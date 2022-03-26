Log in
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated - DGX

03/26/2022 | 12:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated ("Quest" or the "Company") (NYSE: DGX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Quest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 1, 2022, the New York Times published an article regarding the efficacy of Quest and other screening labs for certain prenatal tests, reporting that Quest's tests yield misleading results and that the Company does not accurately disclose the chances of receiving a false positive test result. 

On this news, Quest's stock price fell $8.66 per share, or 5.01%, to close at $164.35 per share on January 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-quest-diagnostics-incorporated---dgx-301511186.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
