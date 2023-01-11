Quest Diagnostics Incorporated : Poised for Long-Term Growth

Safe harbor disclosure

The statements in the following presentations that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and that reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response; adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits, or private actions; the competitive environment; the complexity of billing, reimbursement, and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing; changes in government regulations; changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers, or strategic partners; and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.

2