 million COVID-19 antibody tests to date, with an average turnaround time of 1-2 days.

Quest Introduces New COVID-19 IgM-IgG Antibody Test Option

Antibody (serological) laboratory tests may suggest an immune response to a primary infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, although the relationship between positivity and immunity to SARS-CoV-2 has not yet been firmly established. In April 2020, we introduced an FDA EUA IgG antibody test service. Today, we add IgM antibody testing to our menu, available as a panel that includes IgG testing. IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 are generally detectable in blood several days after initial infection, while IgG antibodies typically reach detectable levels simultaneously or 1-2 days later.

New Study from Quest Diagnostics Validates Specimen Pooling

Specimen pooling is a technique that can expand testing capacity while minimizing the use of supplies. In a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, investigators from Quest Diagnostics demonstrated 100% agreement between pooled (4 specimens) and single tests for SARS-COV-2 testing in a population with disease prevalence of 10 percent or less. The study is based on our proprietary COVID-19 molecular test method using our pooling technique, which was the first to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in July 2020. (Full study and summary)

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of October 27, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT

As COVID-19 Cases Surge in the U.S., Quest Diagnostics Increases Capacity to 215,000 COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests a Day, Continues to Provide 2-Day Average Turnaround Time

We have reported results of approximately 18.7 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests to patients and providers in the United States. Our average turnaround time* continues to be 2 days across all populations and 1-2 days for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

We now have capacity to perform up to 215,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day, up from 200,000 a day a couple of weeks ago. Last week, during our third quarter 2020 earnings call, we announced that we now expect to increase our capacity to 250,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day by the end of the year.

Additionally, we have reported results of approximately 4.1 million COVID-19 antibody tests to date, with an average turnaround time of 1-2 days.

In other recent developments, we:

Today announced our participation in the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) voluntary COVID-19 screening program, the first transit worker screening initiative in the country.

Formed a collaboration with Catapult Health, announced today, to help organizations facilitate virtual (telehealth) clinical care for their employees who fear visiting a doctor for preventive care during the pandemic.

Announced that the company's base testing volume, which excludes COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing, continued to recover throughout the third quarter 2020 and that the company will return $138 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") funding.

Published a Quest Diagnostics Health Trends study that indicates that misuse of fentanyl, heroin and nonprescribed opioids, as well as dangerous drug combining with fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, surged in the United States in the weeks after the pandemic began, based on clinical lab results.

Announced a pilot program with Walmart and DroneUp to provide drone delivery of COVID-19 at-home self-collection kits to single-family homes in the Cheektowaga-area in upstate New York.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of October 12, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT

Quest Maintains 2-Day Average Turnaround Time for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests; Highlights New Collaborations and Offerings to Broaden Access to Testing

We have reported results of approximately 17.1 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests to patients and providers in the United States. Our average turnaround time* is 2 days across all populations and 1-2 days for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

Additionally, we have reported results of approximately 3.9 million COVID-19 antibody tests to date, with an average turnaround time of 1-2 days.

In other recent developments, we:

Introduced three test options to aid the diagnosis of COVID-19 and differentiate it from other seasonal respiratory infections, including influenza (flu).

Announced a collaboration with CLEAR that brings together CLEAR's safe and secure "Health Pass" technology with Quest's advanced COVID-19 testing capabilities.

Agreed to provide COVID-19 testing on behalf of the state of Hawaii for incoming travelers.

Published Disparities in SARS-CoV-2 Positivity Rates: Associations with Race and Ethnicity in Population Health Management. This seminal study is the largest to date to explore the relationship between COVID-19 test positivity rates and race and ethnicity, based on 2.3 million de-identified COVID-19 diagnostic tests from men and women across the United States coupled with Census and other data.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for a specimen coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of September 28, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT

Quest Enters Fall Flu Season with 2-Day Average Turnaround Time for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

We have reported results of approximately 15.7 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests to patients and providers in the United States. Our average turnaround time* is 2 days across all populations and 1-2 days for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

Additionally, we have reported results of approximately 3.8 million COVID-19 antibody tests, with an average turnaround time of 1-2 days.

In other recent developments:

Quest recently introduced two new QuestDirect™ consumer-initiated and physician-ordered COVID-19 diagnostic test options to aid the detection of active COVID-19 infection.

Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and DroneUp last week announced a pilot program to provide drone delivery of COVID-19 at-home self-collection kits to single-family homes in the North Las Vegas-area.

Scientists from Quest Diagnostics and Boston University School of Medicine published a Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ study in PLOS ONE that found "SARS-CoV-2 NAAT (molecular diagnostic test) positivity is strongly and inversely associated with circulating 25(OH)D (vitamin D blood) levels, a relationship that persists across latitudes, races/ethnicities, sexes, and age ranges. Our findings provide further rationale to explore the role of vitamin D supplementation in reducing the risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease."

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of September 14, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT

Quest Provides 2-Day Average Turnaround Time for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests, With Capacity to Perform 200,000 Tests a Day

We have reported results of approximately 14.4 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests to patients and providers in the United States. We enter the fourth consecutive week of reporting an average turnaround time* of 2 days or less across all populations.

Average turnaround time for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients, is slightly above 1 day.

Additionally, we have reported results of approximately 3.6 million COVID-19 antibody tests to date, with an average turnaround time of 1-2 days.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of September 1, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT

Delay in Reporting COVID-19 Public Health Data in Florida

Quest Diagnostics takes seriously our responsibility to report laboratory data to public health authorities in a timely manner to aid pandemic response. Due to a technical issue, our reporting of a subset of public health COVID-19 test data to the Florida Department of Health was delayed. This subset involves nearly 75,000 of the approximately 1.4 million COVID-19 tests we had performed and reported to the state.

We apologize for this matter and regret the challenge it poses for public health authorities in Florida. The issue has since been resolved. Importantly, the issue did not affect or delay reporting of test results to providers and patients.

Quest Diagnostics has provided more COVID-19 testing on behalf of the citizens of Florida than any other laboratory and we believe we are well positioned to continue to effectively aid patient care and public health response for the state. We remain open to working with the state Department of Health to provide testing that meets the needs required for patient care and public health response.

+++++

As of August 31, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT

Quest Reports 2-Day Average Turnaround Time for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests, with Capacity to Perform 200,000 Tests a Day Heading into the Fall

We have reported results of approximately 13.2 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests to patients and providers in the United States. We enter the third consecutive week of reporting an average turnaround time* for these tests of 2 days across all populations and 1-2 days for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

We now have capacity to provide 200,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day. Our increased capacity strengthens our ability to service potential surges in demand heading into the Fall flu season.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of August 25, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT

Quest Provides 2-Day Average Turnaround Time for COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Aims to Invest $100 Million to Reduce Health Disparities Exacerbated by the Pandemic

We have reported results of 12.5 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests for patients and providers in the United States.

