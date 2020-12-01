Quest S A : Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting

On 1/12/2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Quest Holdings S.A. was held. Thirty (30) Shareholders represented at the General Meeting representing 29,181,982 common shares with voting rights, percentage of 81.65%, 35,740,896 shares of the Company.

The General Meeting had the required by law and the Articles of Association (not taking into account the 22,082 treasury shares held by the Company) and decided on all the issues of the Agenda, as follows:

Topic 1: Approval of the distribution of a part of retained earnings of previous years amounting to 10,722,268.80 euros - Provision of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company for the implementation of the decision

The distribution of a part of retained earnings of previous years amounting to 10,722,268.80 euros was approved and an authorization was provided to the Board of Directors of the Company for the implementation of the decision.

29,151,087 votes, (81.56% of the present share capital).

Against: 0 votes.

Abstention: 30,895 votes.

Topic 2: Other announcements

The shareholders were informed about the prospects of the Company and the Group. In addition, they were informed about the acquisition of 22,082 own shares of the Company.