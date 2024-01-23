Quest PharmaTech Inc. announced that it has received information that the Phase III clinical trial of oregovomab for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer, sponsored by CanariaBio Inc. ("CAB"), has received recommendations from the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), an independent committee appointed by CAB to advise on the trials, to discontinue the clinical trial after conducting a futility evaluation for interim progression free survival in study subjects. The DSMB also expressed the opinion that due to the characteristics of immunotherapy drugs, there is a possibility of significant efficacy in overall survival and recommended that follow up observations be continued in study subjects. Quest holds bonds of Korea-based OQP Bio Inc. (the "OQP Bonds") received in connection with the sale of the immunotherapy technology assets, including oregovomab, of investee company OncoQuest Inc. in April 2020.

Quest continues to pursue the monetization of the OQP Bonds and is currently engaged in discussions with CanariaBio M Co. Ltd. ("CABM"), the parent company of OQP Bio as well as KOSDAQ listed CAB. The OQP Bonds are currently illiquid and there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in negotiating monetization terms with CABM for its OQP Bio bonds, that any definitive agreement will be entered into for such monetization, or that the Company will ultimately be able to monetize all or any part of its bonds.

Quest is also in discussions with CABM on options available for Quest to continue to support the oregovomab clinical program.