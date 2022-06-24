Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quest Diagnostics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-24 pm EDT
140.31 USD   +2.10%
04:10pQuest Diagnostics to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 21, 2022
PR
06/14QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Names Sam Samad Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
06/14QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Quest Diagnostics to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 21, 2022

06/24/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
SECAUCUS, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 21, 2022, before the market opens. It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "7895081." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 888-566-0439 for domestic callers or 203-369-3045 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2022 until midnight Eastern Time on August 4, 2022.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-release-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-july-21-2022-301575119.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2022