The average turnaround time* for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing is 2 days across all populations and 1-2 days for our priority population, which includes hospitalized patients, individuals in long-term care (such as nursing homes), and presurgical patients.

While we have ample capacity to accommodate current incoming orders, we continue to expand capacity to be prepared for future demand.

Our current capacity is approximately 165,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day. We continue to intend to scale up our capacity to 185,000 tests a day by Labor Day with further gains possible after that.

New $100 Million Initiative Aims to Reduce Health Disparities in Underserved Communities

Quest Diagnostics and our Quest Diagnostics Foundation have launched a new initiative that will involve a $100 million investment in programs designed to reduce health disparities in underserved communities most severely impacted by COVID-19.

Novel Research from Quest Diagnostics Demonstrates High Agreement Among 4 IgG COVID-19 Antibody Tests

A new study by researchers at Quest Diagnostics demonstrates very high levels of agreement among 4 SARS-CoV-2 IgG assays authorized for emergency use, regardless of antigen target or assay format. Published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, the study also found that false-positive reactivity was rare, at no more than 1.7 percent of samples for a given assay.

Workforce Drug Test Positivity Climbed to Highest Rate in 16 Years in 2019, New Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index Analysis Finds

In an analysis released today, researchers at Quest Diagnostics found that rates of positivity for methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs increased in 2019 among individuals tested in connection with workplace drug screening. "There is no question that before COVID-19, rates of workplace drug positivity were trending in the wrong direction … The enormous strain caused by COVID-19 may prove to be an accelerant on this disturbing trend," said Dr. Barry Sample, senior director of science and technology, Quest Diagnostics.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of August 17, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT

Quest reports 1-2 day average turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests*, clears outstanding COVID-19 specimens associated with summer surge

Our average turnaround time* for all patients is 1-2 days, including our Priority Population, e.g. hospitalized patients, patients and staff in long-term healthcare settings, such as nursing homes, and pre-surgical patients in acute care settings.

In addition, we have completed testing and reporting results of outstanding test specimens associated with the prior, recent surge.

We now have ample capacity to accommodate incoming orders.

Capacity and Supply

Our current capacity is 150,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day. We continue to expect to scale up our capacity to 185,000 tests a day by Labor Day with further gains possible after that.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. COVID-19 is unpredictable, and changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors could cause turnaround times to slip.

+++++

As of August 10, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT

Average turnaround time for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing is now down to 2-3 days for incoming specimens*

Quest Diagnostics has reported results of approximately 11.2 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests performed to date.

We enter the second week of August with significantly increased testing capacity compared to early summer, and are now able to provide up to 150,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day compared to 120,000 tests at the beginning of July. We continue to expect to scale up capacity to provide 185,000 tests a day by Labor Day, with further gains possible.

As a result,our average turnaround time* for all patients is now down to 2-3 days for incoming specimens. For our priority 1 patients**, the average turnaround time is under 2 days, with the majority being under 1 day.

We also expect to complete testing and reporting results by early this week of outstanding test specimens that have waited, in some cases, longer than a week due to the recent surge in demand.

COVID-19 is unpredictable, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely should changing dynamics affecting demand, supplies, and other factors cause our expectations for turnaround time to slip.

JAMA Network Open publishes Quest Diagnostics Health Trends research on decline in cancer diagnoses due to COVID-19

On August 4, JAMA Network Open published a research letter submitted by medical experts from Quest Diagnostics that found a 46 percent decline in newly diagnosed cases of 6 cancers during the pandemic, based on analysis of de-identified laboratory test results. The findings are significant for revealing patterns of delayed cancer diagnosis due to COVID-19, which "will likely lead to presentation of cancer at more advanced stages and poorer clinical outcomes." *** The research is part of Quest Diagnostics Health Trends®, a series of analyses of major healthcare issues based on insights from the company's laboratory data.

Through our Return to Patient Care program, Quest Diagnostics supports the efforts of healthcare providers and patients to establish safer healthcare environments during the pandemic.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time refers to the expected number of days to deliver a test result for specimens coming into our lab that day. We provide this information to allow the public to make informed decisions about where to obtain testing, before they order a test, should they find our times are too long. It does not reflect retrospective analysis of tests that may be outstanding due to past ordering patterns. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region. Any significant increase in demand or constraints on supplies can caused turnaround time to slip.

**Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers. We rely on the healthcare provider to indicate the level of priority of each patient specimen referred to us for testing.

***JAMA Network Open. 2020;3(8):e2017267. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.17267 (R)

+++++

As of August 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT

Turnaround times for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing improve, as lab innovations increase capacity amid continuing high demand

During the past week, Quest surpassed 10 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results delivered to date.

In recent days, demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing has plateaued, albeit at a high level. We attribute much of the plateau in demand to our efforts to ask providers to prioritize patients so we may direct testing to those most in need.

At the same time, we have recently increased capacity through several lab innovations. These include the use of specimen pooling, which is now in place at three of our laboratories, and improvements in RNA specimen extraction.* We have also expanded our lab referral network to include a half dozen laboratories to facilitate greater access to COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing.

We now have capacity to perform 150,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day. We expect to expand capacity further to 185,000 tests per day by Labor Day, with further gains possible.

We expect this week to be the third consecutive week in which our capacity will exceed test orders, a pattern we have not seen since early June. The combination of growing capacity coupled with plateauing demand is translating into faster turnaround times for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing.

As a result, for all patients, the average turnaround time** is 5 days and is expected to be 3 days by next week. For our priority 1 patients***, the average turnaround time is 2 days and is expected to be 1 day by the end of this week or early next week.

Our projected improvements in turnaround times are based on our testing capacity, current rates of demand, and other factors, such as access to supplies. Should there be a decline in the spread of COVID-19 and associated COVID-19 testing demand, we could conceivably provide testing results more quickly.

Supplies

The lab industry continues to experience constrained supplies of complex testing platforms and chemical reagents, among other goods. We appreciate the efforts of our suppliers to fulfill high demand from us and other lab providers in the United States and globally.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing and Plasma Donation

We have reported 3.0 million COVID-19 antibody tests to date, with an average turnaround time of 1-2 days.

We are participating in a national initiative, led by the FDA, to encourage COVID19 survivors to donate potentially life-saving plasma for patients fighting COV19 infections. More information can be found atQuestPlasmaHelp.com.

