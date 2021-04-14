Log in
QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

(QFG)
04/14 08:57:07 am
7.48 EUR   +0.81%
Quest for Growth : Distribution of EUR 0.40 per share is approved

04/14/2021 | 01:37pm BST
Press release

Leuven / 14 April 2021

QUEST FOR GROWTH

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

Distribution of EUR 0.40 per share is approved

For further information:

CAPRICORN PARTNERS NV

Mr. Marc Pauwels - Fund Administrator

Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00

Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

quest@questforgrowth.com

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Quest for Growth held today, 14 April 2021, resolved to distribute

EUR 6,709,690.40 to the shareholders in the form of a capital reduction. As a result, capital will be reduced from EUR 146,458,719.56 to EUR 139,749,029.16, without the cancellation of shares.

Considering that no withholding tax is owed, the dividend will amount to EUR 0.40 per share, gross or net. This corresponds to 6.15% of the share price on 31 December 2020 or 5.39% of the closing share price on 13 April 2021.

The dividend distribution will take place on the following dates:

Ex-coupon date1

28 June 2021

Registration date (record date)2

29 June 2021

Payment (value date)

30 June 2021

  1. Date from which trading on the stock exchange occurs without entitlement to the forthcoming distribution
  2. Date on which the positions are closed in order to identify the shareholders with rights

Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved amendments to the articles of association intended to align these articles to the Belgian Companies and Associations Code. Additionally, the authorisation of the Board of Directors to increase the subscribed capital within the framework of authorised capital was renewed.

Additional information can be consulted on the website www.questforgrowth.com.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell shares in Quest for Growth nor in one of the companies in which Quest for Growth has invested.

The shares of Quest for Growth are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered, attributed, sold, resold, delivered, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to "US persons" except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration.

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. If this announcement should include forward-looking statements, any such statement must be considered along with knowledge that actual events and results may vary materially from such predictions due to, among other things, financial, political, economic or legal changes in the markets in which the companies in which Quest for Growth invests do business or the stock markets in which these companies are listed. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, estimates or projections.

The readers are explicitly referred to the risk profile of Quest for Growth, included in the prospectus that was published as a result of the public offer for subscription, and to the Key Information Document.

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

Lei 19 - box 3, B-3000 Leuven - Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00 - Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

www.questforgrowth.com

quest@questforgrowth.com

Disclaimer

Quest for Growth NV published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 12:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
