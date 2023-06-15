|
Quest S A : RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Disclaimer
Quest Holdings SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 17:06:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
1 125 M
1 220 M
1 220 M
|Net income 2023
|
44,6 M
48,4 M
48,4 M
|Net cash 2023
|
29,1 M
31,6 M
31,6 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,9x
|Yield 2023
|3,52%
|
|Capitalization
|
665 M
721 M
721 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,57x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,51x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 621
|Free-Float
|25,1%
|
|Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|6,25 €
|Average target price
|6,80 €
|Spread / Average Target
|8,80%