Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 15/06/2022 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 03/01/2023, proceeded on December 18, 2023 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 3.000 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 5,38 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 16.140,46 euro.
Following this, the Company holds 1.083.665 own shares, or 1,0107% of the total outstanding shares.
Quest Holdings S.A. is specialized in the distribution of computer and telecommunications products. In addition, the group offers IT, postal and financial services. Net sales are divided across the following activities:
- distribution of computer and telecommunications products (65.3%): PCs, laptops, tablets, printers, telecommunications equipment, smart objects etc. Quest Holdings S.A. also manages the "you.gr" e-commerce platform;
- IT services (16.1%): design and implementation of integrated IT solutions; development of cloud-based applications; systems integration; development of digital communications and e-commerce platforms; development of enterprise application software; consulting services for company digital transformation, etc;
- mail and parcel delivery services (14.3%);
- development of electronic payment solutions (3.4%; business sold in September 2021): in particular, development and management of point-of-sale terminals;
- renewable energy production (0.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (79.3%), rest of Europe (20.4%) and others (0.3%).