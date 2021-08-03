Log in
    QRHC   US74836W2035

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION

(QRHC)
  Report
Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on August 16, 2021

08/03/2021 | 11:31am EDT
THE COLONY, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 16, 2021, after market close.

Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-800-289-0438 within the U.S. or 1-323-794-2423 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 9502783. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest Resources investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 9502783. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, August 16, 2021, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Monday, August 30, 2021. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that empower larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
