  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Quest Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-08-25 am EDT
4.415 EUR   -0.90%
01:58pQUEST S A : Participation of Quest Holdings S.A. in the increase of the share capital of the company "G.E. DIMITRIOU S.A."
PU
06:38aQUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (24/08/2022)
PU
08/22QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (19/08/2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quest S A : Participation of Quest Holdings S.A. in the increase of the share capital of the company "G.E. DIMITRIOU S.A."

08/25/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 17:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 956 M 954 M 954 M
Net income 2022 39,8 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net cash 2022 15,4 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 475 M 473 M 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 374
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quest Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,46 €
Average target price 6,90 €
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Chairman
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Emil Yiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.-28.68%473
ACCENTURE PLC-26.12%193 724
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.92%149 326
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.88%106 431
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.55%80 848
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.92%50 731