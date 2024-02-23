SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, announced that Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak on the company's strategy, performance and the latest market developments and trends during a fireside chat at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until April 12, 2024.

About Quest Diagnostics

