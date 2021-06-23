Quest S A : Election of the New Board of Directors - Constitution into a Body & New Audit Committee - Constitution into a Body

Election of the New Board of Directors - Constitution into a Body

& New Audit Committee - Constitution into a Body

Quest Holdings S.A. hereby informs that the Company's Board of Directors was constituted into a body as its meeting held on 18 June 2021 as follows:

Theodoros Fessas, son of Dimitrios, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Member Eftychia Koutsoureli, daughter of Sofoklis, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member Pantelis Tzortzakis, son of Michail, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Non-Executive Member Apostolos Georgantzis, son of Miltiadis, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member Markos Bitsakos, son of Grigorios, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member Nikolaos Socrates Lambroukos, son of Dimitrios, Executive Member Emil Yiannopoulos, son of Polykarpos, Independent Non-Executive Member Maria Damanaki, daughter of Theodoros, Independent Non-Executive Member Nikolaos Karamouzis, son of Vassilios, Independent Non-Executive Member Philippa Michali, daughter of Christos, Independent Non-Executive Member Panagiotis Kyriakopoulos, son of Othon, Independent Non-Executive Member Apostolos Tamvakakis, son of Stavros, Independent Non-Executive Member

By virtue of resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting passed on 18-6-2021 it was decided that:

the Audit Committee be a Committee of the Board of Directors, consisting exclusively of Members of the Board of Directors; the Audit Committee consist of three (3) Independent Non-Executive Members, The term of office of the members of the Committee to be appointed by the Board of Directors in accordance with § 1c of article 44 of Law 4449/2017, as such is in force, follow their term of office as members of the Board of Directors, i.e., be for three years commencing on the election of the Board of Directors and being extended, ipso jure, until the Ordinary General Meeting to be convened after the expiration of the Board's term of office, i.e., until the Ordinary General Meeting that will take place in 2024.

Following the above resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided, at its meeting held on 18-6-2021 that, according to article 44, § 1c, of law 4449/2017 in combination with Circulars No. 1302/28.4.2017 and 1508/17-7-2020 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the Audit Committee, according to the recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee passed on 21-5-2021, will consist of the following Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors:

Emil Yiannopoulos, Independent Non-Executive Member Panagiotis Kyriakopoulos, Independent Non-Executive Member Apostolos Tamvakakis, Independent Non-Executive Member

The above members of the Board of Directors, according to the above recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, all have, as members of the Audit Committee, sufficient