Quest for Growth NV is an investment company. At the end of 2021, the portfolio, with EUR 169.1 million in market value, breaks down by type of shares as follows: - quoted companies (68.9 %); - venture and growth funds (19.3%); - unquoted companies (11.5%) ; - debt securities (0.3%). The portfolio breaks down by market between digital technologies and semiconductors (37.8%), cleantech (37.3%), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and medical equipment and services (23.9%) and other (1%).