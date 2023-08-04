Quest Holdings S.A. (''QUEST''), in response to a relevant question dated 04.08.2023 from the Athens Exchange under protocol No. 2648 regarding press reports about the possible interest of "QUEST" in the acquisition of "Kotsovolos", clarifies that it has not submitted any binding proposal for the acquisition of this company.

In any case, as repeatedly communicated by the company's Management, "QUEST", in the context of its long-term strategic plan, examines every possible development in the markets in which it operates, seeking opportunities for expansion or acquisitions. ''QUEST'' will make, in accordance with the law, without delay, the required announcements to inform the public and its shareholders, if and when any binding agreement concerning "Kotsovolos" will be concluded.