A Reminder on Personal Responsibility

The pandemic continues to surge across much of the United States. The only way that we as a country can flatten the curve is if each of us takes personal responsibility - by washing hands often, avoiding people who are sick, staying six feet away from others and wearing a mask in public. The CDC provides helpful information on steps individuals can take on its website. Individuals who have experienced COVID-19 disease may also be able to donate antibody-rich plasma to help patients recover. For more, go to QuestPlasmaHelp.com .

Thanks to Our Dedicated Quest Colleagues

Our Quest Diagnostics colleagues are on the front lines of the nation's response to COVID-19. We greatly appreciate their commitment to helping patients receive testing services for COVID-19 and many other critical medical conditions.

*The FDA EUAs pertain to the Quest Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 RNA, Qualitative Real Time RT-PCR (Quest SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR), a proprietary test developed and validated by Quest Diagnostics for use on respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. The method extracts RNA with the Mag-Bind Viral RNA Xpress Kit (Omega Bio-Tek) and the Hamilton MagEx STAR. On July 17, the FDA granted an EUA for the test to be used with pooled specimens. The Quest Diagnostics molecular test and self-collection kit have not been FDA cleared or approved, have been authorized by FDA under an EUA, and have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test and self-collection kit are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

**Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

***Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers. We rely on the healthcare provider to indicate the level of priority of each patient specimen referred to us for testing.

+++++

As of July 29, 2020 4:10 PM EDT

FDA Authorizes New Quest Diagnostics Lab Method Designed to Increase COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Capacity

https://newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/2020-07-29-FDA-Authorizes-New-Quest-Diagnostics-Lab-Method-Designed-to-Increase-COVID-19-Molecular-Diagnostics-Capacity

As of July 27, 2020 5:40 PM EDT

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to stress testing capacity and drive lengthy turnaround times

During the past week we surpassed 9.2 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results delivered to date; received the FDA's first emergency use authorization for the use of pooled specimens with a commercial molecular diagnostic test; and saw capacity slightly exceed demand for the first time since early June.

Turnaround Times

Demand for our molecular diagnostic testing remains high as the virus has spread across much of the United States, particularly the South, Southwest and West. Persistent high demand has strained our testing capacity and extended delays for test results (turnaround time*). As a result, our average turnaround time for reporting test results is now over two days for our priority 1 patients** and 7 days for all other patients.

We expect that as our capacity continues to grow, we will be able to return to average turnaround times in the range of 1 day for priority 1 patients and 3 days for most other patients. We have steadily added capacity since we began to provide services in early March, but it will take time to add more.

Testing Capacity

We currently have the capacity to perform as many as 135,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day and are working to increase that to 150,000 tests a day by next week.

We continue to pursue a range of opportunities to increase our capacity beyond 150,000 tests a day. These include implementing specimen pooling at our laboratories in Chantilly, VA, and Marlborough, Mass. Specimen pooling will allow us to optimize capacity, particularly in populations with low rates of COVID-19 disease. Quest Diagnostics was the first commercial lab to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA for specimen pooling for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing, on July 18.

In addition, we are working with our providers to prioritize patients as a way to modulate incoming specimens for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing. As a result, the rate of incoming specimens into our laboratories has held steady over approximately the past 2 weeks.

Supplies

The laboratory industry's ability to add testing capacity is limited by a range of issues. The most significant hurdle we face now is limits to complex testing platforms and chemical reagents required to perform testing. We appreciate the efforts of our suppliers, who are working to provide these goods as quickly as they can to us and other lab providers amid rising global demand.

A Reminder on Personal Responsibility

The pandemic continues to surge across much of the United States. The only way that we as a country can flatten the curve is if each of us takes personal responsibility - by washing hands often, avoiding people who are sick, staying six feet away from others and wearing a mask in public. The CDC provides helpful information on steps individuals can take on its website.

Thanks to Our Dedicated Quest Colleagues

We want to recognize and thank our Quest Diagnostics colleagues for everything they have been doing to expand COVID-19 testing to patients across the United States. Their contributions are essential to the nation's effort to fight COVID-19.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

**Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers. We rely on the healthcare provider to indicate the level of priority of each patient specimen referred to us for testing.

+++++

Posted July 20, 2020, 7:40 pm EDT

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to strain capacity, for slower testing times

Demand for COVID-19 molecular testing continues to outpace Quest's capacity and is highest in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country. However, the inflow of specimens to our labs has stabilized, at a high level, compared to last week, due to our efforts to modulate orders for lower risk patients.

At Quest Diagnostics, we are doing everything we can to bring more COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing to patients at this critical time. We are taking several steps to add to our existing significant capacity to service this demand:

On July 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for specimen pooling for our proprietary molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19. Quest is the first lab provider to receive FDA EUA for this technique for COVID-19 diagnostic testing. We expect this technique will help us to optimize our testing capacity over the coming weeks.

On July 15, the FDA also granted EUA for the use of Roche and Hologic testing platforms with our COVID-19 molecular diagnostics observed self-collection kit for use in telemedicine. These authorizations will allow us to more broadly offer self-collection for COVID-19 testing.

We are also asking healthcare providers to adhere to our patient prioritization plan, and to limit the number of specimens they forward for patients who are likely to be at lower risk so that we can direct our capacity to patients most in need.

Taken together, these measures will help us get to our stated goal of 150,000 tests a day by the end of this month, and we continue to pursue other opportunities to further expand capacity.

The pandemic continues to surge across much of the United States, which reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases during the past week. While we believe our gains in capacity will help improve turnaround times over the next few weeks, testing speed is largely a function of demand. We believe these dynamics affect not only Quest Diagnostics but the entire laboratory industry.

Each of us has the power to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC provides helpful information on steps individuals can take on its website.

We also want to emphasize that the laboratory industry's ability to add incremental testing capacity is limited by a range of issues. The most significant gating factor we currently face is limits to the testing platforms, the complex machines that perform the technical analysis, as well as reagents, or chemicals, required to perform testing. We appreciate the heroic efforts of our suppliers who are working to service the need for these goods and materials to address the pandemic in the United States and globally.

As a result of these dynamics, our average turnaround time* for reporting test results is now over two days for our priority 1 patients, compared to 1 day a week ago.

For all other patients, the average turnaround time is 7 or more days. While some patients may receive their test result in as quickly as 2-3 days, a small subset of patients may experience wait times of up to two weeks.

We again wish to thank our Quest Diagnostics colleagues for working to provide COVID-19 testing as quickly and broadly as possible at this critical time for our country. We recognize the unprecedented challenges they and, indeed, all Americans face as a result of COVID-19.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

**Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers. We rely on the healthcare provider to indicate the level of priority of each patient specimen referred to us for testing.

