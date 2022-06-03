Log in
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/03 04:30:44 am EDT
4.995 EUR   -0.10%
Quest S A : Purchase of own shares (2/06/2022)

06/03/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Quest Holdings S.A. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 26/06/2020 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 1/03/2022, proceeded on June 2, 2022 through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", with the purchase of 3.000 Quest Holdings S.A. shares at an average price of 5,02 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 15.056,43 euro. Following this, the Company holds 317.907 own shares, or 0,2965% of the total outstanding shares.


Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 997 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
Net income 2022 41,2 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net cash 2022 18,6 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 533 M 572 M 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 374
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quest Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Average target price 6,90 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Chairman
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Emil Yiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.-19.96%572
ACCENTURE PLC-26.04%194 213
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.44%161 780
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.06%93 454
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.12%81 686
VMWARE, INC.13.64%55 494