    QFG   BE0003730448

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

(QFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/27 03:44:54 am EDT
6.980 EUR   +0.29%
Transparency legislation: disclosure of outstanding voting securities

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

27 April 2022

Quest for Growth NV, Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law.

Transparency legislation:

Disclosure of outstanding voting securities made according to the requirements of the Law of 2 May 2007

Quest for Growth announces in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various provisions, the following information regarding its outstanding share capital and its outstanding voting securities as at 21 April 2022:

Situation as at 21 April 2022

Total outstanding share capital: € 148,298,945.16

Total outstanding voting securities (the "denominator"): 18,199,212 of which:

  • 18,198,212 ordinary shares

  • 750 Class A shares

  • 250 Class B shares

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and further multiples of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent tompauwels@questforgrowth.com

This information will also be posted onwww.questforgrowth.com- Information - Shareholder Structure

For more information

Marc Pauwels, Fund administrator tel +32 16 28 41 00 quest@questforgrowth.com

Disclaimer

Quest for Growth NV published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
