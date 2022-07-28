Quest for Growth : Semi-annual report 30 June 2022 07/28/2022 | 11:17am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields QUEST FOR GROWTH PRESS RELEASE Semi-annual report 30 june 2022 28 July 2022 / 5.40 PM The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market MANAGER'S REPORT VALUATION QUEST FOR GROWTH Stock Price Net asset value/share 30/06/2022 30/06/2022 31/03/2022 31/12/2021 6.12 EUR 8.49 EUR 10.47 EUR 10.71 EUR Number of shares 18,199,212 16,774,226 16,774,226 Discount of the share price versus Net Asset Value: 27,92% Source: Estimate by Capricorn Partners NV Results Quest for Growth closed the first quarter of its financial year with a loss of €14,579,003. The return on equity, taking into account the dividend of €1.02 gross paid out on 21 April 2022, was -8.6%. Quest for Growth was therefore not immune to the global stock market downturn. The decline was limited, however, by a number of successful exits in our portfolio. In the venture and growth capital segment, Quest for Growth sold its stake in the German biotech company c-Lecta to the Irish company Kerry. In the listed equities portfolio, we focused on the bid by KKR for Dutch bicycle manufacturer Accell. Quest for Growth's share price declined by 12.8% over the first half year to a closing price of €6.12 on 30 June 2022. This includes the dividend payment mentioned above. The discount of the share price in relation to the net asset value increased slightly to 27.9%, compared to 25.5% at the end of 2021. Shareholders were entitled to have their dividends paid in newly issued shares. This involved 45% of the dividend rights being paid out in the form of new shares. As a result of this capital increase, Quest for Growth's share capital increased to over €147 million, compared to over €138 million at the end of 2021. Market environment Following an excellent year on the stock exchange in 2021, 2022 is proving extremely difficult. The European stock market index STOXX Europe 600 Net Return fell by 15%. It is not unusual for the share prices of smaller companies to fall more sharply than their larger counterparts during a stock market correction. The same applies now, and the small cap index (STOXX Europe Small 200 Net Return) posted a bigger drop of 25%. The US stock exchanges are also following this downward trend. The S&P 500 in EUR fell 13%: if the impact of the more expensive dollar is excluded, the S&P 500 even fell 20%. The main cause of the turbulence on the world's stock exchanges is the historically high inflation that is forcing central banks worldwide to accelerate their expansionary monetary policies. Increasing geopolitical tensions due to the war in Ukraine have exacerbated the situation. Investments in quoted equities The estimated performance of the listed shares stands at about -18%, and so they have held up well compared to the STOXX Europe Small 200 NR index. Dutch bicycle manufacturer Accell made the strongest contribution to the listed portfolio in the first half of the year. In the course of June, we sold our Accell shares in the context of the offer made by the American private equity player KKR. EVS (+10% including dividend) from Liège published good first-quarter figures and was able to present a growing order book. EVS also announced its intention to continue paying a high dividend in the coming years. Jensen enjoyed a further recovery in the demand for industrial laundry systems. Their shares rose by 5%, mainly after publishing their better-than-expected annual figures. Among those suffering the most dramatic falls were Steico (-39%), PSI Software (-37%) and Stratec (-36%), three German companies that saw their share prices and valuations rise sharply in 2021. During the first quarter, Quest for Growth bought one new position in EVS, and also withdrew from the three companies Fresenius,Tech- notrans and Accell. Belgian company EVS combines a low valuation with good prospects for dividends and cash flows. The new manage- ment, under the leadership of CEO Serge Van Herck, also dares to use the extremely conservative balance sheet for acquisitions that may Lei 19 | 3000 Leuven | Belgium | T: +32 16 28 41 00 | www.questforgrowth.com | quest@questforgrowth.com 1 generate growth again in the long run. Fresenius, a German company, has seen its growth rate slow down in recent years, while its gearing ratio has remained high. We sold the stock after a strategic management exercise produced inconclusive results. We saw insufficient growth potential at Technotrans, and we were not convinced by the management's new strategy. Investents in venture and growth capital German company c-LEcta GmbH was sold in the first quarter of 2022 to Kerry Group plc, a global provider of flavouring and nutrition solutions. c-LEcta GmbH ('c-LEcta') was a co-investment with Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund, which had been part of the portfolio since 2018. OneWelcome acquired Scaled Access, as a co-investment with Capricorn ICT Arkiv. The listing of FRX Polymers on the TSX Venture Exchange as FRX Innovations had a positive impact on Quest for Growth's intrinsic value. FRX Polymers was a co-investment with Capricorn Cleantech Fund. Quest for Growth made a new investment of USD 2 million in the Singaporean company Finquest. This is a co-investment with the Capricorn Fusion China Fund, a venture capital fund in which Quest for Growth also invests. For the rest, Quest for Growth made a follow-on investment in Prolupin, a co-investment with Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund. Investments in venture and growth funds At Capricorn Cleantech Fund, the listing of FRX Polymers on the TSX Venture Exchange as FRX Innovations also had a positive impact on the net asset value. Following the 2017 sale of Ogeda to Astellas Pharma in the Capricorn Health Tech Fund, a potential milestone payment is still outstanding. Astellas Pharma has announced that it has submitted a new drug application for fezolinetant to the US FDA. This increases the likelihood of the milestone being paid out and the valuation has therefore been positively adjusted. In addition, a possible transaction at Capricorn Health tech Fund will also have a positive impact on the net asset value of Quest for Growth. At Capricorn ICT Arkiv, OneWelcome, the Dutch platform for identity and access management, acquired Scaled Access, a Leuven-based au- thorisation organisation. In the wake of this transaction, both Capricorn ICT Arkiv and Quest for Growth, which held stakes in Scaled Access, become shareholders in OneWelcome. With the acquisition of Scaled Access, OneWelcome is extending its range of services by offering detailed and policy-based access. Organisations can now manage and control the access that consumers, business partners and employees working remotely have to their online services and apps in even greater detail. In addition, the Belgian company LindaCare, in portfolio since 2015, has filed for bankruptcy. In February 2022, Kerry Group plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire 92% of c-LEcta's share capital for € 137 million. The balance will remain in the hands of management. c-LEcta is a leading biotechnology company based in Leipzig, Germany. The company has established a reputation as an important player in the production of high-quality biotechnology products for regulated markets, either in-house or in close cooperation with the industry. c-LEcta's capacity for innovation delivers cost-effective and sustainable production processes, creating growth potential in existing and new markets. The agreement to acquire c-LEcta had a positive impact on the Quest for Growth's intrinsic value of around € 5.6 million, which equates to € 0.34 per share. This impact is a combination of the increase in value of the direct investment and the investment through Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund. During the second quarter of 2022, the fund invested in the company Econic Technologies. Econic Technologies is a deep-tech company and a pioneer in the use of carbon dioxide (CO2) as a valuable raw material. It licenses and sells innovative catalyst and process technology for the production of CO2-containing polymers that are used in essential everyday products. The use of CO2 sustainably displaces conventional oil-based raw materials and complements bio-based raw materials to create more cost-effective,higher-performance end products. For the