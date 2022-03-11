|
Quest S A : Announcement of the admission of bonus shares, resulting from the split of Company's shares
|Sales 2021
889 M
978 M
978 M
|Net income 2021
36,3 M
39,9 M
39,9 M
|Net cash 2021
99,6 M
110 M
110 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|16,6x
|Yield 2021
|1,77%
|Capitalization
604 M
665 M
665 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,57x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 289
|Free-Float
|-
|Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
16,94
|Average target price
|Spread / Average Target
-