Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Quest for Growth NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QFG   BE0003730448

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

(QFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06/02 11:23:28 am EDT
6.440 EUR   +0.94%
11:52aNAV PER SHARE ON 31/05/2022 :  8.71
PU
04/29Quest for Growth Belgium Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28QUEST FOR GROWTH : business update 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAV per share on 31/05/2022:  8.71

06/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

2 June 2022 / 5.40 PM

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

Quest for Growth NV, Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law.

NAV per share on 31/05/2022: € 8.71

On 31 May 2022, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 8.71 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2021 was € 10.71 per share. On 31 May 2022, the share price closed at € 6.50 per share (31 December 2021: € 7.98 per share).

On 21 April 2022, the company paid out a gross dividend of € 1.02 gross (€ 1.00 net) per ordinary share.

About Quest for Growth

Quest for Growth is a privak/pricaf, a public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law, managed by Capricorn Partners NV. The diversified portfolio of Quest for Growth is mostly invested in growth companies listed on European stock exchanges, in venture & growth capital and in venture & growth funds. Quest for Growth focuses on innovative companies in areas such as digital, health and clean technologies. We have been listed on Euronext Brussels since 23 September 1998.

For more information

Marc Pauwels, Fund administrator tel +32 16 28 41 00 quest@questforgrowth.com

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell shares in Quest for Growth nor in one of the companies in which Quest for Growth has invested.

The shares of Quest for Growth are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered, attributed, sold, resold, delivered, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to "US persons" except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration.

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. If this announcement should include forward-looking statements, any such statement must be considered along with knowledge that actual events and results may vary materially from such predictions due to, among other things, financial, political, economic or legal changes in the markets in which the companies in which Quest for Growth invests do business or the stock markets in which these companies are listed. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, estimates or projections.

The readers are explicitly referred to the risk profile of Quest for Growth, included in the prospectus that was published as a result of the public offer for subscription, and to the Key Information Document.

Disclaimer

Quest for Growth NV published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 15:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUEST FOR GROWTH NV
11:52aNAV PER SHARE ON 31/05/2022 :  8.71
PU
04/29Quest for Growth Belgium Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/28QUEST FOR GROWTH : business update 31 March 2022
PU
04/28QUEST FOR GROWTH NV : 1st quarter results
CO
04/27U.S. packaged food makers bulk up on smaller brands in quest for growth
RE
04/27TRANSPARENCY LEGISLATION : disclosure of outstanding voting securities
PU
04/27QUEST FOR GROWTH NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/21RESULT OPTIONAL DIVIDEND : 45% of the dividend converted into new shares
PU
04/07NAV PER SHARE ON 31/03/2022 :  10.47
PU
04/07QUEST FOR GROWTH NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,6 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2021 33,1 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net cash 2021 178 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,04x
Yield 2021 12,8%
Capitalization 107 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,25x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart QUEST FOR GROWTH NV
Duration : Period :
Quest for Growth NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST FOR GROWTH NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,38 €
Average target price 7,40 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Managers and Directors
Antoon de Proft Chairman
Els Hubloux Senior Investment Manager
Regine Slagmulder Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe de Vicq de Cumptich Independent Director
Lieve Verplancke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST FOR GROWTH NV-20.05%114
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.86%100 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.18%78 436
UBS GROUP AG10.23%62 842
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.40%36 876
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.72%33 186