  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Quest Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:09:10 2023-05-10 am EDT
4.970 EUR   +0.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quest S A : Purchase of own shares (09/05/2023)

05/10/2023 | 05:17am EDT
Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 15/06/2022 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 03/01/2023, proceeded on May 9, 2023 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 3.000 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 4,93 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 14.785,43 euro.

Following this, the Company holds 852.836 own shares, or 0,7954% of the total outstanding shares.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 099 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,23%
Capitalization 528 M 578 M 578 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 599
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quest Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,96 €
Average target price 6,58 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Chairman
Konstantinos Vogiatzoglou Director-Group Information Security Division
Konstantinia Pappa Manager-Regulatory Compliance Department
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.5.31%578
ACCENTURE PLC-1.26%166 396
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.82%146 267
SIEMENS AG16.20%130 809
IBM-12.41%110 028
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.29%88 268