+++++

Posted July 18 2020, 1:30 pm EDT

FDA Authorizes Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing for Specimen Pooling for Emergency Use

https://newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/2020-07-18-FDA-Authorizes-Quest-Diagnostics-COVID-19-Diagnostic-Testing-for-Specimen-Pooling-for-Emergency-Use

Posted July 13, 2020, 4:30 pm EDT

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to soar, further increasing turnaround times for test results

Despite our rapid scaling up of capacity, soaring demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests across the United States is slowing the time in which we can provide test results.

We attribute this demand primarily to the rapid, continuing spread of COVID-19 infections across the nation but particularly in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country. Specific drivers of demand include pre-operative patients undergoing procedures in hospitals and surgery centers; high-risk populations, such as those receiving care in federally qualified healthcare centers, nursing homes and correctional facilities; and individuals seeking testing from community drive/walk through events with government agencies and corporations.

We now have capacity to perform up to 125,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day, roughly double our capacity 8 weeks ago. By the end of July, we expect to have the capacity to perform 150,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day.

Despite that dramatic increase, demand for testing is increasing even faster. As a result, our average turnaround time* for reporting test results is slightly more than 1 day for our priority 1 patients.** However, our average turnaround time for all other populations is 7 or more days.

At Quest Diagnostics, we are doing everything we can to bring more COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing to patients at this critical time.

However, we are limited in how quickly we can add capacity. For instance, global supply constraints continue to be an issue. While our suppliers of test platforms and reagents continue to be responsive to our need to add capacity, they are limited amid surging demand in the United States and globally.

To address these challenges we are seeking to add new technology platforms, among other options. We are also considering additional partners for our lab referral program, through which we forward specimens we receive to other laboratories with open capacity.

Yet, we want patients and healthcare providers to know that we will not be in a position to reduce our turnaround times as long as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase dramatically across much of the United States. This is not just a Quest issue. The surge in COVID-19 cases affects the laboratory industry as a whole.

We realize this situation is complex and not easily fixed. Fortunately, each of us has the power to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC provides helpful information on how to reduce the spread of the virus on its website.

We are also asking healthcare providers to abide by the prioritization plan we have established and to limit the number of specimens they forward for patients who are low risk.

Finally, we want to recognize the remarkable contributions of our Quest Diagnostics colleagues, who have been central to our nation's pandemic response. They are among the heroes of healthcare, and we are grateful for their willingness to go above and beyond to serve patients during these challenging times.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

**Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers. We rely on the healthcare provider to indicate the level of priority of each patient specimen referred to us for testing.

+++++

Posted July 6, 2020, 4:30 pm EDT

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing continues to surge, causing further delays in turnaround times

Quest Diagnostics has performed and reported results of approximately 6.6 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests and approximately 2.4 million COVID-19 antibody tests.

In our media statement posted June 29, we communicated that unprecedented demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing services had extended average turnaround times* for reporting test results to 1 day for priority 1 patients** and 3-5 days for all other populations.

Since June 29, demand has continued to rise nationwide, particularly in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country, outpacing our capacity. As a result, the average turnaround time for reporting test results is now 1 day for priority 1 patients and 4-6 days for all other populations.

We are doing everything we can to bring more COVID-19 testing to patients in the United States at this critical time. This week, we intend to ramp up our capacity to reach 120,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day, compared to 115,000 last week. Over the month of July, we will continue to ramp up our capacity to reach 150,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

**Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers.

+++++

Posted June 29, 2020, 5:15 pm EDT

Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing reaches unprecedented levels, extending turnaround times

Quest Diagnostics has performed and reported results of approximately 5.75 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests and approximately 2.20 million COVID-19 antibody tests.

In our media statement posted June 25, we communicated that we are experiencing surging demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing services. We also communicated that this demand is likely to extend average turnaround times* for reporting test results near term.

Since that statement, we have continued to experience surging demand for these services, with recent daily orders outpacing capacity. As a result, while our average turnaround time continues to be 1 day for priority 1 patients**, it is now 3-5 days for all other populations.

We are ramping up our capacity to reach 150,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day. This week, we expect to ramp up our capacity to reach 115,000 of these tests a day.

While we have the supplies to meet our current capacity target, we continue to work with our industry partners on platforms, reagent test kits and other supplies to ramp to our target capacity of 150,000 tests a day.

We will monitor the situation and provide additional updates should significant changes occur with our COVID-19 testing. We recognize the critical role laboratory testing plays in pandemic response and are working 24/7 to bring quality COVID-19 testing to patients and communities across the United States.

*Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

**Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers.

+++++

Posted June 25, 2020, 9:45 am EDT

Testing capacity under strain as COVID-19 spreads around the country

Since introducing COVID-19 testing in the United States on March 9, Quest Diagnostics has performed and reported results of approximately 5.30 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests.

Today, we have the capacity to perform approximately 110,000 of these tests a day (770,000 a week).

Despite the rapid expansion of our testing capacity, demand for testing has been growing faster. Orders for our molecular diagnostic services grew by approximately 50 percent over the past three weeks.

Rapid growth in demand is stemming from: increasing spread of the virus across much of the United States; pre-op patients being tested before undergoing procedures in hospital settings; demand from additional sectors, such as federally qualified healthcare centers (FQHCs), nursing homes and prisons; orders from drive/walk through community events held in collaboration with government agencies and corporations; and organizations bringing employees back to work; among other factors.

Despite record demand, our average turnaround time continues to be 1 day for priority 1 patients* and 2-3 days for all other populations.** However, given increased demand, we expect average turnaround times near term to extend in excess of 3 days.

Continued efforts to expand test capacity

We are taking several steps to increase capacity to be able to perform 150,000 tests a day and beyond.

These include placing additional testing technology platforms in our network of laboratories in the United States and forming collaborations with independent lab providers who have underused capacity for COVID-19 testing and share our commitment to fostering broad testing access.

Antibody Testing

We also continue to provide antibody testing to a broad swath of medical, government, business and consumer markets. Since we introduced these services on April 21, Quest has performed and reported results of more than 2.10 million COVID-19 antibody tests. We have capacity to perform approximately 200,000 antibody tests a day or 1.4 million a week. Our average turnaround is 1-2 days.**

*Priority 1 patients include hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers.

**Turnaround time for molecular diagnostic and antibody testing includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

Workforce Update

On April 13, 2020, the company disclosed a series of temporary workforce actions it was taking as a result of a material decline in testing volumes in its base business (excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing). These temporary actions included salary reductions, furloughs, reduced hours for employees and suspension of the company match for 401(k) contributions.

