    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

(DGX)
  Report
04:03 2022-11-14 pm EST
150.38 USD   -0.43%
05:46pQuest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
11/07Quest Diagnostics Completes Leadership Succession as Jim Davis Becomes CEO and President, Joins Board of Directors
AQ
11/07Quest Diagnostics Announces Jim Davis Joins Board of Directors
CI
Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/14/2022 | 05:46pm EST
SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share, payable on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on January 18, 2023.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301677630.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2022
