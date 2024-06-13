RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

On 13/06/2024, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Quest Holdings SA was held 73 Shareholders were present at the General Meeting, representing 90.883.482 common registered shares with voting rights, i.e., 85,78%, out of a total of 107.222.688 shares of the Company.

The quorum required by the law and the Articles of Association (not taking into account the 1.275.283 equity shares held by the Company) was ascertained at the General Meeting and the Meeting resolved on all items of the Agenda, as follows:

1st ITEM

Submission for approval of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023 (separate and consolidated financial statements), in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), together with the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report

The General Meeting following a legal vote with 90.883.482 valid votes corresponding to 85,78 % of the paid- up share capital with voting rights, unanimously approved the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023 (separate and consolidated), in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), together with the reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon, in accordance with Law 4548/2018, as in force.

In favour: 90.883.482 votes, i.e., 85.78% of the share capital present.

Against: 0 votes.

Abstention: 0 votes.

2nd ITEM

Approval of distribution of profits for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and distribution of dividend to the shareholders, and approval of the distribution of the retained earnings of previous years

The General Meeting following a legal vote with 90.777.582 valid votes corresponding to 85,68% of the paid- up share capital with voting rights, approved the distribution of profits for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and in particular approved the distribution of a dividend for the 2023 fiscal year amounting to the gross amount of €0,1031 per share excluding the treasury shares that the Company will hold at the record date, as well as approved the distribution of the balance of retained earnings for the 2020 fiscal year amounting in total to €7,337,741.58 and part of the balance of retained earnings for the 2021 fiscal year amounting in total to €5,054,018.40, i.e., a gross amount per share (for 2020 and 2021) of €0,1169 excluding the treasury shares held by the Company at the record date, i.e., according to the above, the total gross amount per share to be distributed (2023 dividend and 2020 and 2021 retained earnings balance) amounts to twenty-two cents (€0,22) and after the withholding tax of 5% to a net amount of €0,2090. The General Meeting also authorized the Board of Directors to procced to all further actions for the implementation of this resolution.

In favour: 90.777.582 votes, i.e., 85,68% of the share capital present.

Against: 54.645 votes.

Abstention: 51.255 votes.