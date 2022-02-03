Quest Diagnostics Incorporated : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2022; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 6.5% TO $0.66 PER SHARE - Form 8-K

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS;

PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2022; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 6.5% TO $0.66 PER SHARE





•Full year revenues of $10.79 billion, up 14.3% from 2020

•Full year diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $15.55, up 48.5% from 2020; and adjusted diluted EPS of $14.24, up 27.4% from 2020

•Full year cash provided by operations of $2.23 billion, up 11.4% from 2020

•Fourth quarter revenues of $2.74 billion, down 8.6% versus 2020

•Fourth quarter diluted EPS of $3.12, down 25.9% from 2020; and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.33, down 25.7% from 2020

•Full year 2022 reported diluted EPS expected to be between $7.63 and $8.33, and adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $8.65 and $9.35





SECAUCUS, N.J., February 3, 2022 - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.





"In another unprecedented year, Quest provided critical COVID-19 testing to our country and delivered record revenues, earnings and cash from operations for full year 2021," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "At the same time, our base business revenues grew more than 19 percent year over year, achieving record levels.





"Quest is well positioned in 2022 to deliver on our commitments. Our guidance for 2022 reflects lower demand for COVID-19 testing services; growth in the base business; and the impact of the previously announced one-year delay of PAMA cuts, partially offset by investments to accelerate growth.





"I am proud of the incredible accomplishments of our 50,000 Quest employees throughout the pandemic. They have risen to the challenge of bringing COVID-19 testing to millions of patients - all the while innovating, persevering, and remaining committed to our vision of empowering better health. Our team is strong, the business has momentum, and Quest's future is bright."





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (dollars in millions, except per share data) Reported: Net revenues $ 2,744 $ 3,002 (8.6) % $ 10,788 $ 9,437 14.3 % Base business revenues (a) $ 2,022 $ 1,850 9.3 % $ 8,018 $ 6,714 19.4 % COVID-19 testing revenues $ 722 $ 1,152 (37.3) % $ 2,770 $ 2,723 1.7 % Diagnostic information services revenues $ 2,674 $ 2,922 (8.5) % $ 10,494 $ 9,139 14.8 % Revenue per requisition (9.8) % (1.6) % Requisition volume 1.3 % 16.5 % Organic requisition volume 0.2 % 13.6 % Operating income (b) $ 536 $ 795 (32.5) % $ 2,381 $ 1,971 20.8 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (b) 19.5 % 26.5 % (7.0) % 22.1 % 20.9 % 1.2 % Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (b) $ 390 $ 579 (32.6) % $ 1,995 $ 1,431 39.4 % Diluted EPS (b) (c) $ 3.12 $ 4.21 (25.9) % $ 15.55 $ 10.47 48.5 % Cash provided by operations $ 481 $ 541 (11.0) % $ 2,233 $ 2,005 11.4 % Capital expenditures $ 144 $ 162 (11.4) % $ 403 $ 418 (3.7) % Adjusted (b): Operating income $ 579 $ 860 (32.8) % $ 2,565 $ 2,210 16.0 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 21.1 % 28.6 % (7.5) % 23.8 % 23.4 % 0.4 % Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 416 $ 615 (32.4) % $ 1,827 $ 1,527 19.6 % Diluted EPS (c) $ 3.33 $ 4.48 (25.7) % $ 14.24 $ 11.18 27.4 %





(a)Excludes COVID-19 testing.

(b)For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.





(c)The sum of reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the four quarters of 2021 did not equal the total for the year ended December 31, 2021 due to both quarterly fluctuations in our earnings and in the weighted average common shares outstanding throughout the year as a result of the impact of accelerated share repurchase agreements ("ASR") that we entered into during April 2021.





Dividend Increased





Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors authorized a 6.5% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.66 per share, or $2.64 per share annually, starting with the dividend payable on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 6, 2022. This dividend increase is the company's eleventh since 2011.





Guidance for Full Year 2022





We estimate full year 2022 guidance as follows:

Low High Net revenues $9.0 billion $9.5 billion Net revenues decrease (16.6)% (11.9)% Base business revenues (a) $8.3 billion $8.5 billion Base business revenues increase 3.5% 6.0% COVID-19 testing revenues $0.7 billion $1.0 billion COVID-19 testing revenues decrease (74.7)% (63.9)% Reported diluted EPS $7.63 $8.33 Adjusted diluted EPS $8.65 $9.35 Cash provided by operations At least $1.6 billion Capital expenditures Approximately $400 million





(a)Excludes COVID-19 testing.





Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures





As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, certain financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, a gain on remeasurement of an equity interest, costs associated with donations, contributions, and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, our initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities, a gain on sale of an ownership interest in a joint venture, gains associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, and other items.





Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.





About Quest Diagnostics





ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW





Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 2,744 $ 3,002 $ 10,788 $ 9,437 Operating costs and expenses and other operating expense: Cost of services 1,718 1,733 6,579 5,804 Selling, general and administrative 464 447 1,727 1,550 Amortization of intangible assets 26 26 103 103 Other operating expense (income), net - 1 (2) 9 Total operating costs and expenses, net 2,208 2,207 8,407 7,466 Operating income 536 795 2,381 1,971 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (37) (39) (151) (163) Other income, net 3 2 369 76 Total non-operating (expense) income, net (34) (37) 218 (87) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 502 758 2,599 1,884 Income tax expense (114) (191) (597) (460) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 25 42 78 75 Net income 413 609 2,080 1,499 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 23 30 85 68 Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 390 $ 579 $ 1,995 $ 1,431 Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders: Basic $ 3.19 $ 4.28 $ 15.85 $ 10.62 Diluted $ 3.12 $ 4.21 $ 15.55 $ 10.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 122 135 125 134 Diluted 125 137 128 136

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 872 $ 1,158 Accounts receivable, net 1,438 1,520 Inventories 208 223 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 223 157 Total current assets 2,741 3,058 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,707 1,627 Operating lease right-of-use assets 597 604 Goodwill 7,095 6,873 Intangible assets, net 1,167 1,167 Investment in equity method investees 141 521 Other assets 163 176 Total assets $ 13,611 $ 14,026 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,600 $ 1,633 Current portion of long-term debt 2 2 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 151 141 Total current liabilities 1,753 1,776 Long-term debt 4,010 4,013 Long-term operating lease liabilities 494 499 Other liabilities 792 847 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 79 82 Stockholders' equity: Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both December 31, 2021 and 2020; 162 and 217 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,260 2,841 Retained earnings 7,649 9,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14) (21) Treasury stock, at cost; 43 and 84 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (3,453) (5,366) Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 6,444 6,759 Noncontrolling interests 39 50 Total stockholders' equity 6,483 6,809 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,611 $ 14,026





Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,080 $ 1,499 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 408 361 Provision for credit losses 4 19 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (57) 85 Stock-based compensation expense 79 97 Gain on disposition of joint venture (314) - Losses on sale of property, plant and equipment 9 3 Other, net (63) (81) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 81 (455) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 35 452 Income taxes payable (20) 22 Termination of interest rate swap agreements - 40 Other assets and liabilities, net (9) (37) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,233 2,005 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (331) (330) Proceeds from disposition of joint venture 755 - Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 3 3 Capital expenditures (403) (418) Increase in investments and other assets, net (3) (27) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 21 (772) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - 749 Repayments of debt (2) (1,554) Purchases of treasury stock (2,199) (325) Exercise of stock options 129 189 Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (22) (15) Dividends paid (309) (297) Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (99) (58) Other financing activities, net (38) 44 Net cash used in financing activities (2,540) (1,267) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (286) (34) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,158 1,192 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 872 $ 1,158 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 159 $ 201 Income taxes $ 709 $ 360

Notes to Financial Tables





1)The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders: Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 390 $ 579 $ 1,995 $ 1,431 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 1 3 7 6 Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 389 $ 576 $ 1,988 $ 1,425 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 122 135 125 134 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options and performance share units 3 2 3 2 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 125 137 128 136 Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders: Basic $ 3.19 $ 4.28 $ 15.85 $ 10.62 Diluted $ 3.12 $ 4.21 $ 15.55 $ 10.47





2)The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (f) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 536 19.5 % $ (114) $ 25 $ 390 $ 3.12 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 10 0.4 (3) - 7 0.06 Other (b) 7 0.2 (1) (5) 4 0.02 Amortization expense 26 1.0 (7) - 19 0.16 ETB - - (4) - (4) (0.03) As adjusted $ 579 21.1 % $ (129) $ 20 $ 416 $ 3.33





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (f) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 2,381 22.1 % $ (597) $ 78 $ 1,995 $ 15.55 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 61 0.6 (16) - 45 0.36 Other (b) 16 0.1 7 - (16) (0.16) Gain on sale of ownership in joint venture (c) - - 55 - (259) (2.02) COVID-19 impact (d) 4 - (1) - 3 0.03 Amortization expense 103 1.0 (27) 2 78 0.62 ETB - - (19) - (19) (0.14) As adjusted $ 2,565 23.8 % $ (598) $ 80 $ 1,827 $ 14.24

