The net asset value of Quest for Growth at June 30, 2024 was € 7.41 per share. The NAV was down 2.7% from the end of May and down 1.3% since the beginning of the year.
Quest for Growth's share price showed a decrease of 2.2% compared to May's closing price and a decrease of 11.0% compared to the beginning of the year.
The discount of the stock price to the net asset value of the portfolio increased from 33.4% on December 31, 2023 to 40.3% on May 31 and decreased slightly to 40.0% on June 30.
