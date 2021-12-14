Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

(DGX)
Quest Diagnostics Acquires South Carolina-based Labtech Diagnostics

12/14/2021 | 08:28am EST
SECAUCUS, N.J. and ANDERSON, S.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has acquired substantially all assets of Labtech Diagnostics, an independent clinical diagnostic laboratory provider serving physicians and patients primarily in South and North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

With the acquisition, Quest broadens access to diagnostic innovation and insights empowering better health for more communities in the Southeast. The Labtech laboratory in Anderson joins the national network of Quest Diagnostics laboratories, making it the first full-service laboratory owned by Quest in South Carolina. The acquisition will also enable more physicians in the state to access diagnostic services directly from Quest through its Cleveland HeartLab cardiometabolic center of excellence and other laboratories in Atlanta, Tampa and Greensboro, North Carolina.

"Our acquisition of Labtech Diagnostics delivers on our Accelerate growth strategy in the Southeast and vision of a healthier world," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "Establishing a laboratory in South Carolina will enable us to provide diagnostic insights empowering affordable care to more patients and providers while building on our growth aims in the region."

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our approximately 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-acquires-south-carolina-based-labtech-diagnostics-301444176.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2021
