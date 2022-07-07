Log in
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-06 pm EDT
135.94 USD   +1.77%
Quest Diagnostics Partners with CDC to Extend $0 Out-of-pocket COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing to Underserved Communities

07/07/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Qualified uninsured individuals now have access to the company's COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing at approximately 1,200 Quest Diagnostics patient service centers

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it is now a participating partner in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 program, which is designed to support free COVID-19 laboratory testing for patients in U.S. communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Through the program, Quest will expand access to $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 testing to uninsured individuals who qualify at approximately 1,200 of the company's 2,100 patient service centers. CDC chose Quest following a competitive bid. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Through this relationship with CDC, Quest will extend access to our COVID-19 diagnostic services in underserved communities, helping to close equity gaps in the nation's pandemic response," said Ruth Clements, Vice President and General Manager, Infectious Disease and Immunology, Quest Diagnostics. "We commend CDC for harnessing the power of public-private collaboration to broaden access to critical COVID-19 laboratory testing for those most in need. By making high quality laboratory testing financially accessible, this CDC-brokered model may help contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and other contagions."  

To qualify, individuals must complete a brief online screening questionnaire via QuestDirect™, the consumer-initiated testing service from Quest Diagnostics. Both uninsured and insured individuals 2 years of age and older are eligible. After completing the questionnaire, the QuestDirect platform will direct an individual who is uninsured and qualifies to schedule an appointment at an ICATT-participating Quest Diagnostics patient service center. Qualifications include being symptomatic, recent exposure to someone with COVID-19, and/or other health risks.

Quest and CDC have collaborated on several public health testing and research initiatives, including in the areas of SARS-CoV-2 variant sequencing and serology testing. In addition, through its Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, Quest is bridging healthcare gaps to reduce health disparities in underserved communities, including those impacted by COVID-19. 

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. Learn more at www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-partners-with-cdc-to-extend-0-out-of-pocket-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-to-underserved-communities-301581919.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


