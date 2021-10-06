Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Quest Holdings S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    QUEST   GRS310003009

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.

(QUEST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quest S A : Update of 2021 Financial Calendar

10/06/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Quest Holdings S.A. announces events of its 2021 Financial Calendar as follows:

  • 24.11.2021: Financial results for 9 months 2021 - Press release Announcement (after market closing)
  • 25.11.2021: Publication of the Interim Financial Results Report for 9 months 2021.
  • 25.11.2021: Analysts' briefing

The Company has the right to amend the above-mentioned dates, provided that the investors will be informed on time with a new announcement.

Disclaimer

Quest Holdings SA published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 10:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 929 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Net income 2021 40,9 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net Debt 2021 7,60 M 8,77 M 8,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 513 M 596 M 592 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 259
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quest Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,38 €
Average target price 20,68 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Chairman
Pantelis Tzortzakis Vice Chairman
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.37.61%596
ACCENTURE PLC24.47%205 801
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.90%190 320
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.48%128 308
INFOSYS LIMITED34.80%95 208
SNOWFLAKE INC.6.71%90 354