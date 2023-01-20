Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Quest Holdings S.A.
  News
  Summary
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:45:49 2023-01-20 am EST
5.240 EUR   +0.58%
03:51aQuest S A : Purchase of own shares (19/1/2023)
PU
01/11Quest S A : 2023 Financial Calendar
PU
2022Quest S A : Purchase of own shares (29/12/2022)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Quest S A : Purchase of own shares (19/1/2023)

01/20/2023 | 03:51am EST
Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 15/06/2022 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 3/01/2023, proceeded on January 19, 2023 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 6.000 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 5,25 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 31.497,51 euro.
Following this, the Company holds 689.661 own shares, or 0,6432% of the total outstanding shares.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 995 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 555 M 599 M 599 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 517
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quest Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,21 €
Average target price 6,58 €
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Chairman
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Emil Yiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.10.62%599
ACCENTURE PLC2.27%171 850
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.57%151 787
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.19%127 138
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.93%96 788
INFOSYS LIMITED2.04%78 655