rest, Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund made a follow-on investment in Prolupin. On 28 February 2022, Capricorn Digital Growth Fund successfully closed at € 84.5 million. New investors have joined the Capricorn Digital Growth Fund and some investors have increased their commitment. Existing investor Quest for Growth pledged a further € 5 million to the fund at final closing, bringing their total commitment to € 20 million. The fund invested in French company Zozio during the second quarter. Founded in 2019, Zozio has made a name for itself in the industry with the only AI-powered platform for predictive logistics and it aims to become the logistics platform of reference in tomorrow's industry. Zozio is already working with renowned players, enabling them to optimise factory flows by freeing the operator from long and repetitive tasks. Thus, the manager is assisted in his decision-making, the factory becomes more efficient and, finally, the company gains in productivity. Lei 19 | 3000 Leuven | Belgium | T: +32 16 28 41 00 | www.questforgrowth.com | quest@questforgrowth.com 2 Capricorn Fusion China Fund also had its final closing in the first quarter of 2022, increasing its capital to € 36.3 million in the process. A few new investors have joined the Capricorn Fusion China Fund, and some investors have increased their commitment. Existing investor Quest for Growth pledged an additional € 1.5 million to the fund at final closing, bringing their total commitment to € 9.075 million. During the second quarter of 2022, the fund invested in Singaporean company Finquest, a co-investment with Quest for Growth. Finquest focuses on big data and AI. The company seeks to identify relevant acquisition and investment opportunities for its clients worldwide. The company's database is constantly updated and expanded by data-collection software ('crawlers') and AI, providing a source of targeted, aggregated and easily usable information on unlisted companies. Prospects In our view, risk factors such as rising inflation and the accelerated unwinding of expansionary monetary policies remain prominent. The geopolitical tensions caused by the war in Ukraine are fuelling uncertainty. Valuations on the broad equity markets fell markedly and companies are being more cautious when expressing their outlook for the second half of the year. Our focus on profitable growth companies with healthy balance sheets is also an added asset in more difficult stock market times. Shares remain attractive in the long term compared to fixed-income investments. After several quarters of historic records, the venture capital market is also cooling. This is partly the result of macroeconomic and geopolitical evolutions, but it also reflects a natural cool-down after the overheating of the past few years. We therefore see a decrease in investment amounts and a delay in closing new funding rounds. Large drops in the price of listed securities raise questions about the valuation of private innovative companies. For upcoming funding rounds, we expect a more conservative stance and lower valuation multiples. But this will undoubtedly also create interesting new investment opportunities. Evolution share price and net asset value 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% -10% -20% Performance per share in quoted portfolio since 31/12/2021 20 10 0 -10 -20 % -30 -40 PSI SOFTWARE AG UMICORE ABO WIND AG JENSEN-GROUP NV -50 STEICO SE STRATEC SE CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA GURIT HOLDING AG-BR MELEXIS NV TKH GROUP NV-DUTCH CERT NEXUS AG SAP SE LEM HOLDING SA-REG STOXX Europe Small 200 NR KERRY GROUP PLC-A EQUASENS QfG quoted (e) STOXX Europe 600 NR ROCHEHOLDING AG-GENUSSCHEIN THERMADOR GROUPE FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE WOLTERS KLUWER MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG DATRON AG NEDAP N.V. B&C SPEAKERS SPA EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT S.A. Bron: Bloomberg, Capricorn Partners QfG Quoted (e): estimate excluding costs and cash Lei 19 | 3000 Leuven | Belgium | T: +32 16 28 41 00 | www.questforgrowth.com | quest@questforgrowth.com 3 Financial assets breakdown at 30 June 2022 QUOTED EQUITIES Change in % of Number of since Valuation Net Asset Company Sector / Market shares 