Quest Diagnostics Incorporated : Poised for Long-Term Growth
01/11/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Jim Davis
CEO and President
January 11, 2023
Safe harbor disclosure
The statements in the following presentations that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and that reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response; adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits, or private actions; the competitive environment; the complexity of billing, reimbursement, and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing; changes in government regulations; changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers, or strategic partners; and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.
What you'll hear today
Quest's essential
Key drivers to
Enhancing
Disciplined
role as the leader
accelerate
operational
capital
in diagnostic
growth
excellence
deployment
information
services
Quest Diagnostics is the leader in Diagnostic Information Services at the center of healthcare
Leader in rapidly evolving market with unsurpassed focus, scale, and innovation
Serves
~50%
of US hospitals and physicians
Serves 1/3 of the US adult population
and ~50%
within 3 years
>60B
patient data points
7,100+
retail and patient access points
~24,000
phlebotomists,
paramedics, and health and wellness professionals
~2M
tests processed per day
~$9.8B ESTIMATED 2022 REVENUES
All amounts as of 12/31/2021, except for revenues
Experienced, results-driven executive leadership team