On June 3, 2020, the company disclosed that testing volumes in its base business had recovered faster than anticipated.

As a result, the company has implemented the following workforce actions:

Recalled the majority of the employees who had been on furlough.

Restored the majority of the employees who had been on reduced hours to normal schedules.

Ended temporary pay cuts a month early for the vast majority of exempt employees impacted by temporary salary reductions. Temporary cuts for senior management will continue through July 25 as originally scheduled.

Suspension of the 401(k) company match to remain in place.

In addition, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's operations and the important role the company is playing in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 19, 2020 the Compensation Committee of Quest's Board of Directors approved an enhancement to the company's Annual Incentive Plan that makes all employees eligible to receive annual incentive compensation for 2020 based on additional 2020 performance goals related to the company's COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

We are proud of the extraordinary commitment and efforts of our 47,000 employees who have fueled Quest Diagnostics' response to the pandemic. We are committed to doing all we can to support the nation with quality COVID-19 testing services at this critical time.

+++++

Posted June 8, 2020, 7:10 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Performs and Reports Results of Approximately 3.75 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests and Approximately 1.65 Million Antibody Tests to Date

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 3.75 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests.

We now have capacity to perform approximately 105,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day or 735,000 a week. Our average turnaround time is 1 day for priority patients and 2-3 days for all other populations.*

COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 1.65 million COVID-19 antibody tests.

We now have capacity to perform approximately 200,000 antibody tests a day or 1.4 million a week. Our average turnaround is 1-2 days.*

Research on Health Disparities

Quest will participate in research spearheaded by Centene and the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) to assess the impact of COVID-19 on racial minorities and underserved communities across the country. Read today's press release.

*Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

+++++

Posted June 1, 2020, 5 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Performs and Reports Results of Approximately 3.15 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests and Approximately 1.50 Million Antibody Tests to Date

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 3.15 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests. We now have capacity to perform approximately 100,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day and expect to have capacity to perform approximately 150,000 of these tests a day by the end of June. Our average turnaround time is 1 day for priority patients and 2-3 days for all other populations.*

On May 28, Quest announced that it has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Quest Diagnostics Self-collection Kit for COVID-19 (self-collection kit). The self-collection kit is for individuals to self-collect a nasal specimen at home or in a healthcare setting when determined to be appropriate by a healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 1.50 million COVID-19 antibody tests. We now have the capacity to perform approximately 200,000 antibody tests a day or 1.40 million a week.

The average turnaround time for our COVID-19 antibody testing is 1 day.*

Return to Work

On May 27, Quest launched its new Return to Work services built around large-scale workforce COVID-19 testing. The services are designed to help organizations access and act on COVID-19 laboratory insights in order to foster safer workplace environments for their employees as the nation begins to restart the U.S. economy.

The Quest Diagnostics Return to Work services feature access to COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing and related capabilities, from event staffing to digital results reporting. For more information, visit www.QuestforHealth.com.

*Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

+++++

Posted May 28, 2020, 1:09 pm EDT

FDA Authorizes Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 Nasal Specimen Self-Collection Kit for Emergency Use

https://newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/2020-05-28-FDA-Authorizes-Quest-Diagnostics-COVID-19-Nasal-Specimen-Self-Collection-Kit-for-Emergency-Use

+++++

Posted May 27, 2020, 9:02 am EDT

https://newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/2020-05-27-Quest-Diagnostics-Launches-COVID-19-Workforce-Testing-Services-to-Help-Guide-Organizations-in-Fostering-Safer-Workplaces-as-Employees-Return-to-Work

+++++

Posted May 26, 2020, 6 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Performs and Reports Results of 2.65 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests and 1.25 Million Antibody Tests to Date

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 2.65 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests. For the past several weeks, we have experienced increasing demand for these services, largely from healthcare providers, including Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and nursing homes, among other organizations.

Our average turnaround time is now 1-2 days for priority patients and 2-3 days for all other populations.*

To accommodate growing demand, our teams are working around the clock to add more capacity to our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing. We now have capacity to perform approximately 80,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day. We expect to have capacity to perform approximately 100,000 of these tests a day in early June and approximately 150,000 tests a day by the end of June. We are also in the early stages of collaborating with other lab providers to cross-refer specimens to labs with capacity to accelerate testing.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 1.30 million COVID-19 antibody tests. The average turnaround time for our COVID-19 antibody testing continues to be 1-2 days.*

We now have the capacity to perform approximately 200,000 antibody tests a day or 1.4 million a week.

Supplies

Since we started to provide COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing in March, we have distributed approximately 3.5 million collection kits. While Quest has the supplies to meet its current capacity targets, the supply chain globally continues to be under strain. We are closely working with a variety of suppliers as we ramp up capacity.

*Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results. Turnaround time can fluctuate with demand and vary by region.

+++++

Posted May 18, 2020, 5:40 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Performs and Reports Results of 2.15 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests and 975,000 Antibody Tests to Date

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 2.15 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests since we introduced these services on March 9. Our current capacity is approximately 70,000 tests a day.

In recent weeks, we have extended our outreach to healthcare providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and nursing homes, among other organizations. As a result, the company has experienced three consecutive weeks of increasing demand for molecular diagnostics, hitting new record levels last week. Our average turnaround time continues to be 1 day for priority populations (such as ill hospital patients and healthcare workers) and 2-3 days for all other populations.*

We continue to expand capacity, and are now performing molecular diagnostic testing on the Hologic Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay. This is in addition to the Hologic's Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 test that we added in mid-April, as well as testing from Roche and our own lab developed test. All of our molecular diagnostic tests have received FDA Emergency Use Authorization. With these and other measures, we expect to have capacity to perform 100,000 tests a day in June.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing

We introduced antibody testing to providers on April 21 and directly to consumers through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated testing on April 27. To date, we've performed and reported 975,000 antibody tests. We are reporting antibody test results in 1-2 days on average.*

We now have the capacity to perform approximately 200,000 antibody tests a day or 1.4 million a week.

Supplies

While Quest has the supplies to meet its current capacity targets, the supply chain globally continues to be under strain. We are closely working with a variety of suppliers as we ramp up capacity.

*Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.