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (f) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 795 26.5 % $ (191) $ 42 $ 579 $ 4.21 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 15 0.5 (5) - 10 0.07 Other (b) 2 0.1 1 (14) (1) - COVID-19 impact (d) 22 0.6 (4) (2) 14 0.10 Amortization expense 26 0.9 (7) 2 21 0.16 ETB - - (8) - (8) (0.06) As adjusted $ 860 28.6 % $ (214) $ 28 $ 615 $ 4.48

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (f) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,971 20.9 % $ (460) $ 75 $ 1,431 $ 10.47 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 58 0.6 (14) - 44 0.32 Other (b) 2 - 1 (14) (1) - COVID-19 impact (d) 76 0.8 (15) (4) 53 0.39 Gain on remeasurement of equity interest (e) - - 7 - (63) (0.46) Amortization expense 103 1.1 (28) 11 86 0.63 ETB - - (23) - (23) (0.17) As adjusted $ 2,210 23.4 % $ (532) $ 68 $ 1,527 $ 11.18





(a)For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents costs primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on our consolidated statements of operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in millions) Cost of services $ 4 $ 6 $ 30 $ 27 Selling, general and administrative 6 9 31 31 Operating income $ 10 $ 15 $ 61 $ 58





(b)For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the pre-tax impact primarily represents costs associated with donations, contributions, and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity and changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, partially offset by a gain recognized by an equity method investee to adjust an investment to fair value. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the pre-tax impact primarily represents changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments and a gain recognized by an equity method investee to adjust certain of its investments to fair value, partially offset by costs associated with Quest for Health Equity, and a non-cash impairment charge to the carrying value of an equity method investment. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, primarily represents a gain recognized by an equity method investee to adjust certain of its investments to fair value, a loss on retirement of debt, and, to a lesser extent, costs associated with Quest for Health Equity.





The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these other items on our consolidated statement of operations:





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in millions) Selling, general and administrative $ 7 $ 2 $ 16 $ 2 Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes $ (5) $ (14) $ - $ (14) Other income, net $ 3 $ 10 $ (39) $ 10





(c)For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the pre-tax impact represents a gain of $314 million recorded in other income, net following the sale of our 40% ownership interest in Q2 Solutions®, our clinical trials central

laboratory services joint venture, to IQVIA Holdings, Inc., our joint venture partner, for $760 million in an all-cash transaction.





(d)For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the pre-tax impact represents the impact of certain items resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, includes incremental costs incurred to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers. For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, principally includes expense associated with payments to eligible employees to help offset expenses they incurred as a result of COVID-19 and incremental costs incurred primarily to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers. The twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also includes certain asset impairment charges.





The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these items on our consolidated statements of operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in millions) Cost of services $ - $ 19 $ 4 $ 57 Selling, general and administrative - 2 - 10 Other operating expense (income), net - 1 - 9 Operating income $ - $ 22 $ 4 $ 76 Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes $ - $ (2) $ - $ (4) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 2 $ - $ 4





(e)For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the pre-tax impact represents a gain of $70 million recognized in other income, net based on the difference between the fair value and the carrying value of an equity interest. On August 1, 2020, we completed our acquisition of the remaining 56% interest in Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC ("MACL") from our joint venture partners. As a result of the transaction, we remeasured our previously held minority interest in MACL to fair value and recognized a gain.





(f)For restructuring and integration charges, COVID-19 impacts, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2021 and 2020. For the gain on sale of ownership in joint venture in 2021, income tax expense on the transaction resulted in an effective income rate of 17.6%. For the gain on remeasurement of equity interest in 2020, income tax expense on the transaction resulted in an effective income tax rate of 11.8%.





3)For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we repurchased 3.5 million shares of our common stock for a value of $0.6 billion, including 1.6 million shares repurchased under an ASR. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, we repurchased 16.0 million shares of our common stock for $2.2 billion, including 10.7 million shares repurchased under an ASR. In each of February and March 2021, our Board of Directors increased the size of our share repurchase program by $1 billion. As of December 31, 2021, $0.7 billion remained available under our share repurchase authorization.





4)During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we received $138 million of funds that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we returned the funds and net cash provided by operating activities includes the impact of the repayment.





5)The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2022 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2022. Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and our stock price, and changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments are based on fluctuations in the investees' stock price, both of which are difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our 2022 outlook for diluted EPS determined under GAAP to our outlook for adjusted diluted EPS:





Low High Diluted EPS $ 7.63 $ 8.33 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.27 0.27 Amortization expense (b) 0.67 0.67 Costs associated with Quest for Health Equity (c) 0.23 0.23 ETB (0.15) (0.15) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 8.65 $ 9.35





(a)Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $45 million primarily associated with systems conversions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.





(b)Represents estimated pre-tax amortization expense of $110 million. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.





(c)Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $35 million associated donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.





