Quest S A : Update of 2021 Financial Calendar

Quest Holdings S.A. announces events of its 2021 Financial Calendar as follows:
24.11.2021: Financial results for 9 months 2021 - Press release Announcement (after market closing)
25.11.2021: Publication of the Interim Financial Results Report for 9 months 2021.
25.11.2021: Analysts' briefing
The Company has the right to amend the above-mentioned dates, provided that the investors will be informed on time with a new announcement.