+++++

+++++

Posted May 11, 2020, 6:00 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Performs and Reports Results of 1.7 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests and 620,000 Antibody Tests to Date

Plans to double molecular diagnostic testing capacity to 100,000 tests a day in June amid expectations of growing demand

Expands antibody test capacity with addition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics IgG Antibody Test

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 1.7 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests since we introduced these services on March 9. These tests use molecular technologies to detect the RNA of the virus that causes COVID-19, aiding diagnosis. We have capacity to perform more than 50,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day or approximately 350,000 tests per week. We are reporting our diagnostic test results in 1-2 days on average.*

In recent weeks, we have extended our outreach to providers, including federally qualified healthcare clinics (FQHCs) that focus on underserved populations. In anticipation of growing demand, we are actively expanding capacity. We expect to have the capacity to perform approximately 100,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day or 700,000 a week in June.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing

We introduced antibody testing to providers on April 21 and directly to consumers through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated testing on April 27. To date, we've performed and reported 620,000 antibody tests. We are reporting antibody test results in 1-2 days on average.*

Expanded Antibody Test Capacity with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics IgG Antibody Test

In order to expand antibody testing capacity, Quest now provides IgG antibody testing using the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics VITROS® Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Test (COVID-19 IgG antibody test). The test received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) on April 24 and has reported specificity of 100%, which helps prevent false positives. We also provide IgG antibody testing using tests from Abbott and EUROIMMUNE that have received FDA EUA and meet our high bar for quality.

We now have the capacity to perform approximately 200,000 antibody tests a day or 1.4 million a week.

Supplies

While Quest has the supplies to meet its current capacity targets (50,000 diagnostic/molecular and 200,000 antibody tests a day), the supply chain globally continues to be under strain. We intend to work closely with our suppliers as we ramp up capacity.

*Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.

+++++

Posted May 4, 2020, 4:15 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Performs and Reports Results of 1.5 Million Diagnostic Tests and 325,000 Antibody Tests to Date for COVID-19

Provides results in 1-2 days on average for both diagnostic and antibody tests

Facilitates same- or next-day day visits for antibody tests when scheduled in advance at Quest Diagnostics patient service centers

Joins CDC-led SPHERES consortium to coordinate COVID-19 genetic sequencing

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Capacity

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests since we introduced these services on March 9, eight weeks ago today. These tests use molecular technologies to detect the RNA of the virus that causes COVID-19, aiding diagnosis. We have the capacity to perform approximately 50,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day or approximately 350,000 tests per week.

Last week, we experienced the strongest level of demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic services to date, although it was less than our available capacity. We are reporting diagnostic test results in 1-2 days on average*, and we have no backlog.

We perform diagnostic testing using three different molecular tests in 12 Quest Diagnostics laboratories across the United States.

To date, we have distributed approximately 2 million swab collection kits to providers across the United States. These kits are used to collect and transport respiratory specimens for diagnostic testing.

Patient Prioritization Program

On April 27, the CDC updated its guidance on prioritizing patients for testing, which now includes asymptomatic people among high priority or priority categories for testing. We are evaluating the updated CDC guidance to determine whether to modify our existing prioritization program, which is based on the prior CDC guidance.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Capacity

We introduced antibody testing to providers on April 21 and directly to consumers through our QuestDirect consumer-initiated testing on April 27.

Quest has now performed and reported results of approximately 325,000 COVID-19 antibody tests. e have the capacity to perform approximately 150,000 antibody tests a day or approximately 1 million a week.

We perform antibody testing in more than 20 Quest Diagnostics labs around the country. We are reporting antibody test results in 1-2 days on average*, and we have no backlog.

Antibody Test Quality

Quest Diagnostics is committed to providing testing that is high quality and reliable. Most of our antibody testing is performed on a test platform from Abbott that received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) on April 26. We also use a platform from EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer company, that received FDA EUA today. We have also performed verification studies on these platforms as a further check on quality.

Patient Service Centers

Antibody testing involves a blood draw, which we can collect at our 2,200 patient service centers. In most cases we are able to offer same-day or next-day visits when individuals schedule appointments in advance online. Our priority is the health and safety of our employees, patients and the communities we serve. To foster social distancing and safety for all, we strongly encourage patients to schedule appointments in advance. We also require all patients to wear a face covering before entering. Learn more.

Participation in CDC-led SPHERES

Quest Diagnostics is proud to be a participating laboratory in the SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES), a new national genomics consortium led by the CDC to coordinate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing across the United States. Quest brings genomics and bioinformatics expertise, COVID-19 testing experience, and national reach to the endeavor, which aims to generate information about the virus that will strengthen COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

*Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory after collecting it at a patient service center or provider site to reporting results.

+++++

Posted April 28, 2020, 7:05 am EDT

Quest Diagnostics Launches Consumer-Initiated COVID-19 Antibody Test Through QuestDirect™

https://newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/2020-04-28-Quest-Diagnostics-Launches-Consumer-Initiated-COVID-19-Antibody-Test-Through-QuestDirect-TM

+++++

Posted April 27, 2020, 6:50 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Has Performed and Reported Results of More Than One Million (1.12M) Diagnostic COVID-19 Tests and 75,000 Antibody COVID-19 Tests

Diagnostic Testing: Capacity at 50,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day and turnaround times of 1-2 days on average

Antibody Testing: Capacity at more than 150,000 antibody COVID-19 tests per day and turnaround time of 1-2 days on average

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

Capacity

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 1.12 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests. We have the capacity to perform up to 50,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day or approximately 350,000 tests per week. Our test capacity outpaces demand and we have no backlog. We perform diagnostic testing using three different molecular tests in 12 Quest Diagnostics laboratories across the United States.

We continue our outreach to healthcare providers, including those with unique needs, such as nursing homes and federally qualified healthcare centers (FQHCs). Our patient prioritization program includes patients that may be considered Priority 1, 2 and 3 under CDC criteria.

Turnaround Times

Patients considered Priority 1, 2 and 3 under CDC criteria receive test results in 1 day on average (less than 1 day for priority 1 patients; a little more than 1 day for priority 2 and 3 patients). All other patients receive test results in less than 2 days on average. ("All other patients" are typically individuals not marked by the provider as belonging to one of the priority groups per the CDC criteria.) Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen after collecting it at a provider site to reporting results.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing

On April 21, Quest announced that it has begun to perform antibody testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) using blood samples. These services primarily employ a test platform from Abbott that received FDA emergency use authorization on April 26.

Capacity

Quest has performed and reported results of approximately 75,000 COVID-19 antibody tests. We are now able to perform more than 150,000 antibody tests a day, or about 1 million a week, ahead of our plan (see press release from April 21) to scale to this level of capacity by early May.

Our test capacity outpaces demand and we have not experienced a test backlog to date. We perform antibody testing in more than 20 Quest Diagnostics labs around the country.

