Quest S A : Agreement for the exercise of the call option right of the participation of Quest Holdings S.A. in the subsidiary Cardlink S.A.

In the context of the sale of the shares of "Cardlink S.A." that has been announced on May 28th, 2021, Quest Holdings SA announces that on September 23, 2021, an agreement was signed with the company "Edgepay Holdings Limited" for the sale of 20% of the share capital of the subsidiary "Cardlink SA", pursuant to the share holders' agreement of January 23, 2015, with a total consideration of € 1,368 thousand.

Following the above transaction, the Company "Quest Holdings SA" holds 65% of the share capital of the subsidiary "Cardlink S.A." and the company "Edgepay Holdings Limited" 35% of the share capital of the above subsidiary.