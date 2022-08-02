NAV per share on 30/09/2022: € 8.02

On 30 September 2022, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 8.02 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2021 was € 10.71 per share. On 30 September 2022, the share price closed at € 5.64 per share (31 December 2021: € 7.98 per share).

On 21 April 2022, the company paid out a gross dividend of € 1.02 gross (€ 1.00 net) per ordinary share.

About Quest for Growth

Quest for Growth is a privak/pricaf, a public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law, managed by Capricorn Partners NV. The diversified portfolio of Quest for Growth is mostly invested in growth companies listed on European stock exchanges, in venture & growth capital and in venture & growth funds. Quest for Growth focuses on innovative companies in areas such as digital, health and clean technologies. We have been listed on Euronext Brussels since 23 September 1998.