Turnaround Times

We are reporting antibody test results within 1-2 days from specimen collection, depending on demand. Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen after collecting it at a Quest Diagnostics patient service center or provider site to reporting results.

+++++

Posted April 21, 2020, 6:00 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Begins to Perform COVID-19 Antibody Testing

For Full Press Release, Click Here.

Posted April 20, 2020, 4:00 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Has Performed and Reported Results of More Than 940,000 Diagnostic COVID-19 Tests

Raises capacity to up to 50,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day

Reports that capacity significantly outpaces demand, with no backlog for a week

Provides results in 1 day for priority patients, less than 2 days for all other patients

Updates on supply status

We are now have the capacity to perform up to 50,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day or approximately 350,000 tests per week. Our test capacity outpaces demand and we have not experienced a test backlog for about a week.

We are expanding our outreach to healthcare providers, including those with unique needs, such as nursing homes and federally qualified healthcare centers (FQHCs). Last week, we also extended our patient prioritization program to include patients that may be considered Priority 1, 2 and 3 under CDC criteria.

Test Results Delivered in 1-2 Days on Average

Patients considered Priority 1, 2 and 3 under CDC criteria receive test results in 1 day on average (less than 1 day for priority 1 patients; a little more than 1 day for priority 2 and 3 patients) under the Quest patient prioritization program. All other patients receive test results in less than 2 days on average. ("All other patients" are typically individuals not marked by the provider as belonging to one of the priority groups per the CDC criteria.) Turnaround time includes the time to transport a specimen after collecting it at a provider site to reporting results.

Supplies at level to meet capacity

We have sufficient supplies on hand to conduct testing at our target capacity of 50,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests a day. Since we began to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing in early March, we have shipped 1.1 million specimen collection kits to healthcare providers, with more than 200,000 distributed last week alone. (We do not manufacture specimen collection kits, which typically involve a swab and other materials that a healthcare provider uses to collect a respiratory specimen.)

However, the worldwide supply chain for collection kits, reagents, and personal protective equipment (PPE) remains strained. As a result, we continue to provide specimen collection kits to healthcare providers on a limited basis.

+++++

Posted April 13, 2020, 4:20 pm EDT

Quest Diagnostics Has Performed and Reported Results of Approximately 800,000 COVID-19Tests

Raises capacity to 45,000 tests a day

Provides results in less than 1 day for priority patients, less than 2 days on average for other populations

Eliminates backlog

Extends Patient Prioritization Program to new populations defined by CDC

Quest Diagnostics has performed and reported results of approximately 800,000 COVID-19 tests to providers and patients across the United States. We now have capacity to perform approximately 45,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The expanded capacity is due in part to the addition of testing based on a molecular test from Hologic in two of our COVID-19 testing laboratories, beginning today.

Turnaround Time and Backlog

Our anticipated turnaround time for specimens of patients provided to Quest Diagnostics through our patient prioritization program is less than one day on average . For all other patients, the average turnaround time is less than 2 days on average . Turnaround time includes transportation from time of specimen pickup at a provider's site to reporting results. We have eliminated our backlog.

Patient Prioritization Program

Quest has expanded its patient prioritization program to include Priority 2 and 3 patients as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company began the program with a focus on Priority 1 patients the last week of March. Refer to our media statement dated March 24 for more information on the program.

+++++

Posted April 6, 2020 Noon EDT

Quest Diagnostics Has Performed and Reported Results of Nearly 550,000 COVID-19 Tests, Backlog Drops by Half from Peak to Equivalent of 2-3 Days of Testing

Quest Diagnostics has performed and reported results of nearly 550,000 COVID-19 tests to providers and patients across the United States. We continue to provide testing from 12 laboratories. Through these laboratories, we are now able to perform more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

Backlog

In addition, we have reduced our backlog significantly. Our backlog is now approximately 80,000 COVID-19 tests, a 50 percent decline compared to our backlog of approximately 160,000 tests as of March 25. The backlog of 80,000 tests corresponds to approximately 2-3 days of testing.

Turnaround times

Our turnaround time for specimens of patients forwarded to Quest Diagnostics through our patient prioritization program is now one day on average. Through this program, we prioritize specimens marked by health systems as Priority 1 patients under CDC guidance (symptomatic ill hospital patients and healthcare workers). For all other patients, the average turnaround time is 2-3 days from time of specimen pickup. However, patients in certain hot spot areas, including the NY-NJ metropolitan area, Chicago and Miami, may experience turnaround times of 3 or more days due to significant demand for services.

+++++

Posted April 1, 2020 8:40 PM EDT

Quest Diagnostics Performed and Reported Results of More Than 400,000 COVID-19 Tests Since Introducing COVID-19 Testing on March 9, Reports Progress on Reduced Backlogs

From March 9 to April 1, Quest Diagnostics has performed and reported results of more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests to providers and patients across the United States.

We introduced COVID-19 testing on March 9 from a single laboratory, in San Juan Capistrano, California. In approximately the first two weeks of providing testing, we experienced a sharp influx of test orders that continued to outpace our growing capacity through March. We also incurred a backlog across our network that has been particularly acute at our San Juan Capistrano, Calif. laboratory, given it was the first and, for several days, only lab in our network to provide COVID-19 testing. Much of this testing was based on our lab-developed test, which is less suited to high throughput environments.

In mid-to-late March, we implemented a higher throughput in vitro diagnostic test for COVID-19 from Roche at a total of 12 Quest Diagnostics laboratories across the United States. We also implemented our lab-developed test at two additional laboratories. We completed this process by the end of March.

We exited March with testing capacity in excess of 30,000 COVID-19 tests a day across the 12 performing laboratories.

We grew our testing capacity to a level that allowed us to meet and at times exceed demand. As a result, we reduced the backlog 28% from 160,000 tests on March 25 to 115,000 tests currently.

Turnaround Times

Our average turnaround time to report results from time of specimen pickup continues to be 4-5 days on average, same as during the last week of March (See Media statement dated March 24). In addition, our patient prioritization program is speeding turnaround time even further for the patients most in need. Through this program, we ask health systems to prioritize patients for testing, in alignment with the CDC's test prioritization protocol with emphasis on "Priority 1" Patients. Turnaround time for specimens of patients forwarded to Quest Diagnostics through this program is 2-3 days on average from time of specimen pickup and, for some patients, may be less than a day. We appreciate the collaboration of the many health systems we service across the United States to direct testing to patients who are most in need at this critical time.

We appreciate the frustration of waiting for a test result, and our laboratories are performing COVID-19 tests 24/7 to provide testing as quickly as possible. While we are more confident now in our ability to meet demand and report results for COVID-19 testing than in mid-March, when we were still ramping up capacity, this crisis is fluid and unpredictable, and so is the demand for COVID-19 testing. Future changes in demand for COVID-19 testing could alter our ability to provide testing and report results.

