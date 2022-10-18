Quest S A : Purchase of own shares (17/10/2022)

Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 15/06/2022 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 15/06/2022, proceeded on October 17, 2022 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 3.000 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 4,10 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 12.286,23 euro.

Following this, the Company holds 557.450 own shares, or 0,5199% of the total outstanding shares.