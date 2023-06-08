Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Quest Holdings S.A.
  News
  Summary
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:39:40 2023-06-08 am EDT
6.300 EUR   +1.78%
03:28aQuest S A : Purchase of own shares (07/06/2023)
PU
05/30Announcement Of Regulated Information Pursuant To Eu Regulation 596/2014 : Notification of transaction
PU
05/25Transcript : Quest Holdings S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023
CI
Quest S A : Purchase of own shares (07/06/2023)

06/08/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 15/06/2022 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 03/01/2023, proceeded on June 7, 2023 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 2.454 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 6,12 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 15.025,73 euro.

Following this, the Company holds 869.242 own shares, or 0,8107% of the total outstanding shares.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 125 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net income 2023 44,6 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net cash 2023 29,1 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 658 M 705 M 705 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quest Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,19 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Chairman
Konstantinos Vogiatzoglou Director-Group Information Security Division
Konstantinia Pappa Manager-Regulatory Compliance Department
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.31.42%705
ACCENTURE PLC16.56%196 425
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.56%145 160
SIEMENS AG22.23%134 447
IBM-4.62%122 023
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.26%89 429