+++++

Posted March 24, 2020 5:30 PM EDT

Quest Diagnostics further expands COVID-19 testing capacity: Expected to rise to 30,000 a day by end of the week

Quest Diagnostics has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacity to 25,000 tests per day, significantly higher than initially forecast. In addition, Quest now expects to further expand capacity to 30,000 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of this week.

As of March 9, when Quest Diagnostics introduced COVID-19 testing, and the end of the day March 23, the company has performed and reported results for 106,000 COVID-19 tests. About 24,000 of these were performed and reported March 23.

Performing Laboratories

Quest is now performing COVID-19 testing at 12 laboratories in its national network. Three of these laboratories perform both the company's lab-developed Quest SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR test (which was granted FDA emergency use authorization on March 17) and the highly automated Roche cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test. These labs are in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., Chantilly, VA and Marlborough, Mass.

The other Quest Diagnostics laboratories are performing the highly-automated Roche cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test are in Dallas, TX; Lenexa, KS; Lewisville, TX; Miami, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Teterboro, NJ; West Hills, CA; and Wood Dale, IL.

The expansion to the highly-automated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) platform follows Roche's announcement on March 13 that the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the test. IVD tests are generally more automated and better suited to high-throughput testing than lab-developed tests.

Capacity

Quest is expanding capacity faster than initially forecast. On March 14, we communicated in our media statement that we anticipate we will have the capacity to perform 10,000 tests a day by the end of this week and 20,000 a day by the end of the month. As of March 23, we have expanded our COVID-19 testing capacity to 25,000 tests per day and expect to further expand capacity to 30,000 tests per day by the end of the week.

Turnaround Time and Prioritization Program

Our current turnaround time is on average 4-5 days, from time of specimen pickup. In some cases, the time to report results may be shorter or longer, depending on demand. However, the experience of providers and patients can vary across the United States. In some cases, results may not be provided for about a week from specimen pickup; in others, results may be returned within a day or two.

Although we are rapidly expanding testing capacity, demand for the testing is growing faster, and we cannot accommodate everyone who wants testing and meet tight turnaround time expectations.

To help address this issue, we are working with healthcare systems to prioritize testing for in-hospital patients and symptomatic hospital healthcare workers. Hospitals and healthcare systems can submit specimens from these patients to us with a "high priority" designation. As a result, these specimens will be expedited within our standard first in, first out testing process. We are already notifying health systems of ways to submit specimens under these conditions.

Global Supply

Supply for COVID testing and care is a global industry- and government-wide issue. Quest Diagnostics is in constant contact with our suppliers as well as industry and government leaders to address this global supply issue in order to provide as much access to COVID-19 testing as possible.

Patient Service Centers: Our Peace of Mind Program for At-Risk Patients

COVID-19 testing is based on respiratory specimens collected by healthcare providers in their offices or other healthcare settings. We appreciate the efforts of the media to educate the public that we are not accepting individuals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 at our patient service centers or other phlebotomy sites. Healthcare providers should visit our dedicated COVID-19 Provider site for more information.

On March 21, 2020, we launched our "Peace of Mind" program to give individuals at higher risk of adverse outcomes due to COVID-19 special access to our 2,250 patient service centers across the United States.

+++++

Posted March 19, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT

FDA issues emergency use authorization for company's Quest SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR test

On March 17, 2020, Quest Diagnostics received emergency use authorization for its SARS-CoV-2 RNA, Qualitative Real-Time RT-PCR ("Quest SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR") test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. (Healthcare providers should visit our dedicated COVID-19 Provider site for more information about this test.)

Under FDA guidance issued on February 29, 2020, Quest Diagnostics has been performing this test at our high complexity laboratory in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. since March 9, 2020. The company is now performing this test at its laboratory in Chantilly, VA, and expects to be performing it at its laboratory in Marlborough (aka Marlboro), Mass, by the end of the week.

COVID-19 testing is based on specimens collected by healthcare providers at their offices or other settings. We appreciate the efforts of the media to educate the public that we are not accepting individuals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 at our patient service centers or other phlebotomy sites .

+++++

Posted March 14, 2020 1:30 PM EDT

On March 9, 2020, Quest Diagnostics introduced a new lab-developed test for COVID-19*. Health care providers anywhere in the U.S. are now able to order this new test from Quest. This molecular test detects nucleic acid of the virus that causes COVID-19 in respiratory specimens.

Quest Diagnostics currently performs its COVID-19 lab-developed test at our Quest Diagnostics Infectious Disease laboratory in San Juan Capistrano (SJC), California.

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation. Here's what we are doing:

Quest is working with other labs through our trade association, the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), to rapidly expand capacity across the country. As ACLA estimates in a media statement issued March 13, 2020, "once additional FDA-approved high-throughput testing is available on large diagnostic platforms next week, the industry expects its capacity to be increased to more than 20,000 tests per day. Assuming there are no delays or shortages of necessary materials and supplies, commercial capacity is expected to exceed 280,000 tests per week by April 1."

We are rapidly expanding testing capacity, bringing up our new lab-developed test in our high-complexity laboratories in Chantilly, VA and Marlborough, MA the week of March 16, 2020.

With an FDA-approved high-throughput test now available, we also expect to significantly expand testing at several regional Quest Diagnostics laboratories by the end of March. These additional laboratories are located in major cities, including Dallas; Teterboro, NJ; Miami; Los Angeles; Chicago; Kansas City; Pittsburgh; and Phoenix. Plus, the roll out of these tests in major cities means patients will have closer access to testing

With these two labs and our lab in California performing our COVID-19 lab-developed test and with testing with an IVD test kit, we expect to have capacity to perform approximately 10,000 tests a day by the end of next week and approximately 20,000 tests a day by the end of the month.

About the Quest Diagnostics Lab-Developed Test

The Quest Diagnostics lab-developed test detects nucleic acid in respiratory specimens of patients meeting the clinical criteria of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 testing. The test is performed on respiratory specimens collected by healthcare providers and forwarded to Quest Diagnostics. We report results of our COVID-19 testing to public health labs, consistent with guidelines.

Providers should not refer any patient suspected of (persons under investigation) or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 to a Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center or other phlebotomy site. We appreciate the efforts of the media to educate the public that we are not accepting individuals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 at these locations.

Healthcare providers should visit our dedicated site for more information.

*The test has not been FDA cleared or approved or authorized. The test has been validated according to CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), but FDA's independent review of this validation is pending.