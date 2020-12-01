Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Quest Holdings S.A.    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 12/01 10:10:28 am
9.58 EUR   +2.57%
11:09aQUEST S A : Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09/09QUEST S A : 1st HALF OF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
PU
07/27QUEST S A : Issuance of common bond loan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quest S A : Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting

12/01/2020 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 1/12/2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Quest Holdings S.A. was held. Thirty (30) Shareholders represented at the General Meeting representing 29,181,982 common shares with voting rights, percentage of 81.65%, 35,740,896 shares of the Company.

The General Meeting had the required by law and the Articles of Association (not taking into account the 22,082 treasury shares held by the Company) and decided on all the issues of the Agenda, as follows:

Topic 1: Approval of the distribution of a part of retained earnings of previous years amounting to 10,722,268.80 euros - Provision of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company for the implementation of the decision

The distribution of a part of retained earnings of previous years amounting to 10,722,268.80 euros was approved and an authorization was provided to the Board of Directors of the Company for the implementation of the decision.

29,151,087 votes, (81.56% of the present share capital).

Against: 0 votes.

Abstention: 30,895 votes.

Topic 2: Other announcements

The shareholders were informed about the prospects of the Company and the Group. In addition, they were informed about the acquisition of 22,082 own shares of the Company.

Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 16:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
11:09aQUEST S A : Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09/09QUEST S A : 1st HALF OF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
PU
07/27QUEST S A : Issuance of common bond loan
PU
05/28QUEST HOLDINGS S.A. : quaterly earnings release
03/12QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (12/3/2020)
PU
03/12QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (11/3/2020)
PU
03/10QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (9/3/2020)
PU
03/06QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (6/03/2020)
PU
03/03QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (28/02/2020)
PU
02/28QUEST S A : Decision of the Board of Directors of Quest Holdings S.A. for the pu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 648 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 334 M 399 M 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 022
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quest Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,34 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fesas Chairman
Markos Grigoriou Bitsakos Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Apostolos Konstantinou Papadopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.18.53%399
ACCENTURE PLC18.29%157 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.96%135 833
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.85%110 063
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.79%74 562
INFOSYS LIMITED50.45%63 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