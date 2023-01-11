Advanced search
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

(DGX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57:30 2023-01-11 pm EST
152.84 USD   +0.19%
02:58pQuest Diagnostics Incorporated : Poised for Long-Term Growth
PU
10:30aTranscript : Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-11-2023 07:30 AM
CI
01/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Quest Diagnostics to $158 From $146, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated : Poised for Long-Term Growth

01/11/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Presented by:

Jim Davis

CEO and President

January 11, 2023

Safe harbor disclosure

The statements in the following presentations that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and that reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response; adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits, or private actions; the competitive environment; the complexity of billing, reimbursement, and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing; changes in government regulations; changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers, or strategic partners; and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.

2

What you'll hear today

Quest's essential

Key drivers to

Enhancing

Disciplined

role as the leader

accelerate

operational

capital

in diagnostic

growth

excellence

deployment

information

services

3

Quest Diagnostics is the leader in Diagnostic Information Services at the center of healthcare

Leader in rapidly evolving market with unsurpassed focus, scale, and innovation

Serves

~50%

of US hospitals and physicians

Serves 1/3 of the US adult population

and ~50%

within 3 years

>60B

patient data points

7,100+

retail and patient access points

~24,000

phlebotomists,

paramedics, and health and wellness professionals

~2M

tests processed per day

~$9.8B ESTIMATED 2022 REVENUES

All amounts as of 12/31/2021, except for revenues

4

Experienced, results-driven executive leadership team

Jim Davis

CEO &

President

Sam Samad

EVP

Chief Financial

Officer

Gabrielle

Wolfson

SVP

Chief Information

and Digital Officer

Cecilia

McKenney

SVP

Chief Human

Resources Officer

5

Cathy Doherty

SVP

Regional

Businesses

Patrick

Plewman

SVP

Diagnostic

Services

Mike Prevoznik

SVP

General Counsel

Karthik Kuppusamy

SVP

Clinical Solutions

Mark Delaney

SVP

Chief

Commercial

Officer

Gary Samuels

SVP

Chief

Communications

Officer

Mark Gardner

SVP

Molecular

Genomics and

Oncology

Jay Wohlgemuth, MD

SVP

R&D, Medical and CMO

Kristin Wallace

SVP

Chief Compliance Officer

Dermot

Shorten

SVP

Strategy, M&A and Ventures

Richard

Adams

VP/GM

Consumer- Initiated Testing

Disclaimer

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 822 M - -
Net income 2022 1 052 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 17 372 M 17 372 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 44 500
Free-Float 69,8%
