2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

During Full Year 2023, on a consolidated basis, Quest Group recorded Sales €1,2 billion, EBITDA €83,3m, EBT €58,9m and EAT €45,4m.

Compared to last year, Quest Group Sales grew by 16%, EBITDA by 15,7%, while EBT and EAT augmented by 7,3% and 8% respectively. It is worth noting that 2022 benefited by €1,3m capital gains from the sale of minority stakes and by €1,2m, from the reversal of previous years' provisions. Excluding these extraordinary earnings, 2023 EΒT is improved by roughly 12,5% compared to last year. The lower (compared to Sales & EBITDA) increase in EBT is mainly due to the increase of the net financing cost by roughly €5,4 m. in 2023 due to the higher Euribor.

The key consolidated financial results & figures are illustrated as follows:

(amount in € x 1.000) 12Μ 2023 12Μ 2022 % yoy Sales 1.196.604 1.031.867 16,0% Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, 83.329 71.997 15,7% and Amortization and Investing Results Earning Before Tax (EBT) 58.910 54.892 7,3% Earnings After Tax (EAT) 45.372 42.000 8,0% Earnings After Tax and Non-Controlling 44.797 41.394 8,2% Interest (ΕΑΤ & NCI) Profit per share 0,4214 0,3876 8,7% Capital Expenditure and New Investments 26.714 47.254 -43,5% Net Debt 17.013 -28.695 -159,3%

Do not include "other gain/losses" related to investment activity.

Group's Net Debt (Debt - Cash and Cash Equivalents) was €17m, compared to Net Cash of €28,7m on 31/12/2022. The change from the end of 2022 is mainly due to working capital needs, dividends distributed (equal to €21,3m) and new investments of about 27m..

FY2023 Results per segment:

Commercial Activity (Info Quest Technologies, Quest on Line, iSquare, iStorm, Clima Quest,G.E.Dimitriou (GED), FoQus, Epafos).

Sales grew by a double digit (+16,9%), followed by an EBT increase of 2,9% on a YoY basis, due to higher financial costs driven by the significantly higher interest rates. It is worth noting that the segment's EBITDA increased by 28%, mainly due to the contribution of GED.

Sales augmented at a double-digit pace (+21,8%), and EBT by 25,6%. Demand for IT services continues to be strong, due to the high number of digital transformation projects of the private and public sector. Roughly 50% of sales are related to international activities.

Sales increased by 5,6%, followed by a single digit EBT expansion (+4,3%). The growth is driven by the expansion of e-commerce. 2023 results were adversely impacted by extraordinary costs related mainly to the floods in Central Greece during September.

Renewable Energy Production (Quest Energy).

During 2023, Sales were lower by -2,1% due to bad weather conditions (reduced sunshine), while EBT decreased

by -1,7%.