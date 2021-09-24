Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Quest Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Quest S A : Agreement for the exercise of the call option right of the participation of Quest Holdings S.A. in the subsidiary Cardlink S.A.

09/24/2021
In the context of the sale of the shares of "Cardlink S.A." that has been announced on May 28th, 2021, Quest Holdings SA announces that on September 23, 2021, an agreement was signed with the company "Edgepay Holdings Limited" for the sale of 20% of the share capital of the subsidiary "Cardlink SA", pursuant to the share holders' agreement of January 23, 2015, with a total consideration of € 1,368 thousand.

Following the above transaction, the Company "Quest Holdings SA" holds 65% of the share capital of the subsidiary "Cardlink S.A." and the company "Edgepay Holdings Limited" 35% of the share capital of the above subsidiary.

Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 929 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
Net income 2021 40,9 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2021 7,60 M 8,90 M 8,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 530 M 622 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 259
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Chairman
Pantelis Tzortzakis Vice Chairman
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.42.01%622
ACCENTURE PLC31.31%217 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.16%194 039
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.95%122 554
INFOSYS LIMITED38.76%98 993
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.25%96 739