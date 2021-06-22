Quest S A : Announcement regarding the distribution of retained earnings of previous fiscal years

Announcement regarding the distribution of retained earnings of previous fiscal years

Quest Holdings SA (the "Company") announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of June 18, 2021 decided to distribute retained earnings of previous fiscal years amounting to € 0.30 per share (gross amount), € 0.285 (Net amount after 5% tax withholding) excluding 54,664 treasury shares held by the Company, from the profits of previous years. As of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Company's shares will be traded on the Athens Stock Exchange without entitlement to the above distribution (ex‐dividend date). Entitled to receive the dividend shall be all shareholders recorded in the register of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) administered by the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A." as at Thursday, June 24, 2021 (record date). The dividend payment date has been set for Monday, June 28, 2021 through the payor bank "Alpha Bank" as follows: (i) Through the DSS operators, to investors that have authorized their operators to collect the dividend. (ii) By deposit at their International Bank Account Number (IBAN), at which the shareholder has declared that he wishes to collect cash distributions in accordance with article 13 of the Regulation on the operation of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS), and decision number 6 of the ATHEXCSD BoD, as in force, for those shareholders that do not wish to collect them through their operators. This only concerns shareholders that have declared an Alpha Bank IBAN. (iii) Through the branch network of Alpha Bank for the shareholders, who, for any reason, have not been able to collect through their operators. In order to collect the payment from the branch network of the payor bank, the shareholder must present his Identity Card, along with a printout of the Investor Share Code in the DSS, in order to verify his identity. The sumsthat are not received within a five (5) year period are written off in favour of the Greek State. For more information, investors are kindly requested to contact the Investor Relations Department, contact person Mr. Dimitrios Papadiamantopoulos, tel. 0030211 9994762, email: ir@Quest.gr.