QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
Quest Diagnostics : BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, BlueShield of Northeastern New York and Quest Diagnostics Renew Long-Standing Strategic Relationship

03/02/2021 | 10:10am EST
SECAUCUS, N.J., March 2, 2021- BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York, two of New York's leading insurance carriers, and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, have renewed their long-standing strategic relationship to provide comprehensive clinical laboratory services for BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York members. Both plans serve more than one million members.

'We are pleased to renew our long-standing strategic relationship with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York, two of the largest non-profit health insurers in New York,' said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics. 'As the exclusive in-network laboratory for all products, we look forward to continuing working to reduce the cost of care, improve member outcomes, and enhance the experience for BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York members.'

'Diagnostic testing is an essential part of patient care,' said David W. Anderson, President and CEO for BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York. 'The tools, programs and quality that Quest brings to the table provide critical insights to enable better health care for the people and communities we serve. We look forward to our continued partnership with Quest Diagnostics.'

##

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York
BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is a division of HealthNow New York Inc., an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. Since 1936, BlueShield has helped millions of people lead healthier lives. BlueShield offers a full range of insured, self-insured, and government programs and services covering businesses, families, and individuals, as well as dental and vision plans and stop-loss coverage. As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, BlueCross BlueShield contributes significantly to organizations that strengthen and enrich the health of our community.

For up-to-date news, facts, and information about the company, leadership, and industry, please visit the BlueCross BlueShield News Center at bcbswny.com/news or follow us on Twitter.

About BlueShield of Northeastern New York
BlueShield of Northeastern New York is a division of HealthNow New York Inc., an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. Since 1946, BlueShield has helped millions of people lead healthier lives. BlueShield offers a full range of insured, self-insured, and government programs and services covering businesses, families, and individuals, as well as life and disability coverage, dental and vision plans and stop-loss coverage. As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, BlueShield contributes significantly to organizations that promote physical health, community health and our region's health.

For up-to-date news, facts, and information about the company, leadership, and industry, please visit the BlueShield News Center at bsneny.com/news or follow us on Twitter.

For further information: Quest Diagnostics: Mediacontact@questdiagnostics.com

Disclaimer

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
