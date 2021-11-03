Log in
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/03 10:43:10 am
17.06 EUR   -0.81%
10:45a Purchase of own shares (02/11/2021)
PU
11/02Purchase of own shares (01/11/2021)
PU
11/01Purchase of own shares (29/10/2021)
PU
Purchase of own shares (02/11/2021)

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 26/06/2020 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 8/01/2021, proceeded on November 02, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 2.000 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 17,17 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 34.331,67 euro.


Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
