SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the leader in diagnostic information services, today released its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

The report provides information on the company's strategy regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues which aligns with The Quest Way, the company's purpose, strategy and culture.

"Our approach to ESG helps us to deliver on our strategy and our purpose of working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President.

"This report highlights our strategies and initiatives in equity and health access, employee and community engagement, governance, and the environment. Quest is well-positioned to play an even more significant role in the evolving healthcare ecosystem, including through our investments in the areas of molecular genomics, oncology and consumer health. I'm proud of the work our team is doing to help create a healthier world, and excited about what lies ahead for us."

In 2022, Quest took an important step in its ESG strategy, establishing a set of goals based on priorities identified in its materiality assessment. The four pillars of the company's ESG strategy are: Governance and ethics; Equity and health access; Employee and community engagement; and Environmental sustainability.

"We're making good progress executing our ESG strategy, driving alignment, and embedding ESG throughout our operations to build long-term sustainable value for all of our stakeholders," said Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who leads the company's ESG Leadership Council. "Realizing our purpose of helping to create a healthier world requires a team effort among our employees, partners and the communities we serve."

The report features key impact areas and highlights from 2022, including:

More than 20,000 hours volunteered by employees

Approximately 750,000 test requisitions discounted through the company's patient assistance programs or donated through Quest for Health Equity, the company's initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities.

Approximately $15 million in corporate giving and Quest for Health Equity grants to impacted communities across the nation.

in corporate giving and Quest for Health Equity grants to impacted communities across the nation. More than 50% of U.S.-based Quest employees identify as people of color, representing more diversity than the U.S. workforce. Seventy-two percent of the company's workforce is female, also exceeding the representation of women in the U.S. workforce.

Over 6,000 Quest colleagues were promoted and advanced their careers at the company.

Thirty percent of the company's Board of Directors represent a diverse race or ethnicity. Dr. Luis Diaz , Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, recently joined the company's Board of Directors. The Board has 10 members, including six men and four women.

, Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, recently joined the company's Board of Directors. The Board has 10 members, including six men and four women. Additionally, the company received its first ISO14001 environmental management certification for its San Juan Capistrano laboratory.

Click here to view the report on the Quest Diagnostics corporate website.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-releases-2022-corporate-responsibility-report-301919773.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics