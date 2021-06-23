Quest S A : Election of the New Board of Directors - Constitution into a Body & New Audit Committee - Constitution into a Body
Election of the New Board of Directors - Constitution into a Body
& New Audit Committee - Constitution into a Body
Quest Holdings S.A. hereby informs that the Company's Board of Directors was constituted into a body as its meeting held on 18 June 2021 as follows:
Theodoros Fessas, son of Dimitrios, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Member
Eftychia Koutsoureli, daughter of Sofoklis, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member
Pantelis Tzortzakis, son of Michail, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Non-Executive Member
Apostolos Georgantzis, son of Miltiadis, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member
Markos Bitsakos, son of Grigorios, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member
Nikolaos Socrates Lambroukos, son of Dimitrios, Executive Member
Emil Yiannopoulos, son of Polykarpos, Independent Non-Executive Member
Maria Damanaki, daughter of Theodoros, Independent Non-Executive Member
Nikolaos Karamouzis, son of Vassilios, Independent Non-Executive Member
Philippa Michali, daughter of Christos, Independent Non-Executive Member
Panagiotis Kyriakopoulos, son of Othon, Independent Non-Executive Member
Apostolos Tamvakakis, son of Stavros, Independent Non-Executive Member
By virtue of resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting passed on 18-6-2021 it was decided that:
the Audit Committee be a Committee of the Board of Directors, consisting exclusively of Members of the Board of Directors;
the Audit Committee consist of three (3) Independent Non-Executive Members,
The term of office of the members of the Committee to be appointed by the Board of Directors in accordance with § 1c of article 44 of Law 4449/2017, as such is in force, follow their term of office as members of the Board of Directors, i.e., be for three years commencing on the election of the Board of Directors and being extended, ipso jure, until the Ordinary General Meeting to be convened after the expiration of the Board's term of office, i.e., until the Ordinary General Meeting that will take place in 2024.
Following the above resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided, at its meeting held on 18-6-2021 that, according to article 44, § 1c, of law 4449/2017 in combination with Circulars No. 1302/28.4.2017 and 1508/17-7-2020 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the Audit Committee, according to the recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee passed on 21-5-2021, will consist of the following Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors:
Emil Yiannopoulos, Independent Non-Executive Member
Panagiotis Kyriakopoulos, Independent Non-Executive Member
Apostolos Tamvakakis, Independent Non-Executive Member
The above members of the Board of Directors, according to the above recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, all have, as members of the Audit Committee, sufficient
knowledge of the field in which the Company operates. Moreover, at least one member of the Audit Committee, Mr. Emil Yiannopoulos, has sufficient knowledge and experience in auditing or accounting and will be required to attend the meetings of the Audit Committee regarding the approval of the financial statements. Therefore, the Audit Committee with this composition can implement the competencies and obligations set out in § 3 of article 44 of Law 4449/2017.
The Audit Committee of the Company at its meeting dated June 18, 2021 elected Mr. Emil Yiannopoulos, son of Polykarpos as its President and was constituted into a body as follows:
Emil Yiannopoulos, son of Polykarpos, President of the Audit Committee - Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD
Panagiotis Kyriakopoulos, son of Othon, Member of the Audit Committee, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD
Apostolos Tamvakakis, son of Stavros, Member of the Audit Committee, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD
The CVs of the above members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee have been posted on the Company's website (www.quest.gr).