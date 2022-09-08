Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quest Diagnostics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-09-08 pm EDT
130.04 USD   +2.03%
02:55pQuest Diagnostics to Speak at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
PR
03:34aQuest Diagnostics Says FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Test to Detect Monkeypox
MT
09/07FDA Authorizes Quest Diagnostics' Proprietary Monkeypox Test for Emergency Use
PR
Quest Diagnostics to Speak at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

09/08/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Jim Davis, CEO-elect, and Sam Samad, Executive Vice President & CFO, will discuss the company's vision, goals, and capital deployment strategies.  The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com.  In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until October 13, 2022.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-speak-at-the-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301620780.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2022
