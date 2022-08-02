Log in
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:58 2022-08-02 am EDT
4.310 EUR   +0.23%
04:50aQUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (01/08/2022)
PU
08/01QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (29/07/2022)
PU
07/29QUEST S A : Purchase of own shares (28/07/2022)
PU
Quest S A : Purchase of own shares (01/08/2022)

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 15/06/2022 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 15/06/2022, proceeded on August 01, 2022 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 3.000 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 4,38 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 13.144,41 euro.

Following this, the Company holds 442,275 own shares, or 0,4125% of the total outstanding shares.


Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
