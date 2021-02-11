Quest Diagnostics : Perfect Score Five Years in a Row

Quest Diagnostics has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by scoring a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fifth consecutive year. We are proud to be counted among a growing community of leading companies that are committed to creating an inclusive work environment where all employees feel comfortable, safe and supported, regardless of sexual orientation or identity.

'Our vision of empowering better health with diagnostic insights is built on the diverse opinions and talents of our nearly 50,000 employees,' said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. 'When we unite as one team we inspire better health outcomes which inspires all of us.'

CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Launched in 2002, the CEI has established a roadmap for U.S. businesses in the evolving field of LGBTQ equality in the workplace.

Quest demonstrates its commitment to the LGBTQ community every day by offering inclusive health benefits, ensuring a supportive company culture, and raising awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQ community. Additionally, Quest extends its support externally through targeted health education, partnership with LGBTQ-focused health providers, and significant philanthropic efforts such as serving as an important partner for the National AIDS Memorial.

To receive this recognition once again in 2021 carries great significance, as this year Quest also celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Pride Employee Business Network.

'We've become known as a great workplace for LGBTQ employees, thanks in large part to the Pride Network,' said Cecilia McKenney, Quest's Chief Human Resources Officer and Pride co- sponsor. 'The efforts of Pride members go a long way in keeping Quest a place where everyone can feel comfortable being themselves at work.'

According to Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President, '2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do-but the best business decision.'

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Quest Diagnostics was also once again recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers of 2021. Forbes collaborated with the market research firm Statista to select America's Best Employers, based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered in a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. The ranking is NOW LIVE on the Forbes Website.