31/12/2021 Currency Share price in € Value Digital B&C SPEAKERS Borsa Italiana 165,004 0 € 13.6000 2,244,054 1.45% CEWE STIFTUNG Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 65,295 851 € 80.5000 5,256,248 3.40% DATRON Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 119,000 0 € 11.3000 1,344,700 0.87% EVS Euronext Brussels 118,625 118,625 € 21.6500 2,568,231 1.66% LEM HOLDING SWX Swiss Exchange 1,446 -50 CHF 1.824.0000 2,648,096 1.71% MELEXIS Euronext Brussels 51,289 9,000 € 68.4500 3,510,732 2.27% NEDAP Euronext Amsterdam 93,148 0 € 59.8000 5,570,250 3.60% PSI SOFTWARE Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 105,283 6,500 € 28.5500 3,005,830 1.95% SAP Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 34,700 2,500 € 86.9300 3,016,471 1.95% TKH GROUP Euronext Amsterdam 133,570 2,500 € 36.0800 4,819,206 3.12% WOLTERS KLUWER Euronext Amsterdam 54,000 0 € 92.5600 4,998,240 3.23% Health EQUASENS Euronext Parijs 67,330 4,000 € 76.2000 5,130,546 3.32% NEXUS Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 54,401 0 € 50.0000 2,720,050 1.76% ROCHE SWX Swiss Exchange 15,500 0 CHF 318.5500 4,957,354 3.21% STRATEC Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 36,003 3,508 € 87.2000 3,139,462 2.03% TUBIZE Euronext Brussels 61,588 0 € 78.6000 4,840,817 3.13% Cleantech ABO WIND Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 60,787 -14,712 € 54.8000 3,331,128 2.16% FRX INNOVATION TSXV (Canada) 493,842 0 CAD 0.6495 238,918 0.15% GURIT SWX Swiss Exchange 20,170 1,610 CHF 101.4000 2,053,452 1.33% JENSEN GROUP Euronext Brussels 152,876 0 € 27.8000 4,249,953 2.75% KERRY GROUP Euronext Dublin 41,500 0 € 91.3400 3,790,610 2.45% MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 20,500 3,000 € 162.0000 3,321,000 2.15% STEICO Deutsche Börse (Xetra) 58,333 0 € 67.5000 3,937,478 2.55% THERMADOR Euronext Parijs 32,444 2,500 € 86.1000 2,793,428 1.81% UMICORE Euronext Brussels 75,000 0 € 33.3200 2,499,000 1.62% 85,985,253 55.65% A part of Quest for Growth's shares in FRX Innovations Inc. are subject to a non-transferability agreement and are valued in the portfolio at a discount. Lei 19 | 3000 Leuven | Belgium | T: +32 16 28 41 00 | www.questforgrowth.com | quest@questforgrowth.com 4 VENTURE & GROWTH CAPITAL Change since in % of Equity 31/12/2021 Currency Valuation in € Net Asset Value DMC Cleantech $ 1,655,915 1.07% ECLECTICIQ Digital € 3,000,000 1.94% FINQUEST Digital 1,906,033 $ 1,925,484 1.25% MIRACOR Health € 2,849,932 1.84% NGDATA Digital € 1,430,094 0.93% ONEWELCOME Digital 424,565 € 424,565 0.27% PROLUPIN Cleantech € 1,999,998 1.29% QPINCH Cleantech € 1,899,998 1.23% REIN4CED Cleantech € 1,972,386 1.28% SENSOLUS Digital € 766,369 0.50% 17,924,742 11.60% Face value in Change since in % of Debt currency 31/12/2021 Currency Valuation in € Net Asset Value PROLUPIN Cleantech 485,714 485,714 € 485,714 0.31% 485,714 0.31% VENTURE & GROWTH FUNDS in % of Change since Last Valuation Net Asset 31/12/2021 Currency Date Valuation in € Value Capricorn Partners CAPRICORN CLEANTECH FUND Cleantech € 30/06/2022 1,340,816 0.87% CAPRICORN DIGITAL GROWTH FUND Digital 1,250,000 € 30/06/2022 4,246,383 2.75% CAPRICORN FUSION CHINA FUND Diversified 1,282,500 € 30/06/2022 2,814,614 1.82% CAPRICORN HEALTH-TECH FUND Health € 30/06/2022 11,633,062 7.53% CAPRICORN ICT ARKIV Digital 575,000 € 30/06/2022 4,716,540 3.05% CAPRICORN SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY FUND Cleantech € 30/06/2022 12,796,927 8.28% Andere Fondsen CARLYLE EUROPE TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II Diversified € 31/03/2022 64,656 0.04% LIFE SCIENCES PARTNERS III Health € 31/03/2022 217,000 0.14% LIFE SCIENCES PARTNERS IV Health € 31/03/2022 721,000 0.47% 38,550,999 24.95% Total Financial Assets before change in valuation € 142,946,707 92.51% Change in valuation in Venture and Growth capital € -1,097,462 -0.71% Total Financial Assets after change in valulation € 141,849,246 91.80% Total Financial Assets € 141,849,246 91.80% Cash € 11,449,422 7.41% Other Net Assets € 1,221,248 0.79% Quest for Growth - Ordinary shares € - 0.00% Total Net Asset Value € 154,519,916 100.00% Lei 19 | 3000 Leuven | Belgium | T: +32 16 28 41 00 | www.questforgrowth.com | quest@questforgrowth.com 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 