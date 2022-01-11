Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGX   US74834L1008

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

(DGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quest Diagnostics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 3, 2022

01/11/2022 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, before the market opens.  It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. 

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "7895081." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. 

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 800-839-9317 for domestic callers or 203-369-3605 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 3, 2022 until midnight Eastern Time on February 17, 2022.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-3-2022-301458658.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED
01:11pQuest Diagnostics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Feb..
PR
01/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Quest Diagnostics' Price Target to $190 From $160, Maintains Buy ..
MT
01/07Credit Suisse Raises Quest Diagnostics' PT to $158 from $150, Says Continues to Execute..
MT
01/05Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Quest Diagnostics to $170 From $150, Maintain..
MT
01/05QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
01/04Quest diagnostics to speak at the 40th annual j.p. morgan healthcare conference
PR
2021QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Quest Diagnostics to $159 From $165, Maintains E..
MT
2021Mizuho Securities Adjusts Quest Diagnostics' Price Target to $185 From $166, Reiterates..
MT
2021Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Quest Diagnostics to $160 From $150, Maintains Equa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED
More recommendations