    QFG   BE0003730448

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

(QFG)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
5.700 EUR   +1.42%
11:53aNav Per Share On 30/04/2023 :  7.88
PU
04/27Quest For Growth : Business update 31 March 2023
PU
04/27QUEST FOR GROWTH NV : 1st quarter turnover
CO
NAV per share on 30/04/2023:  7.88

05/04/2023 | 11:53am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

4 May 2023 / 5.40 PM

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

Quest for Growth NV, Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law.

NAV per share on 30/04/2023: € 7.88

On 30 April 2023, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 7.88 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2022 was € 7.93 per share. On 30 April 2023, the share price closed at € 5.70 per share (31 December 2022: € 6.00 per share).

The general assembly of 30 March 2023 decided to convert 500 of the 1,000 preference shares to 535,249 ordinary shares (without a capital increase) and to reduce the benefits of the remaining preference shares in the future. This will decrease the net asset value per share by 2.86%.

About Quest for Growth

Quest for Growth is a privak/pricaf, a public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law, managed by Capricorn Partners NV. The diversified portfolio of Quest for Growth is mostly invested in growth companies listed on European stock exchanges, in venture & growth capital and in venture & growth funds. Quest for Growth focuses on innovative companies in areas such as digital, health and clean technologies. We have been listed on Euronext Brussels since 23 September 1998.

For more information

Marc Pauwels, Fund administrator tel +32 16 28 41 00 quest@questforgrowth.com

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell shares in Quest for Growth nor in one of the companies in which Quest for Growth has invested.

The shares of Quest for Growth are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered, attributed, sold, resold, delivered, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to "US persons" except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration.

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. If this announcement should include forward-looking statements, any such statement must be considered along with knowledge that actual events and results may vary materially from such predictions due to, among other things, financial, political, economic or legal changes in the markets in which the companies in which Quest for Growth invests do business or the stock markets in which these companies are listed. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, estimates or projections.

The readers are explicitly referred to the risk profile of Quest for Growth, included in the prospectus that was published as a result of the public offer for subscription, and to the Key Information Document.

Disclaimer

Quest for Growth NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 15:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 -22,5 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net income 2022 -24,8 M -27,5 M -27,5 M
Net cash 2022 143 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 102 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Antoon de Proft Chairman
Leslie Totté Operations Director
Els Hubloux Senior Investment Manager
Regine Slagmulder Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe de Vicq de Cumptich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST FOR GROWTH NV-6.33%113
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.34%96 300
UBS GROUP AG0.15%58 094
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%34 770
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.59%32 189
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.24%30 090